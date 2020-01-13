FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
Best Dressed Celebrities On The 25th Annual Critics Choice Awards Blue Carpet

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene, News

It’s only January of 2020 and we’ve already had two major awards events for the exciting awards season—the Golden Globes and now the 25th annual Critics Choice Awards. On the blue carpet, as always, there was a lot of neutrals—blacks, nudes and whites—but also some really exciting pops of color, like orange from Laura Dern in Emilia Wickstead and Alison Brie in Brandon Maxwell. One of the most striking looks of the evening was the ever-so-fashionable Zendaya, who wore a maxi length flowing Tom Ford skirt with an asymmetrical breast plate, both in eye-catching fuchsia coloring. Paired with her glorious long-length braids, she really stole the show. Scroll down to see some of the top looks for the evening.

Adam Driver in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello adam driver 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Red CarpetPhoto Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Kate Beckinsale in Julien MacDonaldkate beckinsalePhoto Credit: instagram.com/katebeckinsale

Alison Brie in Brandon Maxwell alison briePhoto Credit: instagram.com/alisonbrie

Renée Zellweger in Diorrenee zellwegerPhoto Credit: instagram.com/justjared

Anne Hathaway in Bespoke Atelier Versaceanne hathawayPhoto Credit: instagram.com/versace

Nicole Kidman in in Giorgio Armani Privéanne hathawayPhoto Credit: instagram.com/armani

Laura Dern in Emilia Wicksteadlaura dernPhoto Credit: instagram.com/justjared

Saoirse Ronan in Erdemsaoirse ronanPhoto Credit: instagram.com/erdem

Jennifer Lopez in Georges Hobeikajennifer lopezPhoto Credit: instagram.com/georgeshobeika

Charlize Theron in Celinecharlize theronPhoto Credit: instagram.com/justajred

Zendaya in Tom FordzendayaPhoto Credit: instagram.com/tomford

Cynthia Erivo in FENDIcynthia erivoPhoto Credit: instagram.com/cynthiaerivo

Kaitlyn Dever in Diorkaitlyn deverPhoto Credit: instagram.com/justjared

Lucy Hale in Miu Miulucy halePhoto Credit: instagram.com/lucyhale

Thomasin McKenzie in Louis Vuittonthomasin mckenziePhoto Credit: instagram.com/justjared

