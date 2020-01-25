Lilit Bush, Reggie Bush, Jim Brown, Monique Brown
Haute Events
Get Your Tickets For Haute Living’s Super Bowl Charity Dinner Honoring Jim Brown And The Legends
FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
dj khaled cover story
Celebrities
DJ Khaled Shares Candid Conversation With Nipsey Hussle, How Becoming A Father Changed Him & Why 2020 Will Be The Best Year Yet
Celebrities
Steven Tyler Gets Candid On His Aerosmith Past, His Sobriety & His Charity, Janie’s Fund
gucci grip x haute living fashion editorial
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Gucci Grip Timepieces & Fine Jewelry Collections

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Planning A Luxury Wellness Cruise—Get All The Details Here

Celebrities, News, Travel

goop CEO Gwyneth Paltrow speaks onstage at In goop Health Summit Los Angeles 2019 at Rolling Greens Nursery

Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for goopIf you’ve ever had a dream that you went on a cruise with your best friend, Gwyneth Paltrow, well, maybe that dream could actually be your reality.

The Oscar winner has announced her first wellness-at-sea experience with her modern lifestyle brand, goop, a partnership with luxury cruise liner Celebrity Cruises. Goop at Sea will take place on the soon-to-debut Celebrity Apex from August 26, 2020 through September 6, 2020. Paltrow and goop’s chief content officer, Elise Loehnen will join the 11-night wellness cruise through the Mediterranean on August 30, 2020 to host a special onboard experience for the retreat goers.

goop cruise
Celebrity APEX

Photo Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Over the course of this wellness-at-sea experience aboard Celebrity Apex, guests will have the opportunity to meet Paltrow, Loehnen and their very best healers, and will join an intimate conversation between Paltrow and Loehnen, three smaller group sessions led by expert talent (one for the body, one for the mind, one for the soul), and a closing keynote chat.

Throughout the sailing there will be surprises and perks along the way from both goop and Celebrity Cruises. Whether guests are looking to push past a block in a relationship, reconnect with their own body, quiet their inner critic, or find purpose, joy, or five minutes to de-stress, through transformative work, they will develop a toolkit that they can take with them off the ship and into their everyday life.

goop cruise
Guests attend the In goop Health Summit New York 2019 at Seaport District NYC

Photo Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for goop

“We’ve had massive success with In goop Health, our wellness summit that translates goop’s content into a tangible, high-touch experience. This partnership with Celebrity Cruises allows us to bring goop to new audiences and to meet readers where they are. goop’s brand DNA is based in curiosity, and curiosity is an essential component of travel. With goop at Sea, we’ll be invoking that adventurous spirit with a series of transformative experiences led by a few of our most-trusted wellness practitioners and healers,” says Paltrow.

Over the past decade, and particularly in the last few years, goop has become known for starting and evolving important conversations around health and wellness and for its curious, open-minded approach to self-optimization. The brand works with an incredible roster of cutting-edge doctors, practitioners, and thought leaders.

goop cruise
Laura Day speaks at In goop Health Summit Los Angeles 2019 at Rolling Greens Nursery

Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for goop

The goop at Sea experience will also feature:
Opening Conversation
goop’s chief content officer, Elise Loehnen, will kick off a conversation with founder and CEO Gwyneth Paltrow about her personal wellness journey, what she’s learned, what she’s still curious about, and where she’s headed next. •

•The Mind Session
After the morning’s chat, guests will break into three smaller groups and have access to three impactful classes led by trailblazing practitioners. This workshop focuses on mental health, the power of the mind, and creating immediate and lasting shifts in outlook.

• The Body Session
In this active group class, guests will move, tap into the potential of the body, learn how to get centered, and have some fun.

• The Soul Session
This class will be an energetic experience, guided by a beloved spirituality teacher and designed to leave guests feeling more grounded than when they entered.

• Closing Keynote
The main day will end with a conversation between Loehnen and one of the day’s fascinating culture changers.

Goop at sea tickets open for sale on Thursday, January 9, 2020 and are available for $750 to guests who book suite class accommodations on Celebrity Apex’s Mediterranean sailing departing August 26, 2020 from Barcelona, Spain. To learn more and book the wellness sailing visit celebritycruises.com/goopatsea.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Roc Nation Grammy Brunch 2020
Celebrities
January 26, 2020
Hip-Hop Royalty Hits Tinseltown To Celebrate The Grammys At Roc Nation’s ‘The Brunch’
By Laura Schreffler
Celebrities
January 25, 2020
Louis Vuitton Plays With Vintage Film Posters For Pre-Fall 2020 Line Imagery
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Lizzo Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party - Inside
Celebrities
January 24, 2020
Lizzo Wows Celebs Like Naomi Campbell & Gwen Stefani With WMG Pre-Grammy Party Performance
By Deyvanshi Masrani
The Snow Lodge
City Guide
January 24, 2020
How To Plan A Haute Winter Getaway To Aspen This Year
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_STEVEN TYLER_LA_REV

Los Angeles

CVR1_DJ KHALED_NY

New York

CVR1_Cover_LUIS FONSI _MIA (1)

Miami

Loader