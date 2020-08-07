Treat Yourself To A Mini-Vacation At These 6 SoCal Destinations

International, and even some domestic travel, may be off the table this summer, but we can still enjoy endless opportunities for safe Los Angeles and Southern California staycations and getaways that are driving distance away but will transport you to your own mini-vacation. Below, we round up some of our favorite spots to enjoy the perfect summer escape.

**Be sure to check each hotel’s site for the latest updates on offerings and safety guidelines.

LOS ANGELES

Peninsula Beverly Hills

The gorgeous hotel, The Peninsula Beverly Hills, is luxury at its finest in Los Angeles. Rated as the No. 1 hotel in Los Angeles in 2019 by Travel + Leisure and consistently receiving AAA Five Diamond and Forbes five-star ratings, you can rest assured that a getaway to the intimate destination will lack no want or need. With only 195 guest rooms that include 38 suites and 17 private villas, the cozy but opulent hotel is a great place to safely travel with all social distancing and CDC guidelines enforced throughout the property. Most recently, due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the hotel announced the opening of “Le Petit Belvedere,” a new California style Brasserie on our garden terrace named after its anchored restaurant in the lobby. And the spa has even been able to do a select handful of treatments outside on the rooftop pool’s cabana areas, allowing guests to indulge in every bit of luxury they desire throughout their stay.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit here.

Mondrian Los Angeles

The hip sbe-owned property Mondrian Los Angeles is always a popular choice for a stay in Los Angeles. Located in the heart of West Hollywood with beautiful guest rooms boasting chic, modern decor, the boutique hotel is a top choice for couples or groups of friends looking for a fun getaway. The Mondrian Skybar is a must-visit, located at the hotel’s iconic pool overlooking the Los Angeles skyline. This summer, guests can take advantage of “stay longer and save” limited-time deals, where a 10-percent discount will be offered for two nights, 15-percent discount for three nights and a 20-percent discount for four nights or more.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit https://www.sbe.com/hotels/mondrian/los-angeles.

MR C Beverly Hills

For boutique-style luxury, head to MR C Beverly Hills, brought by the fourth-generation Cipriani family. The intimate hotel is a great place to enjoy a safe getaway, as the hotel has implemented safety and health measures, such as infrared, touchless thermometers at the property for daily temperature checks. Guests can enjoy amenities like a relaxing spa and fitness offerings, as well as gourmet dining offerings from the famed Cipriani brand as they indulge in a getaway from their day-to-day lives. Sit back, relax and sip on a Cipriani Bellini as you take advantage of unparalleled service and luxury throughout your stay.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit https://www.mrchotels.com/mrcbeverlyhills/.

MALIBU

Nobu Ryokan Malibu

Since its debut, Nobu Ryokan Malibu has remained one of Southern California’s most sought-after destinations boasting a jaw-dropping design set against the deep blues of the Malibu ocean. During a time when social distancing is essential, a boutique, adults-only hotel with only 16 intimate rooms is the ideal getaway destination. The property pays homage to traditional Japanese Ryokan with the beautiful Nobu Hotel signature flair. A stay here is the ultimate way to heal the mind and body with a wellness-focused getaway. Each room features teak soaking tubs, indoor/outdoor fireplaces, outdoor patios (either garden or ocean view) in a sleek, minimalist but ultra-luxurious setting. Enjoy beach access, an invigorating spa experience, personalized concierge services, Malibu Racquet Club access and of course, dining at the coveted Nobu Malibu restaurant as you take in sweeping views of Malibu’s beach.

For more information or to make your reservation, please visit https://malibu.nobuhotels.com/.

LAGUNA BEACH

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Nigel

This breathtaking Laguna Beach property is driving distance from Los Angeles but feels like you are another world away from the city as it rests perched on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, boasting sweeping waterfront views. Aside from its striking location, the hotel also serves as the perfect family destination, catering to kids and pets and offers locally-sourced cuisine, beach access and an enticing showcase of works from local artists that rotates periodically for guests to view and enjoy. The property features exquisite dining offerings at Raya and you can’t miss drinks at its outdoor lounge, 180blũ, which offers panoramic views of the water along the bluff. Adventure-seekers can take part in surfing, whale watching and other activities such as golf or fitness, while those looking to unwind can pamper themselves at the spa.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit here.

SANTA BARBARA

Rosewood Miramar Beach

Rosewood Miramar Beach is a one-of-a-kind property nestled along the ocean in Santa Barbara’s Montecito community. The resort resides on the site of the former Miramar by the Sea and channels its rich history with modern elegance. Each bungalow is complete with gorgeous interior design elements and a cozy porch to make it truly feel like a home away from home. The property has no limit of activities to embark on, with two pools; a beautiful Sense® Spa; state-of-the-art fitness studio; splurge-worthy retail boutiques; beach access with a beach butler and sports activity equipment available; and a bespoke concierge that can arrange everything from winery tours to ocean excursions and more. Indulge in rich dining and drinking offerings, like the fan-favorite Malibu Farm at Miramar or its signature beachfront restaurant, Caruso’s.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit here.