As wine lovers, we all know how good it feels to craft the perfect wine experience to enjoy those rare bottles we have been saving for that special occasion; but what if we told you that we could not only help you feel good about why you’re drinking those special bottles, but also create an ideal and intimate wine experience on your behalf? CureDuchenne’s Napa Wine Series offers just that, via it’s virtual tasting experiences. Through partnerships with some of the most coveted wineries in Napa Valley, CureDuchenne’s Wine Series gives you access to mailing list only wines and hard-to-get bottles, and provides the opportunity to enjoy a guided tasting directly from the winemakers in Napa, in a virtual setting, from the comfort of your own home all while supporting CureDuchenne’s mission: to save this generation of children and young adults with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

“Wine and philanthropy can be a symbiotic relationship,” began Ralph James, Boston-based philanthropist. “I have enjoyed the Napa Wine Series events and supporting the venture philanthropy model of Duchenne to help in finding a cure. Driving engagement with the mission through access to top end wines is a win-win for wine lovers and philanthropists alike.”

Each wine tasting is completely customized, giving you the ability to create a personal and interactive experience with up to five individuals/couples. Choose from guided tastings coming up this month with wineries like Dana Estates and Vineyard 29, or even coordinate with a group of friends to create a special, private, at-home wine tasting experience with some of the finest wines and wineries that Napa Valley has to offer, like Darioush and Quintessa. Your participation not only helps Napa’s struggling hospitality industry, but also helps CureDuchenne make strides in life-saving research for children and young adults with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, as each winery has pledged to donate a portion of proceeds from sales to the nonprofit organization.

“We’ve really enjoyed our partnerships with the vintners over the years of our Napa Wine Series events, and extending these partnerships to virtual events is a great next step in the evolution of the Napa Wines Series,” said Debra Miller, CEO and Founder of CureDuchenne. Miller added, “When you get this many of the finest wines coming together to support and fundraise for a great cause, it really brings the community together.”

CureDuchenne has cultivated close, personal relationships with these top Napa Valley wineries over the past seven years, leading to the Napa Wine Series and its three signature galas—Napa in Newport, Napa in New England and Napa in Philadelphia—as well as multiple wine dinners throughout the year. Each signature gala features a grand tasting hosted by up to 45 Napa wineries and a vintner-hosted dinner and live auction, giving guests the unique opportunity to try some of the best wines that Napa has to offer in one setting, while meeting and building relationships with some of the top Napa vintners and bidding on once-in-a-lifetime auction lots and wine experiences, all in the name of philanthropy and helping the CureDuchenne cause.

“Napa in Newport and the Napa Wine Series supporting CureDuchenne give Accendo Cellars and Trois Noix the opportunity to support boys and families living with Duchenne while engaging with our customers, making new friends and sharing vintage wine surprises over a delicious dinner,” said Jaime Araujo, founder and winemaker of Trois Noix and partner at Accendo Cellars.



NAPA WINE SERIES VIRTUAL TASTINGS SCHEDULE



PINOT LIBRARY TASTING WITH DUMOL



DATE/TIME: Thursday June 11th, 8pm EST/5pm PST

Thursday June 11th, 8pm EST/5pm PST COST: $325

$325 BOTTLES: 2014 Finn Pinot Noir, 2014 Widdoes Vineyard Ryan Pinot Noir, 2014 Eoin Pinot Noir

2014 Finn Pinot Noir, 2014 Widdoes Vineyard Ryan Pinot Noir, 2014 Eoin Pinot Noir ADDITIONAL INFO: Founded in 1996, DuMOL is a vineyard focused producer of cool-climate Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from distinctive vineyards in the extreme southwestern part of the Russian River Valley. Join DuMOL Partner, Tom Pillsbury, for a private, virtual tasting “Pinot Party,” where we’ll compare the range of expression in Pinot Noir among three small-lot, single vineyard sites. DuMol will donate 20% of sales to CureDuchenne.

DANA ESTATES‘ HELMS VINEYARD CABERNET SAUVIGNON DECADE COMPARISON

DATE/TIME: Friday June 12th, 8pm EST/5pm PST

Friday June 12th, 8pm EST/5pm PST COST: $1300

$1300 BOTTLES: 2005 Helms Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, 2015 Helms Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

2005 Helms Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, 2015 Helms Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon ADDITIONAL INFO: A single vineyard decade comparison of Dana Estates’ first wine, join the executive team at Dana Estates for an intimate wine dinner that will showcase a retrospective tasting of The Helms Vineyard, the eight-acre site that surrounds our Rutherford Estate. Guests will also receive priority access to Dana’s Active Mailing List to secure an allocation of 2017 Dana Estates Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc. Dana Estates will donate 20% of sales to CureDuchenne.

VINEYARD 29 VINTAGE COMPARISON

DATE/TIME: Thursday June 18th, 8pm EST/5pm PST

Thursday June 18th, 8pm EST/5pm PST COST: $825

$825 BOTTLES: 2016 Vineyard 29 Aida Zinfandel, 2016 Vineyard 29 Estate Cabernet Franc, 2016 Vineyard 29 Estate Cabernet, 2016 Vineyard 29 Aida Estate Cabernet

2016 Vineyard 29 Aida Zinfandel, 2016 Vineyard 29 Estate Cabernet Franc, 2016 Vineyard 29 Estate Cabernet, 2016 Vineyard 29 Aida Estate Cabernet ADDITIONAL INFO: A varietal comparison of a top vintage, the Virtual Experience by Vineyard 29 is a truly unique offering where you can enjoy a full tour of the winery and caves while tasting through four current release wines from home. Each experience comes with private access to videos, interactive tasting notes and technical sheets as well as a 30-minute zoom chat with Keith Emerson, Chuck McMinn or a wine tasting pro. Vineyard 29 will donate 25% of sales to CureDuchenne.

TRIED AND TRUE NAPA WITH CHATEAU MONTELENA

DATE/TIME: Thursday June 25th, 8pm EST/5pm PST

Thursday June 25th, 8pm EST/5pm PST COST: $348

$348 BOTTLES: 2016 Chardonnay Napa Valley, 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley, 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon Montelena Estate

2016 Chardonnay Napa Valley, 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley, 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon Montelena Estate ADDITIONAL INFO: Compare the wines of Chateau Montelena across varietals and vintages with Chateau Montelena, one of the first, traditional old-world chateaus in the Napa Valley. For over 40 years, the talented and dedicated staff has produced world-class, elegant and well-balanced wines. Join Sheri Bowen for an intimate tasting comparing the wines of Chateau Montelena across varietals and vintages. Chateau Montelena will donate 25% of sales to CureDuchenne.

RARE LIBRARY COMPARISON WITH ZD

DATE/TIME: Thursday July 9th, 8pm EST/5pm PST

Thursday July 9th, 8pm EST/5pm PST COST: $312

$312 BOTTLES: 2008 ZD Cabernet Sauvignon, 2010 ZD Cabernet Sauvignon, 2012 ZD Cabernet Sauvignon

2008 ZD Cabernet Sauvignon, 2010 ZD Cabernet Sauvignon, 2012 ZD Cabernet Sauvignon ADDITIONAL INFO: Rarely does the opportunity arise to taste and compare wines with 8, 10 and 12 years of age on them. The evolution of the wine in the bottle is a journey through time and a historical expression of terroir, microclimate and winemaking. Vintage comparisons offer a rare glimpse at the variables that effect a wine. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the wines of ZD over the years. ZD will donate 20% of sales to CureDuchenne.

ADDITIONAL WINERIES FOR PRIVATE VIRTUAL TASTINGS



TUCK BECKSTOFFER ESTATE AMULET BUNDLE TASTING



COST: $380

$380 BOTTLES: 2018 Amulet Fort Ross Chardonnay, 2018 Amulet Fort Ross Pinot Noir, 2014 Amulet Red Wine

2018 Amulet Fort Ross Chardonnay, 2018 Amulet Fort Ross Pinot Noir, 2014 Amulet Red Wine ADDITIONAL INFO: A regional and varietal comparison that includes a 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon from three top sites in Napa Valley, join the winemaking team at Tuck Beckstoffer Estate to taste through the portfolio of Amulet wines. The inaugural release of single vineyard Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from the Fort Ross Vineyard on the Sonoma Coast will lead into a library selection of our proprietary blend. A private and immersive virtual experience will allow an opportunity to understand and appreciate wines from a producer well-rooted in Napa Valley history. Tuck Beckstoffer Estate is currently offering discount access to Amulet and will donate 25% of sales to CureDuchenne.

DARIOUSH SIGNATURE WINE TASTING PACKAGES



COST: $234 (1 of each bottle, 3 bottles total) // $468 (2 of each bottle, 6 bottles total) // $936 (4 of each bottle, 12 bottles total)

$234 (1 of each bottle, 3 bottles total) // $468 (2 of each bottle, 6 bottles total) // $936 (4 of each bottle, 12 bottles total) BOTTLES: 2018 Viognier, 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2016 Shiraz

2018 Viognier, 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2016 Shiraz ADDITIONAL INFO: A varietal introduction to the wonders of Napa through the wines of Darioush, join us in a virtual experience like no other on an afternoon of your choice, allow us to welcome you and up to three guests for a customized, private tasting hosted online by a certified, advanced sommelier and Darioush ambassador. We will guide you on an enlightening discussion on our estate and explore your personal areas of interest in the world of wine. Along the way, we’ll share fascinating details on our Signature wines (or estate’s crown jewel) as well as our proprietor’s personal journey to the Napa Valley. This is a unique opportunity to gather with an intimate group of friends, bound by a mutual appreciation for fine wine and great company—all from the comfort of home.

DARIUS II CABERNET SAUVIGNON TASTING PACKAGES

COST: $600 (1 of each bottle, 2 bottles total) // $1800 (3 of each bottle, 6 bottles total) // $3600 (6 of each bottle, 12 bottles total)

$600 (1 of each bottle, 2 bottles total) // $1800 (3 of each bottle, 6 bottles total) // $3600 (6 of each bottle, 12 bottles total) BOTTLES: 2016 Darius II, 2006 Darius II

2016 Darius II, 2006 Darius II ADDITIONAL INFO: A rare opportunity to compare vintages of the estate’s Crown Jewel, join us in a virtual experience like no other on an afternoon of your choice, allow us to welcome you and up to three guests for a customized, private tasting hosted online by a certified, advanced sommelier and Darioush ambassador. We will guide you on an enlightening discussion on our estate and explore your personal areas of interest in the world of wine. Along the way, we’ll share fascinating details on our Signature wines (or estate’s crown jewel) as well as our proprietor’s personal journey to the Napa Valley. This is a unique opportunity to gather with an intimate group of friends, bound by a mutual appreciation for fine wine and great company—all from the comfort of home.

QUINTESSA VIRTUAL ESTATE EXPERIENCE

COST: $275

$275 BOTTLES: 2018 Illumination, 2017 Quintessa

2018 Illumination, 2017 Quintessa ADDITIONAL INFO: Our virtual Estate Experience is an immersive look into the Quintessa Estate. This thirty-minute experience is privately hosted and begins with a scenic journey of the property through a collection of photos and videos where you will learn more about the terroir of our Estate and our biodynamic farming practices. Your private host will then guide you through an immersive tasting of your selected wines while sharing more about our winemaking philosophy and state-of-the-art winery. Upon purchase, you will receive a link to schedule your experience. Once scheduled, our Estate concierge will reach out to customize your experience should you have any special requests.

QUINTESSENTIAL WINEMAKER TASTING EXPERIENCE (extremely limited availability)

COST: $1400 (3 of each bottle, 6 bottles total)

$1400 (3 of each bottle, 6 bottles total) BOTTLES: 2016 Quintessa, 2017 Quintessa

2016 Quintessa, 2017 Quintessa ADDITIONAL INFO: To celebrate the release of the 2017 Quintessa, we are pleased to offer a limited number of exclusive private tasting experiences with Quintessa General Manager Rodrigo Soto and Winemaker Rebekah Wineburg. This once-in-a-lifetime, customizable experience will begin with an intimate conversation with Rodrigo or Rebekah as you deep dive into the story of Quintessa and our holistic philosophy including our biodynamic farming practices and the diversity of soil and microclimates that bring complexity to every bottle. Enjoy a guided tasting through our 2016 and 2017 vintages through an intimate conversation with the people who are behind each bottle of Quintessa. Upon purchase, our Estate concierge will be in touch to customize and book your experience. Please note: this experience is available Monday – Saturday at a mutually agreeable time.

