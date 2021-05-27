Wesley Snipes
The OG Daywalker, Wesley Snipes, Celebrates His Haute Living Cover In L.A.

Wesley SnipesPhoto Credit: Red Wolf Entertainment

Wesley Snipes, the OG Daywalker, celebrated his Haute Living cover at Mr. C Beverly Hills on Wednesday night.

Wesley Snipes
Haute Living co-founder Seth Semilof and Snipes

Photo Credit: Red Wolf Entertainment

Wearing a colorful pink top, peace beads and a jaunty hat, the Coming 2 America star looked anything like his onscreen persona, Blade. In fact, he was the consummate host, graciously speaking to every guest and thanking them for coming.

Wesley Snipes
Semilof, Stuart Kaplan, Snipes and Francois-Xavier Hotier

Photo Credit: Red Wolf Entertainment

Haute Living co-founder Seth Semilof toasted Snipes and treated he and his guests to a special high-end cognac tasting.

Wesley Snipes
April Donelson and Snipes

Photo Credit: Red Wolf Entertainment

Guests including Ernie Carswell of Douglas Elliman California, Dr. Gabrielle Davis, Dr. Adrienne Lara, Francois-Xavier Hotier, the President of Ulysse-Nardin Americas and Kering Luxury Watches, Dr. Shawn Davale, Dr. Stuart Kaplan, financier Elie Samaha, Matt Gohd, the CEO of Zero-G. and April Donelson, Vice President of Haute Media Group, then sat down for an Italian feast.

Wesley Snipes
The menu at Mr. C

Photo Credit: Red Wolf Entertainment

Courses included vine-ripened tomatoes with mozzarella di bufala, olive oil and avocado salad, sliced Parmesan fried calamari with tarter sauce and lemon baked taglionlini with mushrooms; grilled branzino with peperonata and roasted tomatoes, filet of beef tenderloin with Barolo sauce; and vanilla cream meringue cake and tiramisu for dessert.

Wesley Snipes
Elie Samaha

Photo Credit: Red Wolf Entertainment

