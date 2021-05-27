Photo Credit: Red Wolf Entertainment

Wesley Snipes, the OG Daywalker, celebrated his Haute Living cover at Mr. C Beverly Hills on Wednesday night.

Wearing a colorful pink top, peace beads and a jaunty hat, the Coming 2 America star looked anything like his onscreen persona, Blade. In fact, he was the consummate host, graciously speaking to every guest and thanking them for coming.

Haute Living co-founder Seth Semilof toasted Snipes and treated he and his guests to a special high-end cognac tasting.

Guests including Ernie Carswell of Douglas Elliman California, Dr. Gabrielle Davis, Dr. Adrienne Lara, Francois-Xavier Hotier, the President of Ulysse-Nardin Americas and Kering Luxury Watches, Dr. Shawn Davale, Dr. Stuart Kaplan, financier Elie Samaha, Matt Gohd, the CEO of Zero-G. and April Donelson, Vice President of Haute Media Group, then sat down for an Italian feast.

Courses included vine-ripened tomatoes with mozzarella di bufala, olive oil and avocado salad, sliced Parmesan fried calamari with tarter sauce and lemon baked taglionlini with mushrooms; grilled branzino with peperonata and roasted tomatoes, filet of beef tenderloin with Barolo sauce; and vanilla cream meringue cake and tiramisu for dessert.

