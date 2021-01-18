If you’re fortunate enough to make your way down to South Florida during the colder months—or if you’re fortunate enough to live in South Florida—check out the Mandarin Oriental, Miami for the ultimate experience in luxury for your next vacation—or staycation. Located on the idyllic Brickell Key, which is also one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in the city as a whole, the hotel boasts a perfect, waterfront location on Biscayne Bay, where the opportunities to indulge are endless.

Photo Credit: Mandarin Oriental, Miami

The Guest Rooms

With 326 guest rooms, each combines both home and hotel elements, creating an ideal atmosphere for comfortability and opulence. Balconies and terraces provide stunning views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean and the impressive Miami skyline, while the modern-meets-contemporary Asian aesthetic creates a serene environment for whatever the purpose may be for the guest’s stay.

Photo Credit: Mandarin Oriental, Miami Photo Credit: Mandarin Oriental, Miami

Spa at Mandarin Oriental

The three-floor spa is truly a sanctuary. The unmissable, panoramic waterfront views provide the perfect backdrop for the ultimate, relaxing experience as part of the world-class holistic treatments on offer, which marry both Eastern and Western philosophies. The 18 treatment rooms—which includes six private suites and three couples’ suites—have glass windows so that spa guests can continue to enjoy the hotel’s stunning waterfront views. Also available at the spa is the JSG Salon and an impressive fitness center, as well as the adjacent infinity-edge pool.

Photo Credit: Mandarin Oriental, Miami Photo Credit: Mandarin Oriental, Miami



Dining

The hotel’s waterfront restaurant, La Mar by Gastón Acurio, takes guests on an award-winning culinary journey in Peruvian cuisine, courtesy of celebrity chef Gastón Acurio, while the sophisticated MO Bar + Lounge is the perfect spot to enjoy a freshly muddled cocktail whilst overlooking Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline via the two-story, floor-to-ceiling windows.

Photo Credit: Mandarin Oriental, Miami Photo Credit: Mandarin Oriental, Miami