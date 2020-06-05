Photo Credit: Nick Garcia

Although the music industry has had to adjust to working from home like the rest of us all, Latin music sensation and female powerhouse Natti Natasha has been busy working on some magic at home. What started as a few music teasers on TikTok and Instagram quickly resulted in a combined 6.8 million views and fans begging for more, prompting Natti Natasha to release her full latest single “Que Mal Te Fue” this week. Boasting 24.5M followers on Instagram, Natti has used this time to connect with her fans by uplifting their spirits through music—and she reveals to us that even more new music, with exciting collaborations, is on the way.

In addition to launching her latest single, Natti has also been using her influence to give back to others who need it most during this time. She partnered with the “One World: Together At Home” Pedro Martinez Foundation, where she delivered a message of gratitude to the frontline workers and encouraged its viewers to be conscious and stay at home. She’s also supported the foundation in helping deliver essential supplies and meals to people who need it in her home city, Santiago in the Dominican Republic.

When we last spoke to Natti as she starred on the cover of Haute Living Miami, she had just debuted her album IllumiNATTI, had become the “most-watched woman on YouTube” and had the most nominations at the coveted Premio Lo Nuestro show in Miami, with an astounding 15 nominations. Since then, the star has catapulted to even further fame, growing in followers by the millions with rapid speed, and pushing out chart-topping singles, collaborating with stars like Daddy Yankee, Romeo Santos, Sebastian Yatra, the Jonas Brothers and more. Whatever is coming next from Natti is sure to be a mega-success. We’ll be anxiously awaiting!

Watch our full interview with Natti Natasha below: