Our latest Haute Living Miami ambassador, Radmila Lolly, sits down with us to discuss two of our favorite parts of winter in Miami: it’s the season for the arts and for the holidays! Here, she shares her holiday plans, favorite shopping destinations and how this year will be different from years past, in terms of how she celebrates the season. HL: Holiday season is upon us. What are your plans this year and how do they differ from holiday season in the recent past?

RL: I honestly can’t believe it’s already the holiday season. This is actually my first holiday season in Miami, and I am very excited about it. This year, we are just going to have a small private family dinner, most likely at Mr. C [Miami in] Coconut Grove.Usually, we spend the holidays on vacation; it varies from St. Bart’s to Ghana to Hawaii, or even just in New York. Photo Credit: Radmila Lolly HL: What are your go-to holiday shopping spots in Miami for friends/family?

RL: I would say I’ll be spending a lot of time in the [Miami] Design District; I love the designer shops and boutiques there, there is a little bit of everything for everyone there. I also will be making small gifts such as scarfs, bow ties etc. from my Eltara Casata line.

HL: Tell us about Eltara Casata in your own words, and how Miami inspires it.

RL: Miami has actually been a huge inspiration for Eltara Casata. I’ve elemented more colorful tones making the pieces more extravagant and more on the sexy side but still maintaining that elegant couture element. It also inspired my workout line which I’m really excited about and I have a lot of new clients that wear the workout line because of the current trend of wearing workout clothes as casual wear.