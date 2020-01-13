FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
dj khaled cover story
DJ Khaled Shares Candid Conversation With Nipsey Hussle, How Becoming A Father Changed Him & Why 2020 Will Be The Best Year Yet
Steven Tyler Gets Candid On His Aerosmith Past, His Sobriety & His Charity, Janie’s Fund
gucci grip x haute living fashion editorial
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Gucci Grip Timepieces & Fine Jewelry Collections
Luis Fonsi
Luis Fonsi On Life After “Despacito,” Family, His Love For Miami And Giving Back

Grab Your Tickets To Mingle With Hall Of Famers And Play Poker For Charity At The “All-In For All-Stars”

Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Alonzo Mourning will be in attendance at the sixth annual edition of the “All-In for All-Stars” charity poker tournament on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Mondrian South Beach in Miami Beach. The event’s proceeds will be donated to After-School All-Stars, the largest school-based after-school program in the U.S. that helps middle school youth to succeed in school and beyond.

Alonzo Mourning, Jared Margolis
Alonzo Mourning, Jared Margolis

Photo Credit: Betty Alvarez

NBA legends Ray AllenShane Battier and Chris Bosh will also be present at the event, which is hosted by Wayne Boich, Mark Groussman, Sean Posner and Michael Simkins.

Adrienne & Chris Bosh
Adrienne & Chris Bosh

Photo Credit: Betty Alvarez

As Super Bowl LIV approaches Miami’s shores, philanthropists, celebrities, professional athletes and artists will enjoy the high stakes at the poker table, dinner courtesy of the Mondrian Caffe, live streaming of the NFL Championship playoff games, a live auction, a musical performances by rock jazz pianist ELEW, singer/painter Joe Everson and singer Bonn E Maiy. Mentalist Mio will have a special performance. A bayfront cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception with will kick the charity event off before heading into the hotel’s main ballroom.

Michael Simkins, Mark Grousman, Wayne M. Boich, Sean Posner
Michael Simkins, Mark Grousman, Wayne M. Boich, Sean Posner

Photo Credit: Betty Alvarez

While they play, players and guests can enjoy shoulder massages courtesy of E11even. An al fresco VIP lounge will also be available to relax and unwind.

charity poker 2Photo Credit: Betty Alvarez

Over 2,000 students served by After-School All-Stars South Florida will benefit from the funds raised at the event. The organization provides school-based after-school programs for low-income youth in underserved neighborhoods in South Florida and the country. Event curator, Natalia Sol, says “Since its inception five years ago, the annual event has raised more than $2.5 million enabling the charity to fulfill their mission of helping students succeed in school and life.” The $3 million milestone is on track to be reached at this year’s edition of the “All-In for All-Stars”. After-School All-Stars was founded in 1992 by Arnold Schwarzenegger when it was called the Inner City Games Foundation (ICGF). The organization’s name was changed to its current one in 2003.

Natalia Sol, Charlie Johnson, Dana Rhoden, Tomi Rose
Natalia Sol, Charlie Johnson, Dana Rhoden, Tomi Rose

Photo Credit: Betty Alvarez

The event’s sponsors include Royal Caribbean International, Mondrian South BeachDevonWorks, WestimeE11even, Rémy Martin, Louis XIII,  Tourneau, David Yurman, Jaxson Maximus, Miami HeatHaute Living, Santoni, Oliva Cigars, Fanatics, Islamorada Beer Company, and Bacardi.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, contact April Donelson at [email protected].

The Miami Heat Dancers
The Miami Heat Dancers

Photo Credit: Betty Alvarez

