In celebration of Miami serving as the home city for this year’s highly-anticipated Super Bowl LIV, French luxury fashion brand Christian Louboutin created two new styles inspired by the Big Game exclusively available at the Christian Louboutin Miami boutique. Hosting the mid-week bash to launch of the football-inspired footwear was Haute Living Editorial + Fashion Director Deyvanshi Masrani.

Continuing its partnership with Perrier-Jouët, the Champagne flowed through the evening, while specialty cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres were offered as well. Live DJ beats from recording artist Nasir ‘Notemarcato’ Dean provided a lively atmosphere as guests were invited to come shop throughout the stunning, two-level location in the heart of the Miami Design District. Of course, the new line was a hit as both men and women gathered quickly to snag their sizes of the eye-catching shoes to complete their ensembles for the Big Game week, as well as other styles throughout the store. Outside the boutique, a gorgeous red Rolls-Royce Magma Dawn was parked at the entryway, inviting guests into a night of luxury.

Miami’s most fashionable attendees all came out to shop, including but not limited to Eudoxie Bridges, Alexis Welch, Cuba Gooding Jr., Stacey and Benny Shabtai, Gisela Lowenstein, Lolita and Sergey Petrossov, Radmila Lolly, Bru Kodsi, Angela Birdman, Kijafa Vick, Lisa Thomson Rosenhaus and Michelle Thomson, Alexia Echevarria, Susie and Richard Charlton, Haute Living co-founders Kamal Hotchandani and Seth Semilof, Black Jaguar-White Tiger Founder Eduardo Serio, Tara Solomon, Nick D’Annunzio and many more.

Drawing inspiration from Miami’s vibrant landscape and lifestyle, Louboutin’s women’s “Miamscratch” 100mm heeled sandal boasts fluorescent colors of pink, blue, white and neon yellow in an athletic-inspired design, utilizing neoprene, mesh and patent leather.

Additionally, Louboutin launched its men’s sneaker, the “Louis Junior Spikes,” which plays on an American football design, highlighted by Louboutin’s signature spikes at the toe cap. It features a brown grained leather heel that mimics both the color and texture of a football, as well as white stitching that replicates the stitching on a football, as well. Both shoes of course are complete with the iconic Christian Louboutin red sole, making them all the more eye-catching.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye After the shopping event, select guests continued the night at Miami hot spot, El Tucán, located in Brickell. At the famous dinner party destination, diners were greeted by a powerful LED screen projecting throughout the restaurant with an awe-inspiring Haute Living and Rolls-Royce Black Badge design inspired by the Super Bowl. Keeping with the energy leading up to the Big Game, the restaurant and servers were all dressed up in football-inspired costumes and decor. Dinner included some of El Tucán’s most mouth-watering dishes, including brimming platters of fresh sushi, chicken wings, tuna pizzeta, miso cod skewers, steak and so much more. And of course, the party was not complete without not one, but two flaming bottle parades of Perrier-Jouët Champagne that brought dinner guests to their feet, dancing the night away and clinking their glasses to celebrate Super Bowl LIV in the Magic City.

