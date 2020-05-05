Mother’s Day may look a little different this year, but we can still honor the women who hold the most important place in our hearts. Join us Saturday May 9th at 6pm EST/3pm PST for a very special celebration featuring three haute mamas—Angela Simmons, Eudoxie Bridges and Nina Westbrook. They share their thoughts and experiences on motherhood and parenting in quarantine, and even reveal how they create balance with “me” time moments. To mark the occasion, one of only 53 Masters of Wine in the U.S., Vanessa Conlin of Wine Access, will also guide the ladies through a special champagne experience with a 2012 Bollinger La Grand Année Brut Champagne. The House of Bollinger was run by Madame Bollinger—a widow who took the reins of the family business in 1941 and was a pioneer for women in wine. “I drink champagne when I’m happy and when I’m sad,” she was quoted as saying. “Sometimes, I drink it when I’m alone. When I have company, I consider it obligatory. I trifle with it if I’m not hungry and drink it when I am. Otherwise, I never touch it—unless I’m thirsty.”

JOIN THE CELEBRATION

Photo Credit: Haute Living

ANGELA SIMMONS

Photo Credit: Angela Simmons

EUDOXIE BRIDGES

Mother, philanthropist.

Photo Credit: Eudoxie Bridges

NINA WESTBROOK

Photo Credit: Nina Westbrook

VANESSA CONLIN

Vanessa is the Head of Wine for Wine Access, a national, direct-to-consumer e-commerce wine retailer. Previously, she was the Director of Sales and Marketing for several of Napa’s most prestigious estates including Arietta Wines and Dana Estates. Prior to moving to Napa, she was a retail buyer and wine bar wine director in New York City. She is President of the Board for the Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch, is an educator for the Wine and Spirit Education Trust, and was the first female recipient of the Niki Singer Memorial Scholarship from the International Wine Center. Vanessa became the 52nd MW in the United States in February of 2020.

Photo Credit: Wine Access