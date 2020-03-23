Eva Longoria
News
Eva Longoria On How To Stay Organized During Our Self-Quarantine Times
bernard arnault x lvmh
Celebrities
3 LVMH Perfume Facilities—Including Dior—To Produce Hand Sanitizer To Fight Coronavirus
Robinson Cano
Celebrities
There’s No Place Like Home For Robinson Cano: He’s Back In NY At Last
Aaron Paul
Celebrities
Aaron Paul Is Breaking In A New Role: Here He Shares All On His Top Secret New Role On “Westworld”
5th St. Gym
Celebrities
Adriana Lima Discovers Her Inner Power With Boxing And Martial Arts

Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2020, Shot At Raleigh Garden

Fashion, News

IN THE LAND OF LOUIS

Through his Spring-Summer 2020 collection designs for Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière transports us back into another world—a world of jubilation, optimism and of course, flourishing beauty. A romantic, almost dream-like state is prominently featured in the pieces, further emphasized by the addition of the delicate cattleya orchids, all of which represent the splendor of the Belle Époque era, marking a new time of celebration in France. The Peter Marino-designed Raleigh Garden, where our protagonist also explores a new, fairytale-like world, is reflective of this time, where the beauty of nature, innovation and design unite, while the space itself is a place for community to come together, as those during the Belle Époque did, as well.

CREATIVE DIRECTOR + PRODUCER: Deyvanshi Masrani
PHOTOGRAPHER: Mark Squires
FASHION STYLING: Anna Katsanis at Art Department
HAIR: Gianluca Mandelli using Kerastase at Art-Department NY
MAKEUP: Gina Simone using Charlotte Tilbury
MODEL: Grace Vinson, Elite New York
FASHION ASSISTANT: Paulina Castro Ogando
PHOTO ASSISTANTS: John Lynch + Michael Anthony Prezioso (Muzzy)
Shot on location at the Raleigh Garden in Miami Beach, designed by Peter Marino and Raymond Jungles, featuring the works of Claude + François-Xavier Lalanne

Louis Vuitton SS20 x Haute Living x Mark SquiresPhoto Credit: Mark Squires Louis Vuitton SS20 x Haute Living x Mark SquiresPhoto Credit: Mark Squires Louis Vuitton SS20 x Haute Living x Mark SquiresPhoto Credit: Mark Squires Louis Vuitton SS20 x Haute Living x Mark SquiresPhoto Credit: Mark Squires

Louis Vuitton SS20 x Haute Living x Mark SquiresPhoto Credit: Mark Squires Louis Vuitton SS20 x Haute Living x Mark SquiresPhoto Credit: Mark Squires Louis Vuitton SS20 x Haute Living x Mark SquiresPhoto Credit: Mark Squires Louis Vuitton SS20 x Haute Living x Mark SquiresPhoto Credit: Mark Squires

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
coronavirus masks
Celebrities
March 24, 2020
Here’s A List Of The Fashion Brands/Designers That Are Repurposing Their Resources To Fight Coronavirus
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Seaspice dock to table
City Guide
March 24, 2020
Dock & Dine In Quarantine At Seaspice Miami
By Paige Mastrandrea
Bodega - Tacos
City Guide
March 24, 2020
UPDATES: Miami Restaurants Shift To Delivery & Take-Out—Where You Can Order-In From
By Paige Mastrandrea
Absolut Vodka
News
March 23, 2020
Pernod-Ricard USA Shifts Factories From Making Liquor To Hand Sanitizer
By Paige Mastrandrea
Aaron Paul

Los Angeles

CVR1_ROBINSON CANO_NY

New York

Morimoto

Miami

Loader