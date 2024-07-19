Chef Daniel Boulud’s ‘Boulud Sur Mer’ Returns For A Third Season

Photo Credit: Daniel KriegerTwo Michelin starred chef Daniel Boulud is once again offering gourmands a trip to the fabulous lifestyle of the French Riviera at his various restaurants around the world with the return of his dining concept ‘Boulud Sur Mer.’ This culinary series will transport guests to the South of France with new menu items and unique rosé pairings from the esteemed Château d’Esclans’ portfolio.

Photo Credit: Kevin Lau

From July 5th through Labor Day weekend, guests can immerse themselves in the Riviera lifestyle at Boulud’s various restaurants in the United States, including New York City and Palm Beach, as well as international destinations such as the Bahamas, Dubai, Singapore, and Toronto.

“Spending a summer in Provence and the French Riviera is the ultimate dream for many, including myself,” said Boulud. “With ‘Boulud Sur Mer,’ I am thrilled to bring the essence of the Riviera lifestyle to my restaurants around the world.”

Photo Credit: Bill Milne

This year each participating restaurant will feature a selection of Boulud Sur Mer dishes and prix-fixe menus. Guests who order the highlighted dish or the prix-fixe menu will receive a dining passport. After experiencing a dish from the Boulud Sur Mer campaign in each of the New York City restaurants, diners will be awarded a $100 gift card and entered into a drawing for a chance to win a dinner for four in Restaurant Daniel’s Skybox. The Skybox is a private table adjacent to Chef Daniel Boulud’s personal office with a bird’s eye view of Restaurant Daniel’s Michelin-starred kitchen. A meal in the Skybox is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The glass-encased space offers complete comfort and privacy, and is decorated with timeless mementos from the restaurant’s 30-year history. Guests are encouraged to tag the restaurants on social media along their journey, and to use #BouludSurMer.

The Boulud Sur Mer offerings are unique dishes that highlight the traditional and sun-kissed ingredients from the Côte d’Azur region. In addition, a Boulud Sur Mer signature cocktail, the aptly named Summer in Saint-Tropez, will be available in select restaurants, alongside a selection of cocktails and Château d’Esclans rosés.

Photo Credit: Bill Milne

The following locations will feature Boulud Sur Mer menu items:

New York City, New York

The Bar at DANIEL – À la carte (Available in the Lounge only)

(60 East 65th Street | New York, NY)

Atlantic Red Mullet – Cured “Escabèche Style”, Artichoke, Cinco Jotas, Anise Hyssop, Aged Banyuls Wine Vinegar Emulsion

New England Bluefin Tuna – Grilled, “Broccoli di Ciccio”, Sylvetta Arugula-Tonnato Sauce

Cherry – Geranium Ice Cream, Sour Cherry Granité Mochi, Condensed Milk

Café Boulud – $110 Prix-Fixe Three-Course Menu

(100 East 63rd Street | New York, NY) –

Encornet farci à la Provençale – Stuffed Squid With Chicken Sausage, Bell Pepper Poivronade, Preserved Lemon, Black Garlic Aïoli.

Daurade Méditerranéenne – Sea-Bream, Tomato And Olive, Chickpea Panisse, Zucchini Bayaldi, Rosemary Lemon Yogurt.

Nougat Glace – Frozen Meringue, Pistachio, Orange Blossom Honey

Maison Barnes – $125 Prix-Fixe Three-Course Menu

(100 East 63rd Street | New York, NY)

Fleur De Courgette, Homard Et Crabe Truffés – Zucchini Flowers Stuffed With Lobster And Peekytoe Crab, Black Truffle And Zucchini Pesto.

Daurade Méditerranéenne – Sea-Bream, Tomato And Olive, Chickpea Panisse, Zucchini Bayaldi, Rosemary Lemon Yogurt.

Pêche Melba – Raspberry Poached Peach, Tonka Vanilla Ice Cream, Red Berry Consommé.

Le Pavillon – À la carte

(One Vanderbilt Avenue | New York, NY)

Poulpe | Aubergine – Octopus à la plancha, caponata, heirloom tomato, red pepper coulis, charred broccolini vinaigrette

Thon | Fenouil – Yellowfin tuna, fennel pollen, socca crisp, tonnato sauce

Bucatini | Crabe – Jonah crab, saffron, single estate costa rican peppercorn, uni butter, baby artichoke

Gaspacho | Tomate – Duo of white & red gazpachos, tomato, california strawberries, cucumber, dill, goat cheese, portuguese olive oil

Ratatouille | Provençale – Roger Vergé’s ratatouille, niçoise olive tapenade, pickled vegetable “provençale” sauce rouille, grilled sourdough

Bar | Groseille – Cedar baked black bass, roasted fennel, gooseberries, fig leaf vierge

Espadon | Maïs – grilled swordfish, jimmy nardello peppers, roasted corn, herbes de provence chimichurri

Poulet | Asperge – roasted sasso chicken, basquaise doppio, green asparagus, chorizo, sauce estragon

Photo Credit: Bill Milne

Le Gratin – À la carte

(5 Beekman Street | New York, NY)

Thon “À La Niçoise” – Tuna Crudo, Scallion Aïoli, Quail Egg, Crispy Potato

Bouillabaisse Mouginoise – Mediterranean Fish Soup, Saffron Rouille, Mussels

Tarte Aux Cerises

Bar Boulud – À la carte

(1900 Broadway | New York, NY)

Tomato & Burrata – Basil Pesto, Pistachio

Hamachi Crudo – Watermelon, Wild Rice, Amaranth, Kalamata Olives

Flétan En Papillote – Ratatouille, Anchoïade, Basil

Gâteau Aux Pêches – Calamintha Mousse, Madeleine Cake, Blood Peach Sorbet

Blue Box Café – À la carte

(Tiffany & Co. – 727 Fifth Avenue | New York, NY)

Aubergine Confite: Baked Eggplant, Tomato Tartar, Stracciatella

Thon Riviera: Tuna Carpaccio, Crudite Provencal, Pimenton Sauce

Loup De Mer: Black Bass, Zucchini, Basil, Tomato Syrup

Tarte Aux Fraises: Almond cream, vanilla custard, crystalized violets

Épicerie Boulud – Seasonal Items

(1900 Broadway, One Vanderbilt Avenue, Westfield World Trade Center, The Lipstick Building, 919 Third Avenue | New York, NY)

Florida & International

Café Boulud Palm Beach (301 Australian Ave | Palm Beach, FL)

Café Boulud Baha Mar (Rosewood Baha Mar | Nassau, The Bahamas)

Café Boulud Toronto (Four Seasons Hotel | Toronto, Canada)

Maison Boulud Singapore (Marina Bay Sands | Singapore)

Brasserie Boulud Dubai (Sofitel Hotel | Dubai