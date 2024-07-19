Chef Daniel Boulud’s ‘Boulud Sur Mer’ Returns For A Third Season
Photo Credit: Daniel KriegerTwo Michelin starred chef Daniel Boulud is once again offering gourmands a trip to the fabulous lifestyle of the French Riviera at his various restaurants around the world with the return of his dining concept ‘Boulud Sur Mer.’ This culinary series will transport guests to the South of France with new menu items and unique rosé pairings from the esteemed Château d’Esclans’ portfolio.
Photo Credit: Kevin Lau
From July 5th through Labor Day weekend, guests can immerse themselves in the Riviera lifestyle at Boulud’s various restaurants in the United States, including New York City and Palm Beach, as well as international destinations such as the Bahamas, Dubai, Singapore, and Toronto.
“Spending a summer in Provence and the French Riviera is the ultimate dream for many, including myself,” said Boulud. “With ‘Boulud Sur Mer,’ I am thrilled to bring the essence of the Riviera lifestyle to my restaurants around the world.”
Photo Credit: Bill Milne
This year each participating restaurant will feature a selection of Boulud Sur Mer dishes and prix-fixe menus. Guests who order the highlighted dish or the prix-fixe menu will receive a dining passport. After experiencing a dish from the Boulud Sur Mer campaign in each of the New York City restaurants, diners will be awarded a $100 gift card and entered into a drawing for a chance to win a dinner for four in Restaurant Daniel’s Skybox. The Skybox is a private table adjacent to Chef Daniel Boulud’s personal office with a bird’s eye view of Restaurant Daniel’s Michelin-starred kitchen. A meal in the Skybox is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The glass-encased space offers complete comfort and privacy, and is decorated with timeless mementos from the restaurant’s 30-year history. Guests are encouraged to tag the restaurants on social media along their journey, and to use #BouludSurMer.
The Boulud Sur Mer offerings are unique dishes that highlight the traditional and sun-kissed ingredients from the Côte d’Azur region. In addition, a Boulud Sur Mer signature cocktail, the aptly named Summer in Saint-Tropez, will be available in select restaurants, alongside a selection of cocktails and Château d’Esclans rosés.
Photo Credit: Bill Milne
The following locations will feature Boulud Sur Mer menu items:
New York City, New York
The Bar at DANIEL – À la carte (Available in the Lounge only)
(60 East 65th Street | New York, NY)
Atlantic Red Mullet – Cured “Escabèche Style”, Artichoke, Cinco Jotas, Anise Hyssop, Aged Banyuls Wine Vinegar Emulsion
New England Bluefin Tuna – Grilled, “Broccoli di Ciccio”, Sylvetta Arugula-Tonnato Sauce
Cherry – Geranium Ice Cream, Sour Cherry Granité Mochi, Condensed Milk
Café Boulud – $110 Prix-Fixe Three-Course Menu
(100 East 63rd Street | New York, NY) –
Encornet farci à la Provençale – Stuffed Squid With Chicken Sausage, Bell Pepper Poivronade, Preserved Lemon, Black Garlic Aïoli.
Daurade Méditerranéenne – Sea-Bream, Tomato And Olive, Chickpea Panisse, Zucchini Bayaldi, Rosemary Lemon Yogurt.
Nougat Glace – Frozen Meringue, Pistachio, Orange Blossom Honey
Maison Barnes – $125 Prix-Fixe Three-Course Menu
(100 East 63rd Street | New York, NY)
Fleur De Courgette, Homard Et Crabe Truffés – Zucchini Flowers Stuffed With Lobster And Peekytoe Crab, Black Truffle And Zucchini Pesto.
Daurade Méditerranéenne – Sea-Bream, Tomato And Olive, Chickpea Panisse, Zucchini Bayaldi, Rosemary Lemon Yogurt.
Pêche Melba – Raspberry Poached Peach, Tonka Vanilla Ice Cream, Red Berry Consommé.
Le Pavillon – À la carte
(One Vanderbilt Avenue | New York, NY)
Poulpe | Aubergine – Octopus à la plancha, caponata, heirloom tomato, red pepper coulis, charred broccolini vinaigrette
Thon | Fenouil – Yellowfin tuna, fennel pollen, socca crisp, tonnato sauce
Bucatini | Crabe – Jonah crab, saffron, single estate costa rican peppercorn, uni butter, baby artichoke
Gaspacho | Tomate – Duo of white & red gazpachos, tomato, california strawberries, cucumber, dill, goat cheese, portuguese olive oil
Ratatouille | Provençale – Roger Vergé’s ratatouille, niçoise olive tapenade, pickled vegetable “provençale” sauce rouille, grilled sourdough
Bar | Groseille – Cedar baked black bass, roasted fennel, gooseberries, fig leaf vierge
Espadon | Maïs – grilled swordfish, jimmy nardello peppers, roasted corn, herbes de provence chimichurri
Poulet | Asperge – roasted sasso chicken, basquaise doppio, green asparagus, chorizo, sauce estragon
Photo Credit: Bill Milne
Le Gratin – À la carte
(5 Beekman Street | New York, NY)
Thon “À La Niçoise” – Tuna Crudo, Scallion Aïoli, Quail Egg, Crispy Potato
Bouillabaisse Mouginoise – Mediterranean Fish Soup, Saffron Rouille, Mussels
Tarte Aux Cerises
Bar Boulud – À la carte
(1900 Broadway | New York, NY)
Tomato & Burrata – Basil Pesto, Pistachio
Hamachi Crudo – Watermelon, Wild Rice, Amaranth, Kalamata Olives
Flétan En Papillote – Ratatouille, Anchoïade, Basil
Gâteau Aux Pêches – Calamintha Mousse, Madeleine Cake, Blood Peach Sorbet
Blue Box Café – À la carte
(Tiffany & Co. – 727 Fifth Avenue | New York, NY)
Aubergine Confite: Baked Eggplant, Tomato Tartar, Stracciatella
Thon Riviera: Tuna Carpaccio, Crudite Provencal, Pimenton Sauce
Loup De Mer: Black Bass, Zucchini, Basil, Tomato Syrup
Tarte Aux Fraises: Almond cream, vanilla custard, crystalized violets
Épicerie Boulud – Seasonal Items
(1900 Broadway, One Vanderbilt Avenue, Westfield World Trade Center, The Lipstick Building, 919 Third Avenue | New York, NY)
Florida & International
Café Boulud Palm Beach (301 Australian Ave | Palm Beach, FL)
Café Boulud Baha Mar (Rosewood Baha Mar | Nassau, The Bahamas)
Café Boulud Toronto (Four Seasons Hotel | Toronto, Canada)
Maison Boulud Singapore (Marina Bay Sands | Singapore)
Brasserie Boulud Dubai (Sofitel Hotel | Dubai