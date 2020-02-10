Mercedes-Benz’s Academy Awards Viewing Party

Photo Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz

On Sunday night, Mercedes-Benz hosted its annual Academy Awards Viewing Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. Notable guests who came out to watch the show and toast the night’s biggest moments included Jon Hamm, Anthony Anderson, Linda Cardellini, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rashida Jones, Will.i.am, Jane Lynch, Madelaine Petsch, Ross Butler, Martha Stewart, Thomas Doherty and Trevor Jackson.

Photo Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz

At the event, Rashida Jones and Tracee Ellis Ross embracing on the red carpet and hanging out all night, watching the show together; Thomas Doherty rapped along during Eminem’s surprise performance; Martha Stewart – whose first car was a Mercedes-Benz – rubbed elbows with “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec and wife Kym Johnson; and Jon Hamm, Anthony Anderson and more posed with the gold-wrapped AMG GT C, which was front and center on the red carpet.

The Academy Awards’ Governors Ball

Photo Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

The evening’s big winners like Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and Bong Joon Ho headed to the engraving station at the Governor’s Ball following the 92nd Annual Academy Awards to celebrate their success and toast the end of awards season.

Photo Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages The Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

The 28th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party with Netflix’s “Queer Eye” Fab Five—Bobby Berk, Tan France, Karamo, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness—raised over $6.4 million for the global effort to end AIDS. The gala, which took place on Sunday, February 9 at West Hollywood Park, was hosted by Heidi Klum, Diane Lane, Eric McCormack and Billy Porter. The Foundation welcomed Sir Elton John and David Furnish, following Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s win for Best Original Song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” at the Academy Awards®. Additional attendees included Halima Aden, Skylar Astin, Garcelle Beauvais, Beck, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Bobby Berk, Denise Bidot, Kate Bock, Ross Butler, JC Chasez, Erika Christensen, Emilie de Ravin, Taye Diggs, Tommy Dorfman, Jay Ellis, Peter Facinelli, Chiara Ferragni, Barbie Ferreira, Vivica A. Fox, Tan France, Willie Garson, G-Eazy, Tyrese Gibson, Ashley Greene, Harry Hamlin, Kyle Hanagami, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Colton Haynes, Anne Heche, Christina Hendricks, Brianna Hildebrand, Derek Hough, Ernie Hudson, Madison Iseman, Caitlyn Jenner, Hannah Jeter, EJ Johnson, Quincy Jones, Karamo, Chris Kattan, Keegan-Michael Key, Chaka Khan, Paul Khoury, Heidi Klum, Robert Kraft, Ryan Kwanten, Diane Lane, Jason Scott Lee, Jason Lewis, Leona Lewis, Judith Light, Sasha Luss, Billy Magnussen, Ally Maki, Eric McCormack, RJ Mitte, Cameron Monaghan, Hari Nef, Kelly Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, Our Lady J, Jasper Pääkkönen, Chris Pang, Wendell Pierce, Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Aly Raisman, Andrew Rannells, Christina Ricci, Smokey Robinson, Nile Rodgers, MJ Rodriguez, Jane Seymour, Iman Shumpert, Troye Sivan, Josephine Skriver, Sharon Stone, Terrell Suggs, Sydney Sweeney, Bernie Taupin, Teyana Taylor, Bella Thorne, Michelle Trachtenberg, Jonathan Van Ness, Paz Vega, Donatella Versace, Dita Von Teese, Andrew Watt, Mary Wilson, Lynn Wyatt, Billy Zane, among others.

Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

During the live auction, an artwork specifically created for the Elton John AIDS Foundation by Nathaniel Mary Quinn – one of the world’s most sought-after artists entitled “She Would Have Loved The Galas” – was bought by Sir Elton John himself, who made it back to the party quickly after his award. In a surprise addition to the auction, Elton John played a white Yamaha Grand Piano that was featured in the film “Rocketman” and was then auctioned off. Sharon Stone took the stage to auction off two VIP tickets to the Versace Cruise Collection fashion show taking place in a secret location. She was so compelling she sold the auction lot twice.