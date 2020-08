Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

The much anticipated Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring Summer 2021 collection show held at the port in Shanghai did not disappoint. As models made their way down the runway in the brightest of hues—to match the colorful “teaser video” we saw just a few weeks ago for Digital Paris Fashion Week—there was a more serious undertone in the entire collection by Virgil Abloh, and that is the emphasis of upcycling. The looks were separated into four upcycling categories. They were pieces upcycled by recycling material from overstock; pieces upcycled from recycled ideas; pieces upcycled through reiteration from the previous season; and pieces upcycled as part of the “Homework” initiative. The last of the four, the “Homework” initiative, is a capsule collection created by the menswear team while working from home on account of stay-at-home orders and quarantines. Of course environmentally friendly, but even bigger is the overarching concept that the collection presented; that is, “ideas — the very foundation of fashion — are no longer disposable, but part of an eternal cycle of inspiration, codes and values that continue to elucidate and expand our ethos.” This is true now more than ever. As a result, only two looks that were showcased on models were made from new materials, while 25 looks were made from recycled materials and 25 looks were from the previous collection. Making fun and friendly appearances were the now recognizable Zoooom With Friends characters, peeking out of pockets and on accessories. Scroll to see all of the looks below and the video of the show from Shanghai.

