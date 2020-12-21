Dior beauty dec/jan 2021
Haute Living Miami Ambassador Radmila Lolly Talks Holiday & Art Season In The Magic City

Ambassador, Celebrities, City Guide, Haute Shopping, News, Travel

Our latest Haute Living Miami ambassador, Radmila Lolly, sits down with us to discuss two of our favorite parts of winter in Miami: it’s the season for the arts and for the holidays! Here, she shares her holiday plans, favorite shopping destinations and how this year will be different from years past, in terms of how she celebrates the season.

HL: Holiday season is upon us. What are your plans this year and how do they differ from holiday season in the recent past? 
RL: I honestly can’t believe it’s already the holiday season. This is actually my first holiday season in Miami, and I am very excited about it. This year, we are just going to have a small private family dinner, most likely at Mr. C [Miami in] Coconut Grove.Usually, we spend the holidays on vacation; it varies from St. Bart’s to Ghana to Hawaii, or even just in New York. 

Radmila LollyPhoto Credit: Radmila Lolly

HL: What are your go-to holiday shopping spots in Miami for friends/family? 
RL: I would say I’ll be spending a lot of time in the [Miami] Design District; I love the designer shops and boutiques there, there is a little bit of everything for everyone there. I also will be making small gifts such as scarfs, bow ties etc. from my Eltara Casata line.

HL: Tell us about Eltara Casata in your own words, and how Miami inspires it.
RL: Miami has actually been a huge inspiration for Eltara Casata. I’ve elemented more colorful tones making the pieces more extravagant and more on the sexy side but still maintaining that elegant couture element. It also inspired my workout line which I’m really excited about and I have a lot of new clients that wear the workout line because of the current trend of wearing workout clothes as casual wear.

HL: Art Basel Miami Beach is unfortunately canceled this year—but what do you normally look forward to for Art Basel? 
RL: I love meeting new people around Art Basel and seeing different artists visions; I always say that people spend so much time trying to figure out the literal meaning of a piece of art, instead of the meaning, feeling, and message behind it. I love seeing the art and trying to understand what the artist wanted to communicate to me, while realizing that what the same work of art communicates to someone else could be completely different. 

Radmila LollyPhoto Credit: Jovana StojilJkovi

HL: Speaking of art, the remix of your latest song, “Snake Body” was just released with Grammy-winning sound engineer/producer Carlos A. Molina. How do you style/choose wardrobe for your music videos and the events that you attend?
RL: I get inspired by the movements of noteswhen I listen to the textures of music all of asudden I see colors and movement of a specific couture piece that goes with the song. Iactually planning on shooting the music video for the remix in FebruaryI’m very excitedabout it.

Radmila LollyPhoto Credit: Eugene Manning

