It’s only January of 2020 and we’ve already had two major awards events for the exciting awards season—the Golden Globes and now the 25th annual Critics Choice Awards. On the blue carpet, as always, there was a lot of neutrals—blacks, nudes and whites—but also some really exciting pops of color, like orange from Laura Dern in Emilia Wickstead and Alison Brie in Brandon Maxwell. One of the most striking looks of the evening was the ever-so-fashionable Zendaya, who wore a maxi length flowing Tom Ford skirt with an asymmetrical breast plate, both in eye-catching fuchsia coloring. Paired with her glorious long-length braids, she really stole the show. Scroll down to see some of the top looks for the evening.
Adam Driver in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Kate Beckinsale in Julien MacDonaldPhoto Credit: instagram.com/katebeckinsale
Alison Brie in Brandon Maxwell Photo Credit: instagram.com/alisonbrie
Renée Zellweger in DiorPhoto Credit: instagram.com/justjared
Anne Hathaway in Bespoke Atelier VersacePhoto Credit: instagram.com/versace
Nicole Kidman in in Giorgio Armani PrivéPhoto Credit: instagram.com/armani
Laura Dern in Emilia WicksteadPhoto Credit: instagram.com/justjared
Saoirse Ronan in ErdemPhoto Credit: instagram.com/erdem
Jennifer Lopez in Georges HobeikaPhoto Credit: instagram.com/georgeshobeika
Charlize Theron in CelinePhoto Credit: instagram.com/justajred
Zendaya in Tom FordPhoto Credit: instagram.com/tomford
Cynthia Erivo in FENDIPhoto Credit: instagram.com/cynthiaerivo
Kaitlyn Dever in DiorPhoto Credit: instagram.com/justjared
Lucy Hale in Miu MiuPhoto Credit: instagram.com/lucyhale
Thomasin McKenzie in Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: instagram.com/justjared