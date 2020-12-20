Just in time for the holidays, Dior Makeup presents
—a limited edition collection created by Dior Makeup Creative and Image Director, Peter Philips. Glisten during the day and shimmer at night with a chic take on rock ‘n’ roll glam and fairytale fantasy, with shades of gold—a classy and sophisticated shade for the season—sprinkled into eyeshadows, lipsticks, blush and nail lacquer. Discover the collection here. Golden Nights
PRODUCER/CREATIVE DIRECTOR: DEYVANSHI MASRANI
PHOTOGRAPHER: MARK SQUIRES
MAKEUP ARTIST: SABRINA BEDRANI AT THE WALL GROUP
FASHION STYLING: CHRISTOPHER CAMPBELL AT DEFACTO INC
HAIR STYLIST: DARREN HAU AT OPUS BEAUTY
MANICURIST: SHIGEKO TAYLOR AT STAR TOUCH AGENCY
ALL READY-TO-WEAR & ACCESSORIES COURTESY OF DIOR
SHOT ON LOCATION AT MARK SQUIRES’ STUDIO IN LOS ANGELES, CA
Dior Forever Foundation in 4W Dior Forever Skin Correct in 3W Dior Rouge Blush – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in 353 Rose Frisson Dior 5 Couleurs Couture – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition Eyeshadow Palette in 089 Black Night Diorshow 24H Stylo Eyeliner in 091 Matte Black Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara in 090 Black Diorshow Brow Styler in 001 Universal Brown Diorific – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in Shimmery Red 072 Diorific Vernis – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in 997 Dark Nights
