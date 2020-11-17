Francis Ford Coppola
Hublot + Berluti Present The Big Bang Unico Berluti Cold Brown

Haute Time, News

Big Bang Unico Berluti Cold Brown (3)Photo Credit: Hublot

Over the past four years, the two prestigious LVMH brands Berluti—the Italian-born men’s fashion house—and Hublot, the luxury Swiss watchmaker, have teamed up to collaborate on an exceptional series of limited-edition timepieces. Together with Hublot’s premier watchmaking and Berluti’s unparalleled craftsmanship of Venezia leather, the pair has created magic and embodied Hublot’s ethos of ‘the art of fusion.’

Now, they’re back again with another exciting collaboration, and for the first time ever, they have chosen the iconic Big Bang Unico chronograph as the base for the timepiece. Working hand-in-hand with Kris Van Assche, Creative Director of Berluti, they now reveal the Hublot Big Bang Unico Berluti Cold Brown timepiece. Limited to only 100 pieces, the special timepiece will be delivered to clients in a chest signed by the two houses together, presenting the emblematic Berluti shoehorn key ring and travel case to complete the luxurious presentation.

Big Bang Unico Berluti Cold Brown - encasingPhoto Credit: Hublot

This model takes the partnership one step further, as previous timepieces have featured Berluti leather only on the strap and the dial—now, the Venezia leather in Cold Brown patina is also present on the watch’s bezel, thanks to the development of an all-new conception of the bezel, in two parts. As the name indicates, the watch is only available in this signature Cold Brown patina, which is finished with a glacé to emphasize the various brown shades composing this unique color. And aside from its its physical appearance, what makes the timepiece so special and uniquely Hublot is its iconic Unico manufacture movement, a chronograph with flyback function—the MHUB1242 caliber beats from within a case of 45-mm diameter with a 72-hour power reserve.

Big Bang Unico Berluti Cold Brown with watch boxPhoto Credit: Hublot

“It has already been four years since we began our partnership with the Berluti House and, for the first time, we have chosen the Big Bang Unico model as the basis of our collaboration,” shares Hublot CEO, Ricardo Guadalupe. “The final result combines an exercise in style, due to Kris Van Assche’s flair for fashion, with an amazing technical feat made possible by the expertise of our watchmakers, designers and engineers, all of whose know-how was required to master the conception of this new bezel.”

For more information on the Big Bang Unico Berluti Cold Brown or to keep up with other Hublot news, please visit https://www.hublot.com/en-us/ or follow @hublot #hublot.

