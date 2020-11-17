Francis Ford Coppola
Celebrities
Haute Living Goes Wine Tasting With Francis Ford & Gia Coppola
Bollinger
Haute Wine + Spirits
James Bond’s Bubbly Of Choice: An Intimate Look At Bollinger With 6th Generation Legacy Cyril Delarue
Greg Lambrecht
News
Coravin Founder + CEO Greg Lambrecht On Changing The Way We Consume Wine Forever
Saskia de Rothschild
Haute Wine + Spirits
An Exploration Of Wine With DBR Lafite Legacy + Chairwoman Saskia de Rothschild
50 Cent
News
Haute Living Celebrates 50 Cent With Watches Of Switzerland

Haute Living Goes Wine Tasting With Francis Ford & Gia Coppola

Celebrities, News

Francis Ford CoppolaPhoto Credit: Frederich Auerbach

What happens when you get to not only drink with, but learn from a legend? That was Haute Living‘s situation on Monday, when we sat down with six-time Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola, our October L.A. cover star, and his filmmaker granddaughter Gia Coppola for a tasting, presented byAston Martin Residences, of six wines from their Francis Ford Coppola wine portfolio. We chatted with Gia about how she’s making her line of wines more millennial friendly, and chatted about everything from wine to history to luxury with the iconic director. Watch our chat with the Hollywood icon below!

FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA

Francis Ford CoppolaPhoto Credit: Frederich Auerbach

Francis Ford Coppola is best known as the six-time Academy Award-winning director of such epic films as The Godfather trilogy and Apocalypse Now. As a writer, director, and producer, he has been a central figure in contributing to the shape of contemporary American cinema. His creative pursuits run wide, however, and he is one of those rare individuals who can turn his dreams into viable realities, perhaps because of his clarity in seeing life as being full of all the possible ways to tell stories wanting to be told. He tells those stories in a variety of ways these days, through travel with his the Family Coppola Hideaways and with winemaking, a Coppola family tradition for several generations. He owns Inglenook in Napa Valley and the Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Sonoma.

Francis Ford Coppola Winery
Diamond Collection Claret

Photo Credit: Francis Ford Coppola Winery

The Diamond Collection Claret is Coppola’s signature — a Cabernet Sauvignon-based red blend in the classic Bordeaux style layered with flavors of blackberry, cassis and roasted espresso.

Francis Ford Coppola Winery
Director’s Cut Cinema

Photo Credit: Francis Ford Coppola Winery

A spicy, full-bodied red wine layered with dark berry fruit impressions and an edge of earthiness; a limited-production blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Syrah, and Petite Syrah from specific Sonoma County appellations.

Francis Ford Coppola Winery
Archimedes

Photo Credit: Francis Ford Coppola Winery A luxurious Cabernet Sauvignon wine that delivers immensely concentrated flavors of black cherries and juicy red plums.

GIA COPPOLA

Gia CoppolaPhoto Credit: Francis Ford Coppola Winery

Representing the fourth generation of the Coppola family in America—and the third generation of the family’s presence in filmmaking—Gia is not only an accomplished film writer and director, but also a talented photographer. She has made short films for Gucci, Opening Ceremony and Zac Posen, and made her feature film directorial debut with Palo Alto in 2014. Her second film, Mainstream, had its world premiere at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. Currently, she is attached to direct the feature film The Secret Life of the Lonely Doll.

Gia Coppola
Gia Red

Photo Credit: Francis Ford Coppola Winery

Dark florals, plush plum, red cherry, and a pop of bubblegum on the nose; juicy flavors of blueberry and plum, cocoa, cloves, and black pepper, the Gia Red is bright, vibrant, and spicy on the finish; a delicious blend of Syrah, Grenache and Mourvedre.

Francis Ford Coppola Winery
Orange Reisling

Photo Credit: Francis Ford Coppola Winery Delicious scents of apricots, wet stone, and clove mingle with flavors of kumquat and honeydew. Unfiltered with structured tannins, and a well-balanced finish.

Francis Ford Coppola Winery
SanGia Red Blend

Photo Credit: Francis Ford Coppola Winery

Lush scents of cloves, orange peel, warm baking spices, strawberry, and plum; indulgent and refreshing flavors of mulled cherry, cloves and cinnamon.

WATCH OUR TASTING WITH FRANCIS AND GIA BELOW

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Big Bang Unico Berluti Cold Brown with watch box
Haute Time
November 17, 2020
Hublot + Berluti Present The Big Bang Unico Berluti Cold Brown
By Paige Mastrandrea
1 Beach Club
City Guide
November 17, 2020
Why 1 Beach Club Is Miami’s Hottest New Membership Club
By Paige Mastrandrea
Radmila Lolly
Ambassador
November 17, 2020
Introducing The Newest Haute Living Miami Ambassador, Radmila Lolly
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Lily Rose-Depp
Celebrities
November 16, 2020
CHANEL Releases Film With Lily-Rose Depp For Balade En Méditerranée Cruise 2020/21 Collection
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CVR1_COPPOLA_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_MIKE TYSON

New York

CVR1_CAMILLE KOSTEK_V2

Miami

Loader