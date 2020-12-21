How To Use Instagram To Improve Customer Service And Satisfaction

In partnership with JJL3 Entertainment

Instagram has more than one billion active users worldwide. Between 100 and 200 million users engage with businesses on Instagram each year. That is why so many companies and brands are setting up promotional posts on this social media platform. It is the fastest way to reach a global audience and communicate with them.

Many business owners don’t think about the importance of customer service and customer satisfaction on Instagram. Don’t forget that people will respond to your Instagram posts with negative or positive comments. This allows you to interact with your customers and provide them with whatever they need to feel satisfied with your products or services.

Below are seven ways you can use Instagram to improve customer service and satisfaction.

1) Have Followers Comment on Your Posts

If you’re going to improve your customer service, you need to know what your followers and leads think about your company. The only way to find out is if they submit comments on your Instagram posts. It won’t be easy to receive any comments if you don’t have many followers on your channel. That is why you need to get more followers because you’ll start to see credible comments from real customers about your business.

The quickest way to obtain more followers is to buy them. If you were to download a buy Instagram followers app and purchase thousands of followers to your Instagram channel, you should start seeing new comments to your posts in a matter of days or weeks. Then you can learn where people are satisfied and dissatisfied with your business.

2) Write About Customer Service in Your Biography

Every Instagram user has the opportunity to write something about themselves or their company in the biography section of their channel. Why not mention your company’s high level of customer service and customer satisfaction in this section?

The Instagram biography section only lets you enter up to 150 characters. However, you can add one URL link to your biography as well. Perhaps you could set up a lengthier biography page somewhere else and publish the link in your Instagram bio. When people visit your other biography page, they can learn more about your company and all of its customer service features.

3) Count the Likes

Instagram likes can tell you a lot about which content of yours is loved the most. The content could be associated with an advertisement for a product or service. If your posts don’t have many likes, it could be for one of two reasons. Either your posts aren’t getting enough views, or people don’t like your content. You won’t know for sure unless you buy Instagram likes and wait to see the responses to your posts.

Since Instagram posts rank better when they have more likes, it will cause more people to discover them. If the new people end up liking your posts, then you’ll know the content is attractive to them. But if you don’t see any additional likes after you purchase them, it means people don’t like your content.

Make sure you have at least 1,000 followers before you purchase likes. Your followers will be the first to respond to your posts if they have several likes on them. Their comments will inform you of their honest opinions about your posts and what your business is selling. Then you can perform better customer service that addresses their concerns.

4) Add More Contact Information

Instagram comments should not be the only way in which customers can contact you. If you have an Instagram business account, then it lets you put more contact details at the top of your profile page. You can put your company’s website URL, physical address, phone number, email, and live chat information.

Customers always appreciate having multiple ways to contact a business. For instance, some customers prefer to use email while others like to call up businesses on the phone. If you give your customers all these contact options, they will be more appreciative of having them. Then you can hear from more of your customers and address their concerns.

5) Reply to All Messages and Comments

Here is one of the most important tips. If you want to excel in your customer service practices, you must reply to all messages and comments received. That means whenever you receive a direct email message or comments on your posts, you must respond to it in a polite and helpful tone.

Think of it like any other customer service situation where you’re expected to act friendly and professional at all times. If the customer acts hostile or aggressive, you remain calm and collect. Then you will showcase your company’s integrity to other people who might be reading those comments.

When people see that you’re a real person responding to their comments, they might want to establish a connection with your company. Perhaps they’ll start as a lead and eventually turn into an actual paying customer. At the very least, they’ll be a follower to your Instagram channel. That gives you an easy way to reach out to them at any time.

6) Respond to Negative Feedback Right Away

Do not let negative comments or feedback sit idle for too long. When other people see the negative feedback without any follow-up reply from you, they won’t want to do business with your company. That is why you need to respond to all negative feedback as soon as you notice it.

Most of the time, the customer’s problem is easily solvable. You could offer to replace their product or refund their money to satisfy them. If the remedy to their problem turns out to be successful, they might even retract their negative feedback and leave you positive feedback instead.

7) Create a Customer Support Instagram Channel

Big companies and brands do not like to perform custom support on their primary business profile. They’re afraid it will direct attention away from the main products or services they’re trying to sell. So, what they’ll do is create a separate Instagram channel for their company that is 100% devoted to customer support.

After you create your customer support channel, publish a link to it on your primary business profile. Then you can direct all of your customers and followers to that channel whenever they have questions or wish to submit comments or feedback about their purchases.

Conclusion

Instagram is a great way to improve customer service and satisfaction for your business. It gives you a direct way to communicate with your customers and hear their concerns and suggestions firsthand. Based on their feedback, you can make the necessary changes to improve your customer service in the future. It is a win-win situation for all parties involved.