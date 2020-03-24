Dock & Dine In Quarantine At Seaspice Miami

Photo Credit: Seaspice

Launching on Friday, March 27, Miami River hot spot Seaspice will be launching its latest dockside delivery and curbside pickup services in light of the recent restaurant closures due to COVID-19. Rather than close its doors to its guests, Seaspice, like many others in the hospitality industry, has restructured in order to continue serving its customers in the most safe and social distancing-friendly way possible.

With these new services, guests have the option of pulling up their cars to pick up delivery to-go, or if they’re self-quarantining on their yacht, docking at the restaurant and having it delivered straight to the boat. This will be available from 12-10 p.m. for lunch and dinner. The restaurant is also working on getting third-party delivery services on board to offer delivery straight to the home, as well.

Included on the menu is some of Seaspice’s most beloved, Mediterranean-inspired dishes + some new additions, including Octopus a la Plancha, King Crab Croquettes, Truffle Brie Tart, Grilled or Crispy Prawns, Pata Negra Ham Croquettes or the Caesar/Baby Arugula salads to start.

Photo Credit: Seaspice

For mains, guests can indulge in everything from seafood to meats or vegetarian options, including decadent dishes like the Chilean Sea Bass Casserole, Main Lobster Risotto, Fried Florida Yellow Tail, Black Truffle Risotto, Prime U.S. Filet Mignon, Bartlett Pear Ravioli, Prime U.S. Bone-in Ribeye, Pappardelle or the Wagyu Burger.

There are also a handful of tasty sides and finger foods to choose from that are boat-friendly, as well as a selection of homemade pizzas and desserts.

For more information or to place your order for pick-up (on land or sea), please reach out to the restaurant directly at 305-440-4200.

Photo Credit: Seaspice