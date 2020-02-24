Photo Credit: Ultra Music Festival

As we move toward the month of March, one thing is on every Miamians’ minds—Miami Music Week. Each year, the city is flooded with the music industry’s greatest names as they headline events throughout the city. Most notably recognized during this week is Miami’s beloved and long-standing music festival—Ultra Music Festival. The global festival descends upon the city each year, promising a weekend of incredible DJ sets and performances, as well as some surprise guests.

Photo Credit: Ultra Music Festival

This year, Ultra Music Festival is taking place from March 20-22 back at Bayfront Park. Headliners include Above & Beyond, Afrojack, Carl Cox, Armin Van Buuren, David Guetta, DJ Snake, Kygo, Major Lazer and Flume, amongst others.

Photo Credit: Ultra Music Festival

And there’s no better way to experience all the action of the music festival than from one of the plush VIP table settings overlooking the crowds and the stage—granting guests unparalleled views with VIP hospitality to ensure that every need is met throughout their time at the Festival. We call this doing Ultra the ‘haute’ way. So, what exactly does that entail?

Photo Credit: Ultra Music Festival

Guests opting to purchase VIP table access for Ultra will receive bespoke table services courtesy of Tao Group Hospitality, that are completely customizable to their liking, including but certainly not limited to champagne celebrations complete with eye-catching sparklers, bottle servers dressed in theme with Pacman characters and jumbo rainbows, kayaks full of delectable sushi and champagne, as well as extensive food options that can be chosen based on the table’s preference. They’ll be able to dance the days and nights away amongst a star-studded crowd of elite party-goers including celebrities and athletes like Paris Hilton, Will Smith, Rob Gronkowski, Lele Pons, Michael Bay, G-Eazy and more, who have all graced the VIP section of Ultra in past years.

Photo Credit: Ultra Music Festival

In addition, guests can completely avoid the lines when checking in. Rather than waiting on long lines at the main entrance, they’ll be whisked in via red carpet check-in, and guided to their table in the VIP Village, where they will be met by their dedicated bottle server. The VIP Village includes private bathrooms and additional special VIP sections throughout the Festival so that they can ensure private, luxurious service from start to finish.

For more information on the VIP Experience at Ultra Music Festival, please email paige@hauteliving.com.