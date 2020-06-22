Luis Fonsi
New Miami Tech Company GrapeStars Launches With A Bang On Times Square

Celebrities, News

GrapeStars
Childhood friends Stephan Fortier, Jean Jean Pelletier and Robert Pelletier founded GrapeStars by partnering up with over 200 A-list celebrities.

Photo Credit: Andrea Máté Photography

GrapeStars is a game-changing app, where celebrities can promote their wine and spirits brands directly to fans via social media through the first-ever, virtual direct-to-consumer sales channel in 45 states. Until today, consumers have struggled to find any of these 200+ celebrity brands at retailers. Now through the launch of GrapeStars, fans can get those brands and products shipped directly to their doorstep.

Dwayne JohnsonPhoto Credit: GrapeStars

GrapeStars has raised over $5M in seed money and is now launching a crowdfunding campaign with Republic today that you can find here for its next round. With the industry seeing an insane boom of 453-percent increase in sales since the quarantine began, the timing could not be better. It’s a unique opportunity to invest in the celebrity liquor boom.

Celebrity Page - Matthew McConaugheyPhoto Credit: GrapeStars

The innovative app provides users a highly engaging experience with several unique features. For example, fans can discover previously unknown products from celebrities, read up on the latest industry news from the brand’s blog, or browse exclusive celeb news and content. Future pipelined features will allow GrapeStars to become not only a marketplace but a social media platform for fans to interact with their favorite celebrities through augmented reality (AR) and AI features. Other pipelined features include a virtual sommelier giving users recommendations, chat room between users, and live streams of shows and events. Additionally, users will soon be able to “give back” via GrapeStars Round Up, which is linked to a charity affiliated with a celebrity of choice.

GrapeStarsPhoto Credit: GrapeStars

On this very sleek app, you can currently find the wines and spirits from celebrities such as Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Sarah Jessica Parker, Ryan Reynolds, Drake, Nick Jonas, Kate De Castillo, Robert De Niro, Matthew McConaughey, Justin Timberlake, John Legend, 50 Cent, Jay Z, Khloe Kardashian, George Strait, Adam Levine, Andrea Bocelli, Bruno Mars, Snoop Dog, Conor McGregor, The Rock, George Clooney, Jude Law, Kenny Chesney, Maluma, Post Malone, Mila Kunis, P. Diddy, Sting and many more.

GrapeStarsPhoto Credit: GrapeStars

GrapeStars is also excited to announce the company’s Chairman and investor, Kevin Harrington. Original “shark” from Shark Tank and known for pioneering direct-to-consumer pre-Amazon, Kevin’s ventures have launched more than 500 products producing over $5 billion in global sales.

Photo Credit: GrapeStars

“Having navigated the direct-to-consumer business for quite some time, I am constantly on the hunt for true innovators in the space,” said Kevin Harrington. “GrapeStars is a company that is truly primed to disrupt a $240 billion industry and turn the celebrity marketing, endorsement and liquor industries on their heads. With direct-to-consumer liquor businesses on the rise, and liquor sales up 400-percent due to the current landscape, GrapeStars could not hit the market at a better time.”

Sarah Jessica ParkerPhoto Credit: GrapeStars

Also joining the company as investors/advisors are Miami businessman/philanthropist Shareef Malnik, as well as Ronn Torossian owner of 5WPR in NYC and recently named entrepreneur of the year and PR Executive of the year by American Business Awards.

“I joined the Grapestars Team not only because the concept fills a crucial need in society and commerce and not only because the seamless technology makes ours goals achievable but also because the leadership team is so strong and their vision so clear,” said Shareef Malnik.

You can download GrapeStars on the App Store here or Google Play here.

GrapeStars has raised over $5M in seed money and is now launching a crowdfunding campaign with Republic today that you can find here for its next round.

