Celebrate love, romance and all things pink at these lovely L.A. spots.

OUE Skyspace

Photo Credit: OUE Skyspace

Be inventive this Valentine’s week and bring your special someone to the largest observation deck in Los Angeles for a ride on the OUE Skyslide, a 45-foot, fully enclosed, all-glass adventure landing that slides you 1,000 feet above the sky on the exterior of the iconic US Bank Tower, with a bottle of champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries. The thrill is real.

Ardor

Photo Credit: The West Hollywood EDITION

Chef John Fraser’s Valentine’s menu at Ardor, located at the West Hollywood EDITION, features an artful balance of produce and meats, using techniques from around the world and products sourced hyper-locally. Each dish is made with organic ingredients and focuses on the essence of food, prepared simply and presented socially for a contemporary culinary journey. Priced at $245 per couple, the menu features dishes including beet salad with whipped feta cheese and rose water; sweet potato curry with puffed rice, lily bulb and jackfruit; and dry age bone-in rib eye with cabernet salt and garlic confit. The offering includes a glass of Laurent-Perrier sparkling rosé.

Mrs. Fish

Photo Credit: Mrs. Fish

The under-the-sea wonderland that is Mrs. Fish is a unique place to celebrate the day of love and romance. With its hovering 5,500 gallon fish tank featuring two Japanese leopard sharks, walls lined with art from Tokyo’s hottest galleries, and an “Alice in Wonderland” feel, you’ll be spoiled for visuals, as well as edibles: The V-Day menu includes items like salmon and Osetra caviar, Wagyu filet mignon and creme brulee.

Cleo

Photo Credit: SBE

SBE’s West Hollywood and Hollywood Cleo locations offer an ambient setting for a romantic Feb. 14th meal. Items on the table fromChief Culinary Officer Martin Heierling and Executive Chef Jan Claudio for Cleo Third St. include rack of lamb with grilled white asparagus, confit potatoes and Za’atar Bordelaise, pan-seared scallops with black salsify puree, saffron cream and sunchoke, and angel heart food cake roulade with cherry jam and white chocolate.

Da Lat Rose

Photo Credit: Da Lat Rose

This Valentine’s Day, Da Lat Rose is turning up the heat with three nights of Valentine’s Day festivities. With reservations available Thursday, February 13th to Saturday, February 15th, guests can opt to experience the Da Lat Rose gastro-biography with cupid’s twists or an abbreviated version in the Bia Hoi or bar area, both accompanied by sounds from a live Spanish guitar performance. Chefs Helene An and Tony Nguyen have designed a tasting menu incorporating Vietnamese aphrodisiac ingredients. Dishes include Chilled Pacific Oysters with burnt tomato concasse and champagne yuzu granita, King Crab grilled over white coals and served with an edible garlic lemongrass butter candle, Red Ginseng Soup with goji berry, happy ending chicken, miracle noodle, quail egg and chrysanthemum, Wild Fresh Lobster with horny goat weed, and Popped Cherry Duck with elk antler extract, saigon black pepper and all night long skin.

Jean Georges Beverly Hills

Photo Credit: Jean-Georges Beverly Hills

Indulge in a luxe Valentine’s Day dinner at Jean-Georges Beverly Hills, located at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, where on February 14 and 15, couples can enjoy the ‘Two Nights of Romance’ six-course meal complete with candlelight, a fresh red rose, wine pairings from the restaurant’s reserve wine cellar and live entertainment. The specialty menu will feature mouth-watering dishes including a crispy poached egg with caviar, Wagyu beef tenderloin, and a rose petal pavlova to top it off.

Avec Nous

Photo Credit: Avec Nous/Instagram

Avec Nous at the Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills is serving up a 5-course tasting menu of oysters with Regiis Ova Supreme caviar with gold leaf; passionfruit mignonette; salmon charcoal roulade with salmon roe, Fresno chile, and cilantro; a 6oz filet with black truffle, Pommes Anna, black garlic demi-glaze; and an Earl Grey panna cotta with jasmine honey, and pistachio biscotti.

WP24 by Wolfgang Puck

Photo Credit: WP24

Roses are red, violets are blue, say I love you with dinner and a view! Wolfgang Puck’s sky-high dining destination will be serving a 3-course menu with optional wine pairing on Friday, February 14 from 5 – 9 p.m. Live music will fill the 24th floor restaurant and ladies will receive a giveaway rose. The specialty menu will also be available February 13th, 15th, and 16th alongside the celebrated al a carte menu.

Spa Montage

Photo Credit: Spa Montage

This Valentine’s Day, head to Montage Beverly Hills’ Spa Montage for the ultimate indulgent gift, the “Time For You / Time For Two” treatment. The experience begins with a side-by-side deep body exfoliation followed by Vichy rainfall that envelopes the room with warm steam. Fall deeper into the ultimate state of bliss with side-by-side full-body massages. $345 per person/90 minutes.

Tres at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel

Photo Credit: Tres Restaurant

Hotel guests and LA locals alike can book the “Tres Romantique” dinner experience at Tres, the cozy, romantic eatery from Jose Andres located at the SLS Hotel, which includes an elevated version of the Prix Fixe tasting menu (think caviar, truffles and Veuve Clicquot) served in a private setting reserved exclusively for your enjoyment (the guest choses what time dinner is served as there are no reservations before or after, within regular hours of operation for dinner service), a Tres Romance Concierge, who will assist with all of the arrangements prior to the night, including themed decorations, flower arrangements (roses), a flower butler to assist with transporting all of the roses and decorations to the guests’ vehicle so that they can continue to enjoy them at home and take home bon-bons.

Prank Bar

Photo Credit: Prank

At Prank Bar, downtown L.A.’s fun-filled walk-up bar and eatery by the Staples Center, nibble on antibiotic hormone-free, organic, non-GMO snacks while you and your loved one pose for Valentine’s photos in a walk-up photo booth and cheers with a Te Amor: tequila, house pomegranate grenadine, fresh lemon juice, aqua faba and topped with a Botanavista’s Mexican hot chocolate tequila truffle and strawberries.

Nick + Stef’s Steakhouse

Photo Credit: Patina Restaurant Group

From Feb. 14-16, Nick + Stef’s Steakhouse is serving up a menu of a dozen capital oysters served with a bottle of Patina Cuvee, as well as the “Hot Love” cocktail with Absolut strawberry, St. Germain, Thai chili syrup, lime juice and Peychaud bitters.

Riviera 31



Angelenos will fall in love this Valentine’s Day at Riviera 31 Bar & Lounge at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills as they enjoy the unique Aphrodisiac Elixir ($22+) exclusively crafted by mixologist and Director of Nightlife Aidan Demarest. This delicious mix of fresh vodka, hibiscus elixir and sparkling wine topped with a candied rose petal will have couples giving in to the temptation of love. Luxury loving romantics will be seduced by the Veuve Clicquot ‘Love Birds’ exclusive package, which includes a bottle of Veuve, an appetizer from the bar menu, some chocolate covered strawberries and a rose (priced at $199++).