Gwyneth Paltrow Tried This Exclusive Workout And We Have The Key To Get You In

A few weeks ago, actress, author, and businesswoman, Gwyneth Paltrow was spotted bouncing on a mini trampoline in the famed little hamlet of Amagansett, New York. She was partaking in what is perhaps the most exclusive workout in New York from The Ness, which includes beat-based trampoline cardio. The intense workout saw Paltrow lifting, kicking, and pulsing her legs and arms all the while having a smile on her face as she looked at the camera. This exclusive workout isn’t just for A-listers. The Ness has a studio in Tribeca that provides an intimate, private and elevated place to sweat.

Tucked away where Tribeca meets Chinatown, the brick-walled studio offers two classes; Bounce (trampoline cardio) and Sculpt (bodyweight training) taught by a roster of professional instructors. Each class is capped at 12 people to make the workout seem more like a private session with your friends rather than your average fitness class. With that said, the small capacity makes this workout a hot commodity, and securing a spot isn’t easy. The invite-only policy has already attracted a unique community filled with models, fashion editors and hedge fund CEOs. Luckily for you, we have a key that will get you in. Sign up here and use the code ‘Haute Living’ to jump the waiting list.

Start with a bounce session to get your heart racing. The 50-minute workout is low-impact meaning it’s easier on your body and has the added benefit of increasing lymph flow by up to 15x. Be forced to drop into the action and tune out the distractions while you improve stamina, stability and balance on your own mini-trampoline.

The sculpt session is also a great dynamic beat-based full-body workout that will leave you strong, lean, balanced and focused. Explore new planes of motion and discover your strength with the use of various props that will challenge you and get your heart pumping.

For those who prefer a private session, you can hog your trainer all to yourself to ask questions, set goals, speed it up or slow it down. You can book a private session in-home, online or at the studio for that extra attention you’ve always wanted from a personal trainer— appreciated by high profile models to Tribeca mommies alike.

The exclusive workout will also be making its way over to the Hamptons with pop-up classes at Gurney’s Montauk, The Surf Lodge Sanctuary, Gurney’s Star Island and more. Hamptons-goers will also be able to secure personal training as a private client.