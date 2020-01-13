Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Alonzo Mourning will be in attendance at the sixth annual edition of the “All-In for All-Stars” charity poker tournament on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Mondrian South Beach in Miami Beach. The event’s proceeds will be donated to After-School All-Stars, the largest school-based after-school program in the U.S. that helps middle school youth to succeed in school and beyond.

NBA legends Ray Allen, Shane Battier and Chris Bosh will also be present at the event, which is hosted by Wayne Boich, Mark Groussman, Sean Posner and Michael Simkins.

As Super Bowl LIV approaches Miami’s shores, philanthropists, celebrities, professional athletes and artists will enjoy the high stakes at the poker table, dinner courtesy of the Mondrian Caffe, live streaming of the NFL Championship playoff games, a live auction, a musical performances by rock jazz pianist ELEW, singer/painter Joe Everson and singer Bonn E Maiy. Mentalist Mio will have a special performance. A bayfront cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception with will kick the charity event off before heading into the hotel’s main ballroom.

While they play, players and guests can enjoy shoulder massages courtesy of E11even. An al fresco VIP lounge will also be available to relax and unwind.

Over 2,000 students served by After-School All-Stars South Florida will benefit from the funds raised at the event. The organization provides school-based after-school programs for low-income youth in underserved neighborhoods in South Florida and the country. Event curator, Natalia Sol, says “Since its inception five years ago, the annual event has raised more than $2.5 million enabling the charity to fulfill their mission of helping students succeed in school and life.” The $3 million milestone is on track to be reached at this year’s edition of the “All-In for All-Stars”. After-School All-Stars was founded in 1992 by Arnold Schwarzenegger when it was called the Inner City Games Foundation (ICGF). The organization’s name was changed to its current one in 2003.

The event’s sponsors include Royal Caribbean International, Mondrian South Beach, DevonWorks, Westime, E11even, Rémy Martin, Louis XIII, Tourneau, David Yurman, Jaxson Maximus, Miami Heat, Haute Living, Santoni, Oliva Cigars, Fanatics, Islamorada Beer Company, and Bacardi.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, contact April Donelson at [email protected].

