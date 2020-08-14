Dwyane Wade x Wade Cellars
Three Gourmet Home Delivery Meal Kits From NYC Hot Spots To The Hamptons This Summer

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, News

Just because some of your favorite Michelin-starred restaurants aren’t open to normal standards this summer doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy every bit of tasty luxury from the comfort at home. With many migrating out East for the Spring and Summer, top New York chefs have decided to take their cuisine on the go, lucky enough for Hamptonites to enjoy and even put their own chefs’ skills to the test from their home kitchens. Below, find three of our favorite home delivery meal kit offerings from Manhattan to the Hamptons this summer, and how you can place your order.

DB KITCHEN 

Daniel Boulud KitchenPhoto Credit: The Dinex Group

Chef Daniel Boulud‘s iconic New York eatery, DANIEL, launched a new Hamptons delivery service this summer via the newly-launched DB Kitchen. Serving his famed, Michelin-starred cuisine, guests will never tire of his exciting and complex dishes, with a weekly rotating menu available for diners to feast on at home in the Hamptons. The menu can be found on its website here. The offerings range from meat to seafood, vegetarian dishes and so much more, highlighting Boulud’s signature upscale French cuisine, as well as bottles of wine and cocktails for two, to go. If you’re ordering for the whole family in the Hamptons, there is also a special menu that feeds up to six people for the weekend for $1200. Orders will need to be placed two days in advance, available for pickup at the Southampton and East Hampton Jitney stations between 4-6 p.m.

MAREA

MareaPhoto Credit: Marea

Available through labor day, Hamptons residents can order Marea in the Hamptons meal kits each week, which come stocked with ready-to-prepare meals perfect for the whole family that rotate each week. They’ve also partnered with Hampton Water Rosé to elevate the entire experience, the Hamptons-born rosé brand founded by father-son duo Jon and Jesse Bongiovi and Gérard Bertrand. The Michelin-star quality dinner ‘kit’ serves four people and includes the complimentary bottle of Hampton Water Rosé, which will pair deliciously with the meal—if you’d like to receive more than one bottle, additional can be added to the order for $50++ each. Menus include appetizers, protein, side dishes and dessert, with mouth-watering menu items like Heirloom Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella Salad; Brined Beef Brisket BBQ; Marinated Olives; Cacio e Pepe Salad; Branzino; and seasonal pies for dessert. Orders must be placed every Thursday by 5 p.m. via Marea’s website, which will arrive between 1-8 p.m. at either Southampton or pickup locations. To place your order, click here. 

CARBONE

Carbone Photo Credit: carbonenewyork.com/Major Food Group

In addition to its newly-opened pop-up restaurant in Southampton this summer, Carbone at home has also garnered huge popularity among those looking to enjoy the famed Italian restaurant’s crowd favorites from their homes in the Hamptons. The restaurant offers a monthly menu that features beloved dishes like Caesar alla ZZ, Spicy Rigatoni Vodka, Mario’s Meatballs, Shrimp Scampi and Veal Parmesan, as well as rotating daily specials. To place your order, head to their website here for pickup at 230 Elm Street in Southampton.

