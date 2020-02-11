Super Bowl LIV
News
Super Bowl LIV Week In Miami: Highlights, Celebrity Sightings, Luxury Experiences And More
troy aikman
Celebrities
TROY-FECTA: Troy Aikman As The Ultimate Sportsman, Businessman & Family Man
dior men exclusive
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Men’s Summer 2020 Collection Designed By Kim Jones
FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
dj khaled cover story
Celebrities
DJ Khaled Shares Candid Conversation With Nipsey Hussle, How Becoming A Father Changed Him & Why 2020 Will Be The Best Year Yet

Where To Celebrate Valentine’s Day In L.A.

City Guide

Celebrate love, romance and all things pink at these lovely L.A. spots.

OUE Skyspace
OUE SkyspacePhoto Credit: OUE Skyspace

Be inventive this Valentine’s week and bring your special someone to the largest observation deck in Los Angeles for a ride on the OUE Skyslide, a 45-foot, fully enclosed, all-glass adventure landing that slides you 1,000 feet above the sky on the exterior of the iconic US Bank Tower, with a bottle of champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries. The thrill is real.

Ardor

The West Hollywood EDITION Photo Credit: The West Hollywood EDITION

Chef John Fraser’s Valentine’s menu at Ardor, located at the West Hollywood EDITION, features an artful balance of produce and meats, using techniques from around the world and products sourced hyper-locally. Each dish is made with organic ingredients and focuses on the essence of food, prepared simply and presented socially for a contemporary culinary journey. Priced at $245 per couple, the menu features dishes including beet salad with whipped feta cheese and rose water; sweet potato curry with puffed rice, lily bulb and jackfruit; and dry age bone-in rib eye with cabernet salt and garlic confit. The offering includes a glass of Laurent-Perrier sparkling rosé.

Mrs. Fish

Mrs. FishPhoto Credit: Mrs. Fish

The under-the-sea wonderland that is Mrs. Fish is a unique place to celebrate the day of love and romance. With its hovering 5,500 gallon fish tank featuring two Japanese leopard sharks, walls lined with art from Tokyo’s hottest galleries, and an “Alice in Wonderland” feel, you’ll be spoiled for visuals, as well as edibles: The V-Day menu includes items like salmon and Osetra caviar, Wagyu filet mignon and creme brulee. 

Cleo

CleoPhoto Credit: SBE

SBE’s West Hollywood and Hollywood Cleo locations offer an ambient setting for a romantic Feb. 14th meal. Items on the table fromChief Culinary Officer Martin Heierling and Executive Chef Jan Claudio for Cleo Third St. include rack of lamb with grilled white asparagus, confit potatoes and Za’atar Bordelaise, pan-seared scallops with black salsify puree, saffron cream and sunchoke, and angel heart food cake roulade with cherry jam and white chocolate.

Da Lat Rose

Da Lat Rose Photo Credit: Da Lat Rose

This Valentine’s Day, Da Lat Rose is turning up the heat with three nights of Valentine’s Day festivities. With reservations available Thursday, February 13th to Saturday, February 15th, guests can opt to experience the Da Lat Rose gastro-biography with cupid’s twists or an abbreviated version in the Bia Hoi or bar area, both accompanied by sounds from a live Spanish guitar performance. Chefs Helene An and Tony Nguyen have designed a tasting menu incorporating Vietnamese aphrodisiac ingredients. Dishes include Chilled Pacific Oysters with burnt tomato concasse and champagne yuzu granita, King Crab grilled over white coals and served with an edible garlic lemongrass butter candle, Red Ginseng Soup with goji berry, happy ending chicken, miracle noodle, quail egg and chrysanthemum, Wild Fresh Lobster with horny goat weed, and Popped Cherry Duck with elk antler extract, saigon black pepper and all night long skin.

Jean Georges Beverly Hills

Jean-Georges Beverly HillsPhoto Credit: Jean-Georges Beverly Hills

Indulge in a luxe Valentine’s Day dinner at Jean-Georges Beverly Hills, located at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, where on February 14 and 15, couples can enjoy the ‘Two Nights of Romance’ six-course meal complete with candlelight, a fresh red rose, wine pairings from the restaurant’s reserve wine cellar and live entertainment. The specialty menu will feature mouth-watering dishes including a crispy poached egg with caviar, Wagyu beef tenderloin, and a rose petal pavlova to top it off.

Avec Nous

Avec NousPhoto Credit: Avec Nous/Instagram

Avec Nous at the Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills is serving up a 5-course tasting menu of oysters with Regiis Ova Supreme caviar with gold leaf; passionfruit mignonette; salmon charcoal roulade with salmon roe, Fresno chile, and cilantro; a 6oz filet with black truffle, Pommes Anna, black garlic demi-glaze; and an Earl Grey panna cotta with jasmine honey, and pistachio biscotti.

WP24 by Wolfgang Puck

WP24Photo Credit: WP24

Roses are red, violets are blue, say I love you with dinner and a view! Wolfgang Puck’s sky-high dining destination will be serving a 3-course menu with optional wine pairing on Friday, February 14 from 5 – 9 p.m. Live music will fill the 24th floor restaurant and ladies will receive a giveaway rose. The specialty menu will also be available February 13th, 15th, and 16th alongside the celebrated al a carte menu.

Spa Montage

Spa Montage
Spa Montage

Photo Credit: Spa Montage

This Valentine’s Day, head to Montage Beverly Hills’ Spa Montage for the ultimate indulgent gift, the “Time For You / Time For Two” treatment. The experience begins with a side-by-side deep body exfoliation followed by Vichy rainfall that envelopes the room with warm steam. Fall deeper into the ultimate state of bliss with side-by-side full-body massages. $345 per person/90 minutes.

Tres at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel

Tres RestaurantPhoto Credit: Tres Restaurant

Hotel guests and LA locals alike can book the “Tres Romantique” dinner experience at Tres, the cozy, romantic eatery from Jose Andres located at the SLS Hotel, which includes an elevated version of the Prix Fixe tasting menu (think caviar, truffles and Veuve Clicquot) served in a private setting reserved exclusively for your enjoyment (the guest choses what time dinner is served as there are no reservations before or after, within regular hours of operation for dinner service), a Tres Romance Concierge, who will assist with all of the arrangements prior to the night, including themed decorations, flower arrangements (roses), a flower butler to assist with transporting all of the roses and decorations to the guests’ vehicle so that they can continue to enjoy them at home and take home bon-bons.

Prank Bar

Prank
The Te Amor

Photo Credit: Prank

At Prank Bar, downtown L.A.’s fun-filled walk-up bar and eatery by the Staples Center, nibble on antibiotic hormone-free, organic, non-GMO snacks while you and your loved one pose for Valentine’s photos in a walk-up photo booth and cheers with a Te Amor: tequila, house pomegranate grenadine, fresh lemon juice, aqua faba and topped with a Botanavista’s Mexican hot chocolate tequila truffle and strawberries.

Nick + Stef’s Steakhouse

Nick + Stef's Steakhouse Photo Credit: Patina Restaurant Group

From Feb. 14-16, Nick + Stef’s Steakhouse is serving up a menu of a dozen capital oysters served with a bottle of Patina Cuvee, as well as the “Hot Love” cocktail with Absolut strawberry, St. Germain, Thai chili syrup, lime juice and Peychaud bitters.

Riviera 31


Angelenos will fall in love this Valentine’s Day at Riviera 31 Bar & Lounge at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills as they enjoy the unique Aphrodisiac Elixir ($22+) exclusively crafted by mixologist and Director of Nightlife Aidan Demarest. This delicious mix of fresh vodka, hibiscus elixir and sparkling wine topped with a candied rose petal will have couples giving in to the temptation of love. Luxury loving romantics will be seduced by the Veuve Clicquot ‘Love Birds’ exclusive package, which includes a bottle of Veuve, an appetizer from the bar menu, some chocolate covered strawberries and a rose (priced at $199++).

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Fashion
February 11, 2020
Tessa Hilton And Victoria Justice Attend Alice + Olivia By Stacey Bendet New York Fashion Week Presentation
By Mikahila Bloomfield
Celebrities
February 11, 2020
Rapper Kash Doll On Her Upcoming “Dollhouse” Tour & Which Single She Hopes Will Be This Summer’s Top Hit
By Kellie Speed
2020 Oscars
Celebrities
February 10, 2020
Inside The Hottest Post Oscar-Parties of 2020
By Laura Schreffler
Marco Bizzarri, Massimo Bottura, Anderson .Paak GUCCI CELEBRATES THE OPENING OF GUCCI OSTERIA DA MASSIMO BOTTURA BEVERLY HILLS
Celebrities
February 10, 2020
Gucci Osteria Beverly Hills Opens For Private Celebrity Event Ahead Of Public Opening Later This Month
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CVR1_STEVEN TYLER_LA_REV

Los Angeles

CVR1_DJ KHALED_NY

New York

CVR1_Cover_LUIS FONSI _MIA (1)

Miami

Loader