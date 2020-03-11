DJ Jamie Jones Dishes On His New EP, 10th Anniversary Of His Label & Bringing His Party Series Paradise To LA

Jamie Jones has already paved quite the legacy for himself in the electronic dance music scene.

From celebrating the tenth anniversary this year of his massively successful label, Hot Creations, to expanding his iconic party series, Paradise, which started as an Ibiza residency in 2012 and now introducing a full weekend for its first time in LA this spring, the DJ/producer, who was voted the number one DJ in the world by Resident Advisor is set to release his highly anticipated EP (Fairytale Frequency) in just a few weeks with Alan Fitzpatrick. We caught up recently with Jones to chat about expanding his Paradise party series and making the move in Ibiza from DC-10 to Amnesia.

Photo Credit: Emma Tranter

How does it feel to be celebrating the tenth anniversary of your label, Hot Creations?

It feels great. I can’t believe it has been 10 years, to be honest. It is great to have been able to be doing it for this long and maintain a level of consistent releases.

What do you think has been the secret to your success in keeping Hot Creations a top label for so long?

I think I just don’t put too much thought into it. If a song is fresh and doesn’t sound like a copy that has been done before, I will put it out. I try not to think about being cool or being pretentious. I just want to keep the party going.

Photo Credit: Emma Tranter

We hear you will be expanding your party series, Paradise, to a full weekend in Los Angeles for the first time this spring. Why did you choose to expand the festival in Los Angeles?

I have been spending the winters in LA for the better part of 10 years so I have always had a strong connection with LA. I just felt like it was the place for us to do it. I definitely love palm trees and there is an abundance of them there. It just felt like a good place for us and the weather is always reliable [laughs].

When did you first discover your passion for electronic music?

I was a 90s kid; I was actually an 80s kid first. It was the acid house era in the UK. I was into Euro dance records and loved those as a young child. When I was like 12 or 13, my cousin was going to raves. They’d hand out mix tapes and when she was done with them, she would give them to me. I used to love them. There was a growth of what was going on at the time. I had a Sony Walkman then that I would listen to various rave music.

Photo Credit: Emma Tranter

How were you able to expand Paradise, which started as an Ibiza residency, to become such a global sensation?

You know, I always, from the very start, had an interest in it globally. I think people connect with the aesthetic. We have always been an inclusive party. From people who have worked for Paradise to when it was time for me to start in Ibiza, that spirit you can feel it when you come into the parties. I am about bringing the music I love to people. All I care about is that people have a good time.

You have performed at many Fashion Week afters from New York to Milan for Vogue and other fashion houses. Is this what inspired you to think about designing your own capsule collection?

I have been working on it for the better part of two years. I am not going to pretend I am a fashion mogul. I care about it and have wanted to do it for a very long time. Because it’s not my world, I want to make clothes that I feel like I want to wear at my show.

Photo Credit: Emma Tranter

Tell us about your new EP, Fairytale Frequency, coming out on March 27.

Sure, it’s with Alan Fitzpatrick, who is also from Southampton where I was born. He’s more on the techno side of things, but the coming together was very fluid with my house and trippy side.

What’s up next for you?

This summer, we will be moving the Paradise party (from DC-10) to Amnesia, which is Ibiza’s iconic club. We had taken the party as far as it could go so we are really excited about this.

Photo Credit: Emma Tranter