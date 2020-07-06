Acqualina Spa By ESPA Reopens With New Health & Safety Protocols

Photo Credit: Acqualina Resort

After months of being cooped up inside practicing our own at-home self-care rituals, we can now safely return to one of South Florida’s top and most prestigious spas, Acqualina Spa by ESPA at the five-star Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny Isles, Fla. The Forbes five-star rated spa reopened on June 15 with new health and safety measures put in place to ensure the utmost care for guests and workers. In addition to the exciting opening, the spa is also happy to announce a new menu of curated spa experiences, as well as the health-conscious Acqualina Diet menu, that can be enjoyed at the spa during your appointment.

Some of the safety measures that have been implemented include EPA-approved chemical disinfectants to clean all areas throughout the spa, as team members have undergone and become certified with the Rejuvenate Infection Prevention Training and adhered to strict sanitation guidelines before reopening. Additionally, social distancing is enforced, as the total capacities of the spa, pool and Jacuzzi have been reduced to ensure that guests are properly spread apart throughout their time at the spa, in addition to undergoing a temperature check before entering and wearing a face-covering in between lounging or receiving treatments.

The spa team members will undergo the same guidelines each time they enter the spa to ensure that everyone who is on-site has passed the new safety guidelines before enjoying its offerings. All guests will have an assortment of sanitizing amenities implemented throughout the spa, even going a step further by modernizing the experience to have digital magazines that can be downloaded on guests’ personal devices as opposed to spreading germs through touching the magazines laying around the spa.

Photo Credit: Acqualina Spa by ESPA

While some areas are still closed, including the sauna, steam and arctic ice fountain, guests are still able to indulge in the outdoor pool and jacuzzi area as well as relaxation lounges with the Himalayan Salt Wall.

Inside the spa, guests can experience the newly-redesigned Acqualina Boutique, which is located within the spa and features resort wear, gift items and more with brands ranging from Vilebrequin to Helster Bly, Alexandra Miro and more. Inside the boutique, guests are able to make an appointment with a VIP Boutique Experience expert, who will shop with their consultant in total privacy while sipping complimentary champagne with an ESPA gift. The appointment requires a $500 minimum purchase with two people maximum.

Photo Credit: Acqualina Resort

While you enjoy your day at the spa, indulge in healthy dining options from the ‘Acqualina Diet’ program to ensure that your day at the spa is all about wellness and rejuvenation. Choose from mouth-watering and nutritious options like the Sautéed Zucchini and Squash Noodles, Mediterranean Herb Roasted Organic Chicken, Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl and more, as well as low-calorie and low-carb cocktails and low-sugar wines.

New standout spa experiences include two new facials and a new body treatment that utilizes Cryotherapy technology for revolutionary anti-aging results. The treatments will target cellulite, alleviate sore muscles and inflammation, as well as the overall signs of aging, allowing guests to leave rejuvenated, refreshed and most importantly, healthy!

Acqualina Spa by ESPA is open Monday through Sunday from 9:30 am to 6 pm. For reservations, visit acqualinaresort.com or call 305.918.6844.