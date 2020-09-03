Chicago Steak Company Shares The Essentials For Your LDW BBQ

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Summer is coming to a close this weekend, and there’s no better way to say goodbye to the season than hosting a proper Labor Day barbecue with family and friends. While some may opt for classic burgers and hot dogs, we like to think the options are endless—and why not treat yourself to the best offerings possible to transform your backyard BBQ into a decadent grilling feast?

Premier meat provider Chicago Steak Company is here to help make that possible. Offering various gourmet cuts of beef, poultry and seafood that ship straight to your home, you can indulge in all types of dishes to close out the summer season in style.

Some of our favorite dishes for the end-of-summer menu include a melt-in-your-mouth Filet Mignon, Summer Fresh Grilled Shrimp Salad, Foil Packed Grilled Salmon and Asparagus, Blue Cheese Steak Burgers or a Fruit-Glazed Chicken Breast. Full recipes for these dishes can be found on the Chicago Steak Company blog here.

But what we see as the true star of the show is the Filet Mignon, which is always an easy, simple dish that never fails to impress. And one of the best ways to enjoy it is on the grill. Either a gas or charcoal grill works great in order to get the perfect sear and maintain its juicy flavor.

Photo Credit: Chicago Steak Company

Some of Chicago Steak Company’s top tips for grilling the perfect Filet Mignon include:

Let your steaks come to room temperature about 30 minutes before grilling

Season them with salt and pepper, or the delicious Chicago Steak Seasoning

Pre-heat the grill at 450-degrees Fahrenheit

Add a little olive oil to the grill racks to prevent the filets from sticking

If your certified Angus beef filets are closer to an inch or 1 ½ inches thick, they probably won’t need any more than 4 to 5 minutes of grilling on each side. But thicker cuts of two inches or more will require a grill time of about 6 minutes on each side

For medium-rare, stop cooking once the center reaches 125 degrees, and for a rare steak, remove at 115 degrees

Let the meat rest for 5-10 inches so the juices flow back and then cut into your steak and serve!

And last but not least, ensure that you have all the proper utensils and accessories to make for a legendary BBQ. Chicago Steak Company recommends spatulas and tongs, basting brushes, grate brushes, sheet pans as basics, and add-ons including a grill griddle, rotisserie kit, wooden planks, vegetable basket and pizza stone.

For more information, please visit their site here.