Entrepreneur and lifestyle guru Steph Shep (otherwise known as Stephanie Shepherd) is charting a course all on her own… and using everything she's learned along the way to help her biggest fans.The former chief operating officer of Kardashian West Brands is taking her knowledge of fashion, relationships and the ins and outs of a demanding career and using it to help others shine on her new Facebook Watch series, "Steph Shep Says." Shepherd serves as the host and an executive producer on the show, where she guides a woman in need of a new wardrobe, a new wellness regime, or a new way of living her best life each week—whether it's helping said woman land a job, get the look or level up. Here, we talk to Shepherd about how she personally learned to be a power woman… and what she learned from another power woman, Kim Kardashian West, along the way.

Tell us about the premise behind your new series, “Steph Shep Says,’ and how it came to be.

I’ve been a beauty and fashion columnist for a couple of years when I was approached about producing a Facebook Watch Series about the topics I was writing about with an emphasis on real-world issues and connecting women. I was immediately drawn to the project because I wanted to be part of something that brought all of that to life.

What has your experience been like being the host and one of the producers of the series?

I loved it. I loved that I got a chance to meet women from all walks of life and share advice. I’m really comfortable behind the camera, and it was great finding the stories and women that deserve their voices to be heard! And it was equally as great to be on camera with such incredible women.

What was your favorite part of filming the new series?

I think just having a project that was my own. It was so nice to be trusted with this opportunity and given the chance to really show more of what I’m capable of.

On the show, you lend your expertise to viewers. In your personal life, who do you turn to when you need advice?

For business and relationship advice – I go to Cara Santana, I really should start giving her 10%. For fashion and Instagram post-consultation – Vittorio Pugliano and Simi Khadra. And for everything else under the sun, I go to the two coolest people I know – Jessica Currie and Aaron Harvey– they know me so well and I trust them with everything.

What different topics do you and your celebrity guests tackle throughout the series?

We talk about everything. From dating advice to organizing your schedule to make time to take care of yourself. We get and give styling and beauty tips, as well as sound advice from behavioral therapists and nutritionists!

Another project of yours is Future Earth, a digital climate education platform, Can you share what is it, and what inspired you create it?

Future Earth is the brainchild of me and my dear friend Max Moinian. We both have a rooted interest in the climate crisis and we were desperate for information we could share that was not only aesthetically pleasing but also digestible. So @futureearth came to be! We believe that education is a catalyst for change. When you know better, you can do better. And @futureearth is our way of contributing to the spread of information to help change dated and harmful practices that are negatively affecting our planet and our communities!

What about being both a TV star, entrepreneur and “power woman” did you learn from Kim Kardashian West?

I’ve learned so much from Kim, it’s hard to pinpoint just one thing. I think I am most grateful for the work ethic that was instilled in me. She is the hardest working woman I know and being on the grind with her for almost 5 years has made me a better business woman.

What career advise do you have for others looking to become entrepreneurs and forge their own path?

Don’t compare yourself to anyone else. Your timeline and your path is your own. I was once given really good advice that a horse in a horse race doesn’t look back, it doesn’t look to its competition racing to its side- It keeps its eyes forward and confident in its lane.

