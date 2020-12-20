Dior beauty dec/jan 2021
News
ROCK ‘N’ ROLL FANTASY: Haute Living’s Exclusive Beauty Editorial With Dior Makeup’s Golden Nights Holiday Collection
Kyle Kuzma
News
How NBA Star Kyle Kuzma Is Making His Childhood Dreams Come True
Yvan Jacqueline & Deyvanshi Masrani
News
One-On-One With Parfums De Marly Managing Director Yvan Jacqueline On Pegasus Exclusif & Saks Miami Launches
Louis XIII
News
HAPPY HAUTE HOLIDAYS: The 2020 Haute Living Luxury Gift Guide Is Here
GUCCI OCT/NOV 2020
Fashion
SHINE TOGETHER: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With The Gucci Lion Head Fine Jewelry Collection

ROCK ‘N’ ROLL FANTASY: Haute Living’s Exclusive Beauty Editorial With Dior Makeup’s Golden Nights Holiday Collection

Art, Haute Beauty, News

Just in time for the holidays, Dior Makeup presents Golden Nights—a limited edition collection created by Dior Makeup Creative and Image Director, Peter Philips. Glisten during the day and shimmer at night with a chic take on rock ‘n’ roll glam and fairytale fantasy, with shades of gold—a classy and sophisticated shade for the season—sprinkled into eyeshadows, lipsticks, blush and nail lacquer. Discover the collection here.

PRODUCER/CREATIVE DIRECTOR: DEYVANSHI MASRANI
PHOTOGRAPHER: MARK SQUIRES
MAKEUP ARTIST: SABRINA BEDRANI AT THE WALL GROUP
FASHION STYLING: CHRISTOPHER CAMPBELL AT DEFACTO INC
HAIR STYLIST: DARREN HAU AT OPUS BEAUTY
MANICURIST: SHIGEKO TAYLOR AT STAR TOUCH AGENCY
ALL READY-TO-WEAR & ACCESSORIES COURTESY OF DIOR
SHOT ON LOCATION AT MARK SQUIRES’ STUDIO IN LOS ANGELES, CA

Dior beauty dec/jan 2021
Dior Forever Foundation in 4W
Dior Forever Skin Correct in 3W
Dior Rouge Blush – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in 353 Rose Frisson
Dior 5 Couleurs Couture – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition Eyeshadow Palette in 089 Black Night
Diorshow 24H Stylo Eyeliner in 091 Matte Black
Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara in 090 Black
Diorshow Brow Styler in 001 Universal Brown
Diorific – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in Shimmery Red 072
Diorific Vernis – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in 997 Dark Nights

Photo Credit: Mark Squires

Dior beauty dec/jan 2021
Dior Forever Foundation in 4W
Dior Forever Skin Correct in 3W
Dior Rouge Blush – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in 353 Rose Frisson
Dior 5 Couleurs Couture – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition Eyeshadow Palette in 089 Black
Diorshow 24H Stylo Eyeliner in 091 Matte Black
Diorific – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in Dazzling Beige 070
Diorific Vernis – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in 997 Dark Nights

Photo Credit: Mark Squires

Dior beauty dec/jan 2021
Dior Forever Foundation in 4W
Dior Forever Skin Correct in 3W
Dior Rouge Blush – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in 353 Rose Frisson
Dior 5 Couleurs Couture – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition Eyeshadow Palette in 549 Golden Snow
DiorShow 24H Stylo Eyeliner in 091 Matte Black
Diorific – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in Dark Sparkle 073
Diorific Vernis – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in 997 Dark Nights

Photo Credit: Mark Squires

Dior beauty dec/jan 2021
Dior Forever Foundation in 4W
Dior Forever Skin Correct in 3W
Dior Rouge Blush – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in 353 Rose Frisson
Dior 5 Couleurs Couture – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition Eyeshadow Palette in 549 Golden Snow
Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara in 090 Black
Rouge Dior – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in #999
Diorific Vernis – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in 997 Dark Nights

Photo Credit: Mark Squires

dior beauty dec/jan 2021
Dior Forever Foundation in 4W
Dior Forever Skin Correct in 3W
Dior Rouge Blush – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in 353 Rose Frisson
Dior 5 Couleurs Couture – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition Eyeshadow Palette in 549 Golden Snow
Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara in 090 Black
Rouge Dior – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in #999
Diorific Vernis – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in 997 Dark Nights

Photo Credit: Mark Squires

Dior beauty dec/jan 2021
Dior Forever Foundation in 4W
Dior Forever Skin Correct in 3W
Dior Rouge Blush – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in 353 Rose Frisson
Dior 5 Couleurs Couture – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition Eyeshadow Palette in 549 Golden Snow
Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara in 090 Black
Diorific – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in Dark Sparkle 073
Diorific Vernis – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in 997 Dark Nights

Photo Credit: Mark Squires

Dior beauty dec/jan 2021
Dior Forever Foundation in 4W
Dior Forever Skin Correct in 3W
Dior Rouge Blush – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in 353 Rose Frisson
Dior 5 Couleurs Couture – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition Eyeshadow Palette in 089 Black Night
Diorshow 24H Stylo Eyeliner in 091 Matte Black
Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara in 090 Black
Diorshow Brow Styler in 001 Universal Brown
Diorific – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in Shimmery Red 072
Diorific Vernis – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in 997 Dark Nights

Photo Credit: Mark Squires

Dior beauty dec/jan 2021
Dior Forever Foundation in 4W
Dior Forever Skin Correct in 3W
Dior Rouge Blush – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in 353 Rose Frisson
DiorShow 24H Stylo Eyeliner in 091 Matte Black
Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara in 090 Black
Diorific – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in Glittery Rose 071
Diorific Vernis – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in 997 Dark Nights

Photo Credit: Mark Squires

Dior beauty dec/jan 2021
Dior Forever Foundation in 4W
Dior Forever Skin Correct in 3W
Dior Rouge Blush – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in 353 Rose Frisson
Dior 5 Couleurs Couture – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition Eyeshadow Palette in 089 Black
Diorshow 24H Stylo Eyeliner in 091 Matte Black
Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara in 090 Black
Diorific – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in Dazzling Beige 070
Diorific Vernis – Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition in 997 Dark Nights

Photo Credit: Mark Squires

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Bam Adebayo
Cover Story
December 17, 2020
Bam Adebayo: The Rise Of The Miami Heat’s Hottest Young Star
By Laura Schreffler
Steven Soderbergh
Celebrities
December 17, 2020
Talking & Tasting With Oscar-Winning Director Steven Soderbergh
By Laura Schreffler
Kyle Kuzma
Celebrities
December 16, 2020
How NBA Star Kyle Kuzma Is Making His Childhood Dreams Come True
By Paige Mastrandrea
Yvan Jacqueline & Deyvanshi Masrani
City Guide
December 16, 2020
One-On-One With Parfums De Marly Managing Director Yvan Jacqueline On Pegasus Exclusif & Saks Miami Launches
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Kyle Kuzma

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_MIKE TYSON

New York

RICK-ROSS-CVR-INSTA

Miami

Loader