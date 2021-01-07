7-Figure Wealth And Entrepreneur Coach Legend Gives Advice To People Struggling During The Pandemic

Written in partnership with Ascend

Photo Credit: Coach Legend Most of 2020 was quite rough for millions of people. When the pandemic-induced shutdowns, lockdowns, and quarantines came, non-essential businesses were shuttered, and people stopped going out much in many places across the U.S. This all led to millions either being furloughed, seeing their hours cut, or losing their jobs. Almost instantly, there was a financial crisis, with many not even sure if they could pay for their basic needs.

These tough times were made a little easier by people like Coach Legend. This seven-figure entrepreneur runs several businesses and has been particularly focused lately on helping people become more financially literate. He has also been helping his clients repair their credit so they can get the house or car they wanted, or even a loan to start a new business.

With no end in sight for the pandemic now that it is a new year, Coach Legend has some sage advice for people looking to improve their financial situation.

The biggest piece of advice he has is to learn about personal finance. Many have been living paycheck to paycheck before the pandemic hit. That meant they were only one crisis or emergency away from being in dire straits. If they were a little more understanding of key aspects of personal finance, like budgeting, they would be less likely to have suffered tremendous financial woes as they do now.

Another tip Coach Legend offers is to repair your credit. A low credit score makes it much more challenging to purchase high-ticket items like homes and cars. It also makes it challenging to get a business loan. When you fix your credit, you open up a lot more options for what you can do and get.

Photo Credit: Coach Legend The third nugget of financial savvy that Coach Legend offers is to capitalize on social media. There are billions of people using social media networks like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube every day. This means there is a tremendous number of moneymaking opportunities.

Something Coach Legend has talked extensively about is Facebook Ads. If you are an aspiring entrepreneur who is looking for a way to get more leads and sales, then Coach Legend highly recommends using Facebook Ads. He himself has seen massive success optimizing and running ads on Facebook and believes you can enjoy the same level of success he has.

Tied to this is the use of Instagram shoutouts to make money. If you have an Instagram page that has 10K followers or more, you open up plenty of opportunities to make easy money by doing a shoutout for other pages. By paying you a fee, you let your audience know about their page.

These are just some quick tips Coach Legend has for people struggling during the pandemic. It doesn’t always take a big financial investment to be an entrepreneur, and he is happy to dish out advice on his social media pages that helps people gain a leg up, especially during these challenging times for many.

You can watch some of Coach Legend’s keen insights when it comes to success and mindset by heading over to his Instagram Page.