IN THE LAND OF LOUIS

Through his Spring-Summer 2020 collection designs for Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière transports us back into another world—a world of jubilation, optimism and of course, flourishing beauty. A romantic, almost dream-like state is prominently featured in the pieces, further emphasized by the addition of the delicate cattleya orchids, all of which represent the splendor of the Belle Époque era, marking a new time of celebration in France. The Peter Marino-designed Raleigh Garden, where our protagonist also explores a new, fairytale-like world, is reflective of this time, where the beauty of nature, innovation and design unite, while the space itself is a place for community to come together, as those during the Belle Époque did, as well.

CREATIVE DIRECTOR + PRODUCER: Deyvanshi Masrani

PHOTOGRAPHER: Mark Squires

FASHION STYLING: Anna Katsanis at Art Department

HAIR: Gianluca Mandelli using Kerastase at Art-Department NY

MAKEUP: Gina Simone using Charlotte Tilbury

MODEL: Grace Vinson, Elite New York

FASHION ASSISTANT: Paulina Castro Ogando

PHOTO ASSISTANTS: John Lynch + Michael Anthony Prezioso (Muzzy)

Shot on location at the Raleigh Garden in Miami Beach, designed by Peter Marino and Raymond Jungles, featuring the works of Claude + François-Xavier Lalanne

Photo Credit: Mark Squires Photo Credit: Mark Squires Photo Credit: Mark Squires Photo Credit: Mark Squires

Photo Credit: Mark Squires Photo Credit: Mark Squires Photo Credit: Mark Squires Photo Credit: Mark Squires