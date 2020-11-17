Why 1 Beach Club Is Miami’s Hottest New Membership Club

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel South Beach

Debuting at the beautiful 1 Hotel South Beach, 1 Beach Club has finally made its entrance to the Magic City. The outdoor, beachfront oasis draws inspiration from the beaches of Tulum, featuring lounge seating, live music and of course, a mouth-watering and sea-inspired eatery, Wave Restaurant. While many beach clubs have been making their way throughout the Magic City, 1 Beach Club is poised to become one of the most in-demand destinations, and most definitely somewhere to become a member.

As with anything the 1 Hotel brand does, the Beach Club places heavy emphasis on mindfulness and wellness, as as well as sustainable architecture and design. And particularly poignant in our post-pandemic world, the open-air venue becomes the ideal place to go out and dine out in a socially-distant and safe way. The staff ensures the utmost health and safety of all guests and members, enforcing masks when not sitting down dining or drinking, providing hand sanitizers to guests and incorporating a layout that adheres to socially-distant guidelines. With live music from a DJ, plenty of plush seating and a picturesque venue, you’ll never want or need anything outside the confines of the beach club.

And of course, the food and drinks program is exceptional. Drawing inspiration from the sea with a Mediterranean menu, its restaurant, Wave, features fresh and colorful dishes ranging from a Mezze Platter with Mediterranean dips and raw + pickled vegetables, to local Snapper Ceviche or a refreshing Tuna Tartare. Other standouts include the grilled Tiger Prawns and the signature Greek Salad. Pair the dishes with some of their innovative craft cocktails, such as the Cleo, created with Absolut Elyx, cucumber, honeydew melon “agua fresca” chaereau aloe vera, midori melon and club soda—plus many others refreshing libations on the menu.

The Beach Club is open to the public and hotel guests, but as a member of the club, you will receive access to exclusive hotel amenities that can be utilized all year round. Additional membership features include:

Seating in the members-only space at 1 Beach Club with cabana access available to rent

Hotel’s full-service beachfront

Access to the hotel’s Cabana Pool and 1 Rooftop’s hip restaurant, WATR

Preferred member pricing at Bamford Haybarn Spa and all food and beverage outlets

Preferred member pricing for reservations at 1 Hotel South Beach; 1 Hotel Central Park, NY; 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, NY; and 1 Hotel West Hollywood, CA

Year-round membership at Miami’s beloved and celebrity-favored gym, Anatomy

Access to all fitness classes and member-only events

Complimentary valet parking

1 Beach Club will be open for reservations only, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on 1 Beach Club, Wave and memberships visit www.1hotels.com/south-beach/welcome-1-beach-club. For up-to-date news please follow @1BeachClubSobe on Instagram. For membership inquiries, please contact Grissell Tudisco, Director of Membership, at G.Tudisco@1hotels.com or 786.553.5310.