Haute 100-lister and MLB Hall-of-Famer Mike Piazza continues to excel off the baseball field, as he adds the launch of his first spirits brand, TRUE Vodka, to his growing list of entrepreneurial endeavors. Piazza chose to launch the brand to consumers with the game-changing online specialty wine and premium craft & spirits marketplace for celebrity-endorsed brands, GrapeStars.

Now, consumers are able to order the vodka straight from the retailer, whereas previously, one could only experience TRUE Vodka at exclusive New York hot spots like 1 Oak, Vetro NYC, Il Mulino and Tre Sorelle. At a time when alcohol home delivery services have never been more prominent, the partnership announcement comes at the perfect moment for both GrapeStars and Piazza.

Paying homage to the former New York Mets star’s Italian roots, the vodka is made from mixed rye and wheat grains from Italy. The vodka is created with purified water from the springs of Tuscany, and has undergone a 7x distillation process by Caffo, in the Distelleria Friulia. The result is a smooth and clean spirit that can be sipped or mixed wonderfully in a variety of cocktails.

As with all creations Piazza puts his name on, TRUE Vodka epitomizes high-quality excellence in its category, having received the prestigious gold medal for best bottle design at the FESPA awards in 2017 and has additionally been picked 9 out of 10 times in blind taste tests against other leading premium vodka brands.

GrapeStars bridges the gap between celebrities and fans, by offering them an easy-to-use mobile platform where consumers can browse different celebrity-owned or endorsed wines and spirits and easily purchase ready-to-order brands to be shipped directly to their homes to enjoy—taking out the middle man of the process and making it a smoother and more seamless purchasing experience.

“I have been a long-time Mike Piazza fan and cannot overstate how thrilled we are to team up with him. Bringing TRUE Vodka into his fans’ homes is a huge milestone for GrapeStars and we’re extremely proud to be part of the TRUE Vodka journey,” shared GrapeStars Co-Founder and CEO, Jean-Jean Pelletier.

Piazza makes an appearance of GrapeStars’ newly-launched podcast, The GrapeStars Podcast, where he speaks more on TRUE Vodka and how he started his first spirits’ brand. To listen to the episode, as well as others such as Shark Tank‘s Kevin Harrington, please visit the GrapeStars YouTube channel here.

GrapeStars is available for every iOS or Android device. Once installed, users make a profile and can browse their favorite celebrity brands to be delivered straight to their door. To learn more about GrapeStars visit: https://grapestars.com/.

