Chocolate lovers and fashionistas rejoice, as your two favorite things are now one. The masterminds behind Cipriani, the historic restaurant company that you will find in locations such as Dubai, London, Monte Carlo, and most importantly, New York, just launched Cacao by Cipriani, an exclusive chocolate factory that is better than Willy Wonka’s and is open right here in New York City—no golden ticket needed.

Photo Credit: Cacao by Cipriani

The Maître Chocolatiers behind Cacao by Cipriani come straight from Italy and bring over 13 years of expertise and unique creativity to New York. Cristiano Spinoni and Baptiste Roudel combine their experiences in the world of art, fashion and design with the common passion for the finest handmade chocolate to bring New Yorkers and visitors alike an exclusive chocolate experience.

Photo Credit: Cacao by Cipriani

The shop, which is located at 53 Wall Street showcases a variety of products from chocolate heels and bags to dark chocolate bonbons. All products are made with top quality raw ingredients, which is the result of a careful mix of research, innovation, and attention to detail.

Photo Credit: Cacao by Cipriani

Just in time for the holidays, Cacao by Cipriani is the luxury chocolate shop we’ve been waiting for. Pick up a chocolate treat for your loved one or as a unique centerpiece for the dinner table.

Cacao by Cipriani is open Saturday and Sunday by appointment.

Tel. 646 2780500

Email: [email protected]