Save The Date: The Palm Beach International Boat Show Will Take Place On March 25-28, 2021

The Palm Beach International Boat Show will be taking place this year as planned on March 25-28, 2021. The Palm Beach International Boat Show is ranked one of the top five boat shows in the country and is a staple supporter of the Marine Industry of Palm Beach.

Show sponsors Informa Markets and U.S. Boat Shows has assured all patrons that the show will be following all government, local, and location-specific Covid-19 regulations. It will also be following the AllSecure standards developed by Informa and collaborators that raises the bar on safe, hygienic, productive, and high-quality organized event experiences. Some of these standards include enhanced cleaning, digital ticketing, social distancing, temperature checks, and mask requirements.

Palm Beach International Boat ShowPhoto Credit: Palm Beach International Boat ShowThe Palm Beach International Boat Show is an event that residents look forward to all year. The show will feature more than $1.2 billion worth of yachts and accessories, including hundreds of boats ranging from 8-foot inflatables to superyachts nearly 300 feet in length. The show also features live music, food and drinks, and free youth fishing clinics by Hook The Future and IGFA School of Sportfishing seminars. Guests are welcome to come by boat and dock at the show for free.

Tickets can be purchased online here along with the Windward VIP Experience that includes admission to the show and VIP lounge featuring a premium open bar, hors d’oeuvres, concierge service, and indoor and outdoor lounge seating.

Learn more about the Guest Health & Safety precautions that will be in place here.

