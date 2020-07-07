valerie messika
The imagery for CHANEL’s Fall-Winter 2020/2021 Haute Couture collection by Virginie Viard was released today, boasting 30 looks. A contrast from the simplicity of the Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection—which drew inspiration from the abbey at Aubazine, where Miss Gabrielle Chanel had been placed when she was young—the Fall-Winter 2020/2021 Haute Couture collection touts symbols of abundance in the best way possible, even showcasing some of CHANEL’s High Jewelry collections to complement the looks. “I was thinking about a punk princess coming out of ‘Le Palace’ at dawn,” began Virginie Viard. “With a taffeta dress, big hair, feathers, and lots of jewelry. This collection is more inspired by Karl Lagerfeld than Gabrielle Chanel. Karl would go to ‘Le Palace,’ he would accompany these very sophisticated and very dressed up women, who were very eccentric too.” That “punk princess” image is certainly prevalent via some of CHANEL’s House motifs/codes, like embroidery—including the Métiers d’art Lesage and Montex—and tweeds with sequins, stars, stones and beads, made with Lemarié and Goossens. Short dresses, cinched waists, corolla skirts, bolero jackets, and ink black trouser suits with diamond-like braiding all lend themselves seamlessly to that “punk princess” personality, as does the jacket with a smocked waist and tapered boot-trousers in black suede. “For me, Haute Couture is romantic by its very essence,” added Viard. “There is so much love in each one of these silhouettes.” Scroll to see some of the looks below and head to the House’s website by clicking here to learn more.

Chanel haute couture 2020-2021Photo Credit: Mikael Jansson Chanel haute couture 2020-2021Photo Credit: Mikael Jansson Chanel haute couture 2020-2021Photo Credit: Mikael Jansson Chanel haute couture 2020-2021Photo Credit: Mikael Jansson Chanel haute couture 2020-2021Photo Credit: Mikael Jansson Chanel haute couture 2020-2021Photo Credit: Mikael Jansson

