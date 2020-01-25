Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for goopIf you’ve ever had a dream that you went on a cruise with your best friend, Gwyneth Paltrow, well, maybe that dream could actually be your reality.

The Oscar winner has announced her first wellness-at-sea experience with her modern lifestyle brand, goop, a partnership with luxury cruise liner Celebrity Cruises. Goop at Sea will take place on the soon-to-debut Celebrity Apex from August 26, 2020 through September 6, 2020. Paltrow and goop’s chief content officer, Elise Loehnen will join the 11-night wellness cruise through the Mediterranean on August 30, 2020 to host a special onboard experience for the retreat goers.

Photo Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Over the course of this wellness-at-sea experience aboard Celebrity Apex, guests will have the opportunity to meet Paltrow, Loehnen and their very best healers, and will join an intimate conversation between Paltrow and Loehnen, three smaller group sessions led by expert talent (one for the body, one for the mind, one for the soul), and a closing keynote chat.

Throughout the sailing there will be surprises and perks along the way from both goop and Celebrity Cruises. Whether guests are looking to push past a block in a relationship, reconnect with their own body, quiet their inner critic, or find purpose, joy, or five minutes to de-stress, through transformative work, they will develop a toolkit that they can take with them off the ship and into their everyday life.

Photo Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for goop

“We’ve had massive success with In goop Health, our wellness summit that translates goop’s content into a tangible, high-touch experience. This partnership with Celebrity Cruises allows us to bring goop to new audiences and to meet readers where they are. goop’s brand DNA is based in curiosity, and curiosity is an essential component of travel. With goop at Sea, we’ll be invoking that adventurous spirit with a series of transformative experiences led by a few of our most-trusted wellness practitioners and healers,” says Paltrow.

Over the past decade, and particularly in the last few years, goop has become known for starting and evolving important conversations around health and wellness and for its curious, open-minded approach to self-optimization. The brand works with an incredible roster of cutting-edge doctors, practitioners, and thought leaders.

Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for goop

The goop at Sea experience will also feature:

• Opening Conversation

goop’s chief content officer, Elise Loehnen, will kick off a conversation with founder and CEO Gwyneth Paltrow about her personal wellness journey, what she’s learned, what she’s still curious about, and where she’s headed next. •

•The Mind Session

After the morning’s chat, guests will break into three smaller groups and have access to three impactful classes led by trailblazing practitioners. This workshop focuses on mental health, the power of the mind, and creating immediate and lasting shifts in outlook.

• The Body Session

In this active group class, guests will move, tap into the potential of the body, learn how to get centered, and have some fun.

• The Soul Session

This class will be an energetic experience, guided by a beloved spirituality teacher and designed to leave guests feeling more grounded than when they entered.

• Closing Keynote

The main day will end with a conversation between Loehnen and one of the day’s fascinating culture changers.

Goop at sea tickets open for sale on Thursday, January 9, 2020 and are available for $750 to guests who book suite class accommodations on Celebrity Apex’s Mediterranean sailing departing August 26, 2020 from Barcelona, Spain. To learn more and book the wellness sailing visit celebritycruises.com/goopatsea.