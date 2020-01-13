It’s only January of 2020 and we’ve already had two major awards events for the exciting awards season—the Golden Globes and now the 25th annual Critics Choice Awards. On the blue carpet, as always, there was a lot of neutrals—blacks, nudes and whites—but also some really exciting pops of color, like orange from Laura Dern in Emilia Wickstead and Alison Brie in Brandon Maxwell. One of the most striking looks of the evening was the ever-so-fashionable Zendaya, who wore a maxi length flowing Tom Ford skirt with an asymmetrical breast plate, both in eye-catching fuchsia coloring. Paired with her glorious long-length braids, she really stole the show. Scroll down to see some of the top looks for the evening.

Adam Driver in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Kate Beckinsale in Julien MacDonald Photo Credit: instagram.com/katebeckinsale

Alison Brie in Brandon Maxwell Photo Credit: instagram.com/alisonbrie

Renée Zellweger in Dior Photo Credit: instagram.com/justjared

Anne Hathaway in Bespoke Atelier Versace Photo Credit: instagram.com/versace

Nicole Kidman in in Giorgio Armani Privé Photo Credit: instagram.com/armani

Laura Dern in Emilia Wickstead Photo Credit: instagram.com/justjared

Saoirse Ronan in Erdem Photo Credit: instagram.com/erdem

Jennifer Lopez in Georges Hobeika Photo Credit: instagram.com/georgeshobeika

Charlize Theron in Celine Photo Credit: instagram.com/justajred

Zendaya in Tom Ford Photo Credit: instagram.com/tomford

Cynthia Erivo in FENDI Photo Credit: instagram.com/cynthiaerivo

Kaitlyn Dever in Dior Photo Credit: instagram.com/justjared

Lucy Hale in Miu Miu Photo Credit: instagram.com/lucyhale