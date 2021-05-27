Photo Credit: Julianne Kaye

You know Lesley-Ann Brandt and you love her, even though — and maybe because she’s so awesome as demon from hell Maze (Mazikeen) on cult series Lucifer. The South African actress is one of our favorite stars on the series, which will resume the second part of its fifth season on May 28th after a pandemic-related hiatus. Here, we chat with the 39-year-old star about what’s in store for part two (and the show’s upcoming sixth and final season), keeping in touch with her castmates during the pandemic and how she (a much more charitable figure than Maze) manages to find heaven on Earth (NOT hell).

Photo Credit: Julianne Kaye

Let’s talk about your life during the pandemic. How are you? How have you been spending your time?

I think initially it was like we’ve never seen something like this in our lifetime. I have never experienced the world halting all at the same time and being surrounded by so much death. That was a challenge for me, then also figuring out how to parent and be present with my son certainly tested my capacity. He went from being in primary school with kids his age to just having Momma and Poppa. I was a little worried about how he would adjust, but as kids have always proven, they are so resilient. Other then that I was really privileged; I have a home, a beautiful backyard space and no financial problems in the ways other people did. I think one of the biggest challenges was not being able to see my family last year, my parents were supposed to be in Los Angeles for my son’s birthday and I really miss them. I’ve been able to work on my show and we finished the final season of Lucifer this year. We shot for a big chunk of the pandemic and that was scary but I think it also kept my feet in both worlds of being extremely cautious, listening to the science and following the rules while also keeping my mental health in a good place. I was fortunate enough to not face a lot of mental health challenges that so many others experienced this last year.

Did you learn anything about yourself or learn any new skills during this time period?

What I learned about myself during this time period is how to really diversify my cooking. My family and I are on a plant based diet so I’ve been discovering new recipes to make vegetables interesting and delicious. That is something I really enjoyed. I learned that I seriously, seriously, seriously love the chosen family I’ve built in Los Angeles. What I mean by that is my friends. All of my actual family is overseas, so I place a lot of value on the friendships I have here. As for a skill that I have learned it is organizing (haha). I have never cleaned and organized as much in my life as I have during this last year. I’ve gotten pretty good at it and heaven help the person who puts something in the wrong place, yes husband I mean you!

Photo Credit: Irvin Rivera

How hard has it been, being away from your Lucifer crew? How did you celebrate when filming resumed? How do you think you and your cast mates will commemorate the work life that was Lucifer?

We were one of those shows that was really lucky. We had about a week’s worth of filming to finish 5B before we went on hiatus. It wasn’t like we halted in the middle an episode, so we were very fortunate in that our hiatus was just extended. I love my job, I love to act and I missed being creative but I have found new ways to be creative. I am currently working on an animated series that has yet to be announced for Netflix and I got to hone a different skill set, which I’m really grateful for. We have a great set up at home because my husband does a lot of voice-over work. When the crew finally got back together, what was challenging was not being able to hug each other and be in close proximity with the people that we love. The PPE was definitely a challenge and as we wrapped our season we really reflected on the fact that we were able to finish with little to no interruption in our schedule. This is a big testament to all the really hard working men and women on our Lucifer crew.

Are you all regularly in touch? Do you have a WhatsApp thread? Do you all check in?

I am in contact with other crew members, some of whom are still in Canada and definitely my girls who do my hair and makeup. I actually see a lot of the cast because we all have the same trainer. However, as with any show things end and then you go back to your life and that’s the nature of our job. COVID has certainly made catching up and doing the normal things we would have done a lot trickier. I’ve just really tried to focus on my family and staying healthy.

How happy are you that the series has been extended for a sixth season? Do you know what the story is that the creators are going to tell?

I was really happy the show was extended. Giving us the final season six they gave us an opportunity to finish strong and do right by the fans. We’ve wrapped the show so I know how it ends and I hope the fans will be really happy with it as we are.

Do you approve of everything Maze has done, how she’s evolved, or do you regret the arc she’s had to take, siding with Michael?

I don’t regret anything as far as my character goes. I think she is a very multi-layered and complicated character who has grown so much and is capable of continued growth. I am very proud of her story and her arc. I think whenever we’ve been taken advantage of sometimes it’s hard to have the maturity to not lash out. I think a skill Maze has really learned is how to put up boundaries with people, especially boundaries with close friends and family. So no I don’t judge her at all.

Is Mazikeen like you, in any way? If so, in what ways? Do you want her to reconnect with Lucifer, or do you feel like he’s treated her too badly, and she can’t move forward unless he changes his ways?

Yes, we share very similar strengths. As I’ve talked about in the past we both love very madly and deeply. We are so supportive and protective of the people that we love and hold dear. I think we’ve both come to understand vulnerability as a strength and that we don’t always have to have those high walls up to protect ourselves. Even though those walls are needed, understanding that if the support you bring to others is taken advantage of it hurts but it’s okay to put your foot down and say no. You see this in Maze’s relationship evolution with Lucifer. Her fire and her grit is something we both certainly share.

Photo Credit: Julianne Kaye

What has been the greatest part about shooting this series for you?

I think on a personal level I got married, I had a baby, I bought a house, I did big life things on this show. On a professional level I got to work with an incredible family and I got to portray one of the most complicated characters on a TV series that was canceled twice. You know it is pretty amazing, I’ve certainly fought for her to be as authentic as possible and honor her. I want to pay homage to her genesis which was from this incredible comic book series. I will never forget her or my time on this show and how it has changed me for the better in so many ways.

What to you is the greatest luxury in life and why?

Wow, if you were to ask me that a year ago I would say travel. Asking me that now after the year that we’ve had I would say it is a luxury to have access to healthcare and to be in a position where you can keep your family safe. By that I mean, I was lucky I didn’t have to go to work and put myself in a position where I may have contracted a deadly disease in order to provide for my family. Sadly, healthcare should not be a luxury however, it is in America.

