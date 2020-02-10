Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. There’s no better way to show your sweetheart how much you love them than with a luxurious night out on the town. From high-end dining experiences to lavish spa packages, here’s how you should spend Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas.

Photo Credit:Cipriani

Spend Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas at Cipriani located in the Wynn Plaza Shops. The upscale Italian restaurant offers an exclusive three-course menu which starts with your choice of the carpaccio alla Cipriani, salmon tartare with avocado or the burrata alla Mediterranea. Main course options include homemade potato gnocchi with lobster, scampi and saffron sauce, sliced filet mignon with mushrooms and mashed potatoes or the pan-seared sea scallops with zucchini and black olives served with rice pilaf. End your Valentine’s Day feast with the chocolate mousse with a raspberry heart for dessert. For reservations, call (702) 342-9600.

SW Steakhouse, also at Wynn Las Vegas, offers the Lovers Menu for Two, a four-course prix fixe dinner for $150/person on Valentine’s Day. Start with a duet of shooters including Kumamoto oyster, yuzu and white soy granita, yellowtail tartar, charred citrus juice and white sturgeon caviar; followed by hearts of romaine and sliced Ibérico ham salad tossed with green chile buttermilk dressing, sweet peppers and roasted almonds. For your main course, enjoy the charred Australian Wagyu rib eye and Maine lobster tail for two served with buttered greens and shellfish bordelaise. For dessert, indulge in the red velvet cake topped with cream cheese mousse and dark chocolate kisses. For reservations, call (702) 770-3325.

Photo Credit: MGM Resorts International

Go all out for your valentine with a luxurious spa day at The Spa at ARIA. The top-rated spa features private suites equipped with hot tops, showers, large-screen televisions and catering. The soothing environment allows guests to relax together while enjoying customized massages and facials. For more information on all of the spa services or to book a reservation, click here.

After a relaxing day at the spa, Aria Resort & Casino offers several high-end dining options for Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas. At CATCH, choose from à la carte specials, such as the ocean trout ceviche with heirloom tomatoes, passion fruit, avocado puree and Asian pear for $27; or the surf and turf skewer with Snake River Farm Wagyu, lobster claw and kabayaki butter for $55. You can also indulge in the perfect-for-sharing entrees, such as the king crab-stuffed lobster tail with caviar beurre blanc and fresh black truffles for $145 or the Dover Sole with capers, parsley and brown butter for $115. All of these specials will be available Feb. 14-16. For reservations, call (702) 590-5757.

Photo Credit: MGM Resorts International

At Bardot Brasserie, enjoy a three-course meal on Valentine’s Day for $75/person. To begin, choose between items such as the escargot wrapped in puff pastry hazelnuts with chartreuse garlic butter, or the Alaskan red king crab with Belgian endive, Parmigiano Reggiano, caper aïoli, fresh lemon and herbed bread crumbs. Main courses to choose from include semolina gnocchi with honey nut squash, fried sage, black trumpet mushrooms; French winter truffle and roasted garlic veloute; or the wood-roasted Mediterranean sea bass served with braised artichokes fennel and fingerling potatoes. For dessert, choose the espresso creme brulée or the white chocolate macaron with raspberry coulis and candied rose petals. Bardot Brasserie is also mixing up the Strawberry Blanc cocktail with Yellow Chartreuse, strawberries and sparkling rose, garnished with edible rose petals. For reservations, call (877) 230-2742.

Photo Credit: MGM Resorts International

Another perfect place to spend Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas is at The Mayfair Supper Club, a new dining-entertainment concept at Bellagio. Through an immersive musical production celebrating the glamorous supper clubs of yesteryear, The Mayfair evolves throughout the evening from a swinging prohibition jazz club into a late-night dance party. Dinner highlights include tempting libations, hickory-smoked chocolate cigars and tableside presentations for one unique dining experience. For reservations, call (877) 230-2742.

Photo Credit: Joyce Wang Studio

If you plan on dining at Mott 32 at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for Valentine’s Day, be sure to order the Forbidden Rose or Scarlet Heaven cocktail to go along with your meal. The Forbidden Rose is made with passion fruit puree and vanilla-infused Macchu Pisco garnished with chili and edible flowers. The Scarlet Heaven exudes holiday spice while topped with a citrus cloud to symbolize the heavens. Its red color represents luck and fortune in Chinese culture. Both cocktails are priced at $18. Female guests that dine at Mott 32 on Valentine’s Day will receive a red rose upon arrival. Dining inside Mott 32’s private Boom Boom Room makes for one of the most romantic dinner reservations on the Las Vegas Strip. For reservations, call (702) 607-3232.

Sahra Spa, Salon & Hammam, a full-service luxury spa at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, offers the perfect escape. The extensive menu features services such as the desert aromatherapy message available for 80 or 100 minutes or the 80-minute red flower hammam experience which combines a sensual and fragrant ritual of heat, steam, detoxification and relaxation. For a more intimate experience, the Sahra Spa Suites are available for two and come complete with a treatment area, steam room with a shower, a deep soaking tub and relaxation space. For more information on all of the spa services or to book a reservation, click here.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is the ultimate dining destination for Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas. From Feb. 14-16, STK offers diners specials including soy honey-glazed ahi tuna; roasted halibut filet with sweet potato puree; a 10-ounce bone-in beef filet Rossini with crispy toast, seared foie gras, shaved truffle and Périgueux sauce; or the porterhouse 28-ounce surf and turf with roasted lobster tail. Top off your meal with the chocolate lava marshmallow cake with raspberry jam and white chocolate ice cream. For reservations, call (702) 698-7990.

The sophisticated Japanese-cuisine destination Zuma offers an excellent prix-fixe menu for $140/person. On Valentine’s Day, take advantage of the special omakase menu which features fresh sashimi, rock shrimp tempura, truffle sushi, grilled Chilean seabass, a 12-ounce rib-eye with truffle sauce and freshly shaved black truffle, assorted dessert platter and a glass of complimentary champagne. For reservations, call (702) 698-2199.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Las Vegas

The Spa at Four Seasons Las Vegas offers the Time for Two massage package featuring a side-by-side massage for you and the one you love in the exclusive Spa Dual Suite. The massage is available from 50 minutes to 120 minutes and ranges between $385-$725. For more information on all of the spa services or to book a reservation, click here. After getting pampered, retreat to the Four Seasons Las Vegas lounge Press for the exclusive Valentine’s Day Besos cocktail featuring Don Julio Blanco tequila, raspberry-jalapeño cordial, lime and rose petal for $18.

The Palm, located at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, offers a special three-course dinner for two for $195/couple from Feb. 13-16. To begin, choose from the pear salad tossed in a maple vinaigrette, the jumbo shrimp sautéed in Dijon mustard sauce or the lobster bisque. For the second course, share the four-pound jumbo Nova Scotia lobster served with an 18-ounce prime New York strip with chanterelle mushroom bordelaise or a 12-ounce filet mignon. For dessert, indulge in the New York cheesecake with raspberry sauce or the flourless chocolate cake. Elevate your dining experience with two glasses of Piper-Heidsieck Champagne for an additional $25. For reservations, call (702) 732-7256.