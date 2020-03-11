5th St. Gym
Step Into Spring At Eataly LA’s Instagram-Worthy New Pop-Up, Bar Fiorito

Haute Cuisine, News, Travel

EatalyPhoto Credit: Eataly

Just in time for the beginning of spring, Eataly L.A. has introduced a springtime pop-up bar in its Bar Fiorito, a beautiful boite powered by flowers and Italian aperitivo bites and cocktails.

The bar, which is located within La Pizza & La Pasta, features dozens of blush pink, bright yellow, and rosy red flowers. It’s meant to echo the feel of an Italian garden (especially easy as the emerald green bar can double as grass). 

EatalyPhoto Credit: Eataly

Just as you might find in Italy, the bar is featuring a plethora of spritz cocktails, including the Aperol Spritz, a staple for Italian sippers since its invention in Venice in the 1800s, when visitors from the Hapsburg Empire would lighten the strong Italian wine from local taverns with a splash of water. Expect the Aperol version, as well as eight twists on the classic tipple (think: mezcal and limoncello touches). Our favorites include the Marigold—St. Germain, apricot, lemon and orange blossom water—and the aptly named Adonis: Limoncello Pallini, Strega, orange bitter and lemon.

Other libations to be enjoyed at any time of day (though we’d suggest making like the Italians do and imbibing during aperitivo, a centuries-old tradition of grabbing a bite and drinks between work and dinner) include the Negroni Martini—Bombay gin, Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale bitter liqueur and Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Rubino vermouth di torino; a classic Bellini made with estate white peaches or Sicilian blood oranges; Il Moro—bourbon, Morlacco cherry, Averna, lime and honey; and the Beachcomber, made with old-fashioned traditional rum, brandy, a mist of Fernet Branca, orange liqueur, tiki bitter, Orzata Maracuya and lime. There are mocktails too, for those who feel like taking it easy.

EatalyPhoto Credit: Eataly

There will be light bites as well, including Fior di Zucca, zucchini blossoms lightly fried in a prosecco batter, and served with lemon ; a salumi and formaggi plate; and Pizzetta Primavera—fior di latte served with cherry tomatoes, basil pesto and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Bar Fiorito will be open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The full cocktail menu will also be available while dining at La Pizza & La Pasta; it will stay open throughout the spring through summer.

EatalyPhoto Credit: Eataly

