Photo Credit: Frederich Auerbach

What happens when you get to not only drink with, but learn from a legend? That was Haute Living‘s situation on Monday, when we sat down with six-time Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola, our October L.A. cover star, and his filmmaker granddaughter Gia Coppola for a tasting, presented byAston Martin Residences, of six wines from their Francis Ford Coppola wine portfolio. We chatted with Gia about how she’s making her line of wines more millennial friendly, and chatted about everything from wine to history to luxury with the iconic director. Watch our chat with the Hollywood icon below!

FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA

Photo Credit: Frederich Auerbach

Francis Ford Coppola is best known as the six-time Academy Award-winning director of such epic films as The Godfather trilogy and Apocalypse Now. As a writer, director, and producer, he has been a central figure in contributing to the shape of contemporary American cinema. His creative pursuits run wide, however, and he is one of those rare individuals who can turn his dreams into viable realities, perhaps because of his clarity in seeing life as being full of all the possible ways to tell stories wanting to be told. He tells those stories in a variety of ways these days, through travel with his the Family Coppola Hideaways and with winemaking, a Coppola family tradition for several generations. He owns Inglenook in Napa Valley and the Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Sonoma.

Photo Credit: Francis Ford Coppola Winery

The Diamond Collection Claret is Coppola’s signature — a Cabernet Sauvignon-based red blend in the classic Bordeaux style layered with flavors of blackberry, cassis and roasted espresso.

Photo Credit: Francis Ford Coppola Winery

A spicy, full-bodied red wine layered with dark berry fruit impressions and an edge of earthiness; a limited-production blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Syrah, and Petite Syrah from specific Sonoma County appellations.

Photo Credit: Francis Ford Coppola Winery A luxurious Cabernet Sauvignon wine that delivers immensely concentrated flavors of black cherries and juicy red plums.

GIA COPPOLA

Photo Credit: Francis Ford Coppola Winery

Representing the fourth generation of the Coppola family in America—and the third generation of the family’s presence in filmmaking—Gia is not only an accomplished film writer and director, but also a talented photographer. She has made short films for Gucci, Opening Ceremony and Zac Posen, and made her feature film directorial debut with Palo Alto in 2014. Her second film, Mainstream, had its world premiere at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. Currently, she is attached to direct the feature film The Secret Life of the Lonely Doll.

Photo Credit: Francis Ford Coppola Winery

Dark florals, plush plum, red cherry, and a pop of bubblegum on the nose; juicy flavors of blueberry and plum, cocoa, cloves, and black pepper, the Gia Red is bright, vibrant, and spicy on the finish; a delicious blend of Syrah, Grenache and Mourvedre.

Photo Credit: Francis Ford Coppola Winery Delicious scents of apricots, wet stone, and clove mingle with flavors of kumquat and honeydew. Unfiltered with structured tannins, and a well-balanced finish.

Photo Credit: Francis Ford Coppola Winery

Lush scents of cloves, orange peel, warm baking spices, strawberry, and plum; indulgent and refreshing flavors of mulled cherry, cloves and cinnamon.

WATCH OUR TASTING WITH FRANCIS AND GIA BELOW