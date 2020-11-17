Radmila Lolly is a renowned recording artist and fashion designer, with her hit songs making it to the Billboard Dance Charts and with her fashion creations worn by some of the most prominent global figures, including Natti Natasha, Bebe Rexha and Mya. Her unique voice combines classic and contemporary melodies—some of which were featured in the hit film produced by Damian Dash and Kanye West, Honor Up, while her couture collections were featured at Barneys New York. Having spent significant time in Los Angeles and New York, Radmila has made her way south to the Magic City where she’s hung her hat up and gotten her feet wet for almost two years now, immediately immersing herself in everything that Miami has to offer. Here, we introduce Radmila as the newest Haute Living Miami ambassador; scroll below to hear more about her journey and her insightful perspective of the city she now calls home.

Tell us about yourself—where you’re from, when you came to Miami and what you do here.

I’m an opera singer, composer and the sole couture designer at Eltara Casata. I’m originally from Russia and lived in New York for 14 years. I moved to Miami one-and-a-half years ago and I’m very happy that I made that move.

Photo Credit: Eugene Manning

What brought you to Miami and how long have you been here for? Honestly, even though I loved New York for many years, I felt that I needed to move. I felt glad to have made a new start in Miami; it was invigorating and the weather is so inspiring. What are some of your favorite things about Miami and what makes it so unique? Miami seems like the city of the future; it just feels free and people here seem happy and upbeat. There’s something for everyone here—if you like beach life, city life a relaxing life or, of course, nightlife, Miami offers all that and more. Plus, everyone always seems to be in a good mood—I’m sure the year-round warm weather has something to do with that! What are some misconceptions about Miami that you can dispel for people who are less familiar with it? I believe that when people think of Miami, they only think of South Beach and partying. I was one of those people…but Miami has so much more to it. It also has an impressive art scene, world class restaurants, musicians, creatives and a strong emerging business community. It’s so much more diverse than people give it credit for. For instance, Wynwood has one of the most burgeoning contemporary art scenes in the country and has become globally-renowned, as is Art Basel Miami Beach, when some of the most celebrated artists, art enthusiasts and art collectors in the world come to Miami each year.

Photo Credit: Eugene Manning

How would you describe Miami? Happy and easy-going, but it still has substance. What are your favorite Miami neighborhoods and why? I love Brickell and Coconut Grove. One of my favorite restaurants is Mr. C in Coconut Grove—it is my home away from home. I’m there almost everyday! Best food and best service ever. Another great restaurant in Miami is Planta, which is one of the best vegan spots in town and they just opened another location in Coconut Grove one week ago. I’m vegetarian, so I’m excited about that. I also love Cipriani in Brickell for lunch and business meetings. For shopping, I like to go to the Brickell City Centre, which has Saks Fifth Avenue and other chic boutiques. What are you looking forward to most in the coming months in Miami? It’s difficult to say because of COVID, but besides that, I’m building a music studio that I’m excited about. I’m looking forward to working with the talented musicians down here. I’m also excited to bring couture and my fashion footprint to Miami. I’m looking forward to meeting new clients and creating something special for them from Eltara Casata.