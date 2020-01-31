Hard Rock Stadium
Luxury Bowl 2020: How To Experience Super Bowl LIV Like A VIP
dior men exclusive
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Men’s Summer 2020 Collection Designed By Kim Jones
FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
dj khaled cover story
DJ Khaled Shares Candid Conversation With Nipsey Hussle, How Becoming A Father Changed Him & Why 2020 Will Be The Best Year Yet
Steven Tyler Gets Candid On His Aerosmith Past, His Sobriety & His Charity, Janie’s Fund

Christian Louboutin Debuts Football-Inspired Line In Miami With Haute Living Fashion Director, Deyvanshi Masrani

PJ x CLPhoto Credit: Michael Chin

In celebration of Miami serving as the home city for this year’s highly-anticipated Super Bowl LIVFrench luxury fashion brand Christian Louboutin created two new styles inspired by the Big Game exclusively available at the Christian Louboutin Miami boutique. Hosting the mid-week bash to launch of the football-inspired footwear was Haute Living Editorial + Fashion Director Deyvanshi Masrani.

Deyvanshi MasraniPhoto Credit: World Red Eye

Cuba Gooding Jr. & Nasir Dean2
Cuba Gooding Jr. & Nasir ‘Notemarcato’ Dean

Photo Credit: World Red

Continuing its partnership with Perrier-Jouët, the Champagne flowed through the evening, while specialty cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres were offered as well. Live DJ beats from recording artist Nasir ‘Notemarcato’ Dean provided a lively atmosphere as guests were invited to come shop throughout the stunning, two-level location in the heart of the Miami Design District. Of course, the new line was a hit as both men and women gathered quickly to snag their sizes of the eye-catching shoes to complete their ensembles for the Big Game week, as well as other styles throughout the store. Outside the boutique, a gorgeous red Rolls-Royce Magma Dawn was parked at the entryway, inviting guests into a night of luxury.

Dionne Boldin, Kijafa Vick, Mary Floyd, & Alexis Welch2
Dionne Boldin, Kijafa Vick, Mary Floyd, & Alexis Welch

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Alexandra Jones, Starr Hawkins, Lisa Rosenhaus, & Michelle Thomson4
Alexandra Jones, Starr Hawkins, Lisa Rosenhaus, & Michelle Thomson

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Miami’s most fashionable attendees all came out to shop, including but not limited to Eudoxie Bridges, Alexis Welch, Cuba Gooding Jr., Stacey and Benny Shabtai, Gisela Lowenstein, Lolita and Sergey Petrossov, Radmila Lolly, Bru Kodsi, Angela Birdman, Kijafa Vick, Lisa Thomson Rosenhaus and Michelle Thomson, Alexia Echevarria, Susie and Richard Charlton, Haute Living co-founders Kamal Hotchandani and Seth Semilof, Black Jaguar-White Tiger Founder Eduardo Serio, Tara Solomon, Nick D’Annunzio and many more.

Gisela Lowenstein, Deyvanshi Masrani & Kamal Hotchandani
Gisela Lowenstein, Deyvanshi Masrani & Kamal Hotchandan

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Radmila Lolly, Vel Mensah, & Nadine Tabbara1
Radmila Lolly, Vel Mensah, & Nadine Tabbara

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Drawing inspiration from Miami’s vibrant landscape and lifestyle, Louboutin’s women’s “Miamscratch” 100mm heeled sandal boasts fluorescent colors of pink, blue, white and neon yellow in an athletic-inspired design, utilizing neoprene, mesh and patent leather.

Deyvanshi Masrani
Deyvanshi Masrani with the Miamiscratch 100mm

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Additionally, Louboutin launched its men’s sneaker, the “Louis Junior Spikes,” which plays on an American football design, highlighted by Louboutin’s signature spikes at the toe cap. It features a brown grained leather heel that mimics both the color and texture of a football, as well as white stitching that replicates the stitching on a football, as well. Both shoes of course are complete with the iconic Christian Louboutin red sole, making them all the more eye-catching.

Christian Louboutin
Louis Junior Spikes

Photo Credit: World Red Eye After the shopping event, select guests continued the night at Miami hot spot, El Tucán, located in Brickell. At the famous dinner party destination, diners were greeted by a powerful LED screen projecting throughout the restaurant with an awe-inspiring Haute Living and Rolls-Royce Black Badge design inspired by the Super Bowl. Keeping with the energy leading up to the Big Game, the restaurant and servers were all dressed up in football-inspired costumes and decor. Dinner included some of El Tucán’s most mouth-watering dishes, including brimming platters of fresh sushi, chicken wings, tuna pizzeta, miso cod skewers, steak and so much more. And of course, the party was not complete without not one, but two flaming bottle parades of Perrier-Jouët Champagne that brought dinner guests to their feet, dancing the night away and clinking their glasses to celebrate Super Bowl LIV in the Magic City.

Christian Louboutin
Christian Louboutin boutique in Miami Design District

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Sergey Petrossap & Lolita Petrossap1
Sergey Petrossov & Lolita Petrossov

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Nirka Burns & Eduardo Serio1
Nirka Burns & Eduardo Serio

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Johanna Gomez, Steve Stowe, & Kamal Hotchandani2
Johanna Gomez, Steve Stowe, & Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Tara Solomon & Nick D'Annunzio2
Tara Solomon & Nick D’Annunzio

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Christian LouboutinPhoto Credit: World Red Eye

Kamal Hotchandani & Deyvanshi Masrani2
Kamal Hotchandani & Deyvanshi Masrani

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

 

Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

El Tucán
Perrier-Jouët Champagne parade at El Tucán

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

