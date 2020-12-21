Struggling for last-minute gift for the traveler (who hasn’t been traveling) in your life? Look to these hotel exclusives for inspiration!

Christian Louboutin x Royal Mansour

Photo Credit: Royal Mansour

Royal Mansour launched exclusive traditional babouche slippers in collaboration with Christian Louboutin. Sporting Louboutin’s signature red sole, the shoes pay tribute to Royal Mansour’s ornamental architecture, including the lace-embedded plaster and hand-carved ceilings. The slippers also echo the hotel’s distinctive latticework and geometric tilework as well as the traditional Moroccan use of floral motifs and horseshoe arches. This is the designer’s only creative partnership within Morocco. $910.

KIP. x Shangri-La

Photo Credit: Shangri-La

Perfect for those who expect to spend more time at home, Shangri-La Hotel, Toronto and Shangri-La Hotel, Vancouver have collaborated with KIP. Sleepwear on a series of pajamas and sleep sets. Thoughtfully tailored for a chic sleep, the buttery soft, 100 percent cotton, bespoke pajama set with monogram option features gold piping, Mother of Pearl buttons and includes a travel-ready bag, while a gorgeous, 100% silk sleep mask if perfect for the luxurious traveler.

Raynaud x Le Bristol

Photo Credit: © Giles Christopher – Media Wisdom Photography Ltd

Raynaud, the renowned porcelain manufacturers from Limoges, have created this delightfully elegant tea set for Café Antonia at Le Bristol Paris. The Raynaud exclusive set features an exquisite hand painted design. $2000

Garrett Leight x Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

Photo Credit: Garrett Leight

Exclusively sold at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, one of Montauk’s iconic year-round destinations, the Garret Leight sunglasses are the perfect unisex gift for the loved one who dawns a classic yet trendy style. Available for purchase in-store or online, the Garret Leight sunglasses in style Brooks 47 features a semi-square shaped style constructed out of cellulose acetate with metal core wiring. The lenses are semi-flat and also feature 100% UVA & UVB protection. $360

Tyler Ellis Limited Collection x Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort

Photo Credit: Las Ventanas

Both beloved by celebrities and well-heeled globe trotters alike, Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort and celebrity handbag designer Tyler Ellis have teamed up to create a limited-time collection of beautiful handbags inspired by the resort. The limited collection holds three unique bags including “The Jelly,” perfect for the pool and beach as they are water resistant, meant to hold sunblock and lip gloss without hurting the interiors and “The Marilyn” a small Paraiso tote have cross-body straps, making them ideal for walks on the beach or a trip into town.

$1,350 – $1,650

William Edwards x Rosewood London

Photo Credit: Rosewood Hotel London

Transport yourself to the elegant Rosewood London with exclusive tea accessories by William Edwards, designed with a pattern inspired by the hotel’s iconic Mirror Room. A jewel box of a dining room, the Mirror Room is adorned with mirrors along the walls and ceilings, while tables are laid with exquisite china, sparkling crystals and refined silverware. Emulating the same level of luxury, the tea sets are designed to bring the Rosewood London experience into your home. $122

Miron Crosby x Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

Photo Credit: Miron CrosbyInspired by Dallas’ Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, the handcrafted Mansion Boot was created by bespoke cowboy boot company Miron Crosby using rare and rich materials with unique design elements to bring on a Lone Star state of mind. Created out of a shared appreciation of authenticity and artisanship and designed to showcase the style and sophistication of the destination, the Mansion Boot was brought to life through an extensive study of the historic hotel, originally built in 1925. Made of calf and kid skin and Nile belly crocodile and featuring intricate inlay and applique design details, the boot features the Mansion’s signature quatrefoil motifs, which are prominently displayed throughout the property and grounds. Available for both men and women, the boot can be purchased as is or embellished based on individual tastes and preferences. Images of the boot can be found here. $3,425.00

Peter Millar x Timbers Kiawah’s Ocean Club & Residences

Photo Credit: Timbers Resorts

Luxe North Carolina fashion label Peter Millar and Timbers Kiawah’s Ocean Club & Residences have joined forces to create a custom beach cruiser bike donning an original turtle print to raise awareness and funds for the conservation of endangered sea turtles that nest every year on South Carolina’s Kiawah Island. The beach cruisers feature a chic medley of illustrated sea turtles in hues of teal, green and turquoise depicting the beloved creatures making their way to and from shore. Available to the public for $1,200, proceeds will be donated to the Town of Kiawah’s Turtle Patrol program. $1,200

Foxford Woolen Mills, Jo Browne fragrances & more x Ashford Castle

Photo Credit: Jack Hardy

Ireland’s Ashford Castle has collaborated with just about everyone for exclusive items sold in its shop. There’s bespoke Waterford crystal jewelry, candles from Julie Clarke, a blanket courtesy of Foxford Woollen Mills, Jo Browne fragrances and even an Ashford Castle-branded Monopoly set.

George Esquivel x The Beverly Hills Hotel

Photo Credit: George Esquivel/Beverly Hills Hotel

SoCal based accessories guru George Esquivel has created a line of bespoke bags for the Dorchester Collection. The three bags — a large and small tote and a duffle — all feature the Beverly Hills Hotel’s signature banana leaf print; some trim is brown, some is pink — a nod to the hotel’s nickname, The PinK Palace. They’re a must.

Swarovski Optik x andBeyond

Photo Credit: andBeyond

andBeyond (safari outfitter with luxury lodges in Africa and South America) andSwarovski Optik share a common goal of encouraging the world to experience, celebrate, and conserve nature and there’s no better showcase than spotting game on an African safari. Swarovski Optik created a new pair of CL Companion 8×30 binoculars exclusively for andBeyond that are available in lodge suites and game drive vehicles for all guests to use free of charge during their trip. Travelers can buy their own pair in any andBeyond shop – knowing that every purchase generates a donation to andBeyond’s community partner, Africa Foundation, which supports local communities across the continent.