Bella Hadid & Jessie Jo Stark Are Twinning At The Art Of Elysium’s 2020 Heaven Gala

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Art of Elysium HEAVEN
Jesse Jo Stark and Bella Hadid

Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

There seemed to be two Bellas of the ball on Saturday night, as supermodel Bella Hadid and her best friend, fashion designer Jesse Jo Stark, opted to wear matching rock ‘n roll, leather ensembles to The Art Of Elysium’s 2020 Heaven Gala.

Art of Elysium HEAVEN
Shooter Jennings, Marilyn Manson and Jack Black

Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

The twinning beauties weren’t the only members of the crowd to go rock chic at the annual black tie artistic experience which, this year, was aptly renamed “Heaven Is Rock And Roll.” As its title conveys, but the performances were plentiful and executed by rockers, including Marilyn Manson, Cheap Trick, L7 as well as Dave Grohl and Friends, who included Violet Grohl, Beck, St. Vincent, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear. 

Art of Elysium HEAVEN
Legendary photographer Mick Rock snaps Billy Idol

Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

There was also a giant poster rock exhibit by artist Kii Arens, who was one of three awarded “visionaries” (the others included producers Linda Perry and Kerry Brown, the co-CEOs of We Are Hear).

Art of Elysium HEAVEN
Founder of The Art of Elysium Jennifer Howell with award recipients Ashley Grace and Topher Grace

Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

There were also giant neon angel wings on site at the Hollywood Palladium so the attendees could make their own art, or at least get Instagram-friendly. Legendary photographer Mick Rock got in on the action here, snapping photos of rocker Billy Idol. 

Art of Elysium HEAVEN
Larsen Thompson

Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

Needless to say, the cool crowd not only had fun at the 13th annual celebration (and noshed on a delicious dinner fromJames Beard Award-nominated Eric Greenspan), but still did their part to celebrate those who give back: the very ethos of The Art of Elysium, which was founded in 1997 to support artists working for the benefit of others. For over twenty years, the non-profit has paired volunteer artists with communities in Los Angeles to support individuals in the midst of difficult emotional life challenges like illness, hospitalization, displacement, confinement, and/or crisis.

Art of Elysium HEAVEN
Ali Larter

Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

On that note, Ashley and Topher Grace were honored with the 2020 Spirit of Elysium award for their generous support to the organization over the years.

Art of Elysium HEAVEN
Jamie Chung

Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

The event served as The Art of Elysium’s largest annual fundraiser, with proceeds directly supporting the organization’s programs and services.

Art of Elysium HEAVEN
Moby

Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

Additional attendees included Art of Elysium founder Jennifer Howell, Danneel & Jensen Ackles, B. Akerlund, Stephen Amell, Stephanie Beatriz, Katrina Begin, Luna Blaise, Jack Black, Joyce Bonelli, Brianna Brown, Novi Brown, China Chow, Emma Deigman & James Marsden, Beau Dunn, David Giuntoli, NJ Goldston, Bryan Greenberg & Jamie Chung, Kat Graham, Dave Giuntoli, Lady Victoria Hervey, Sydney Holland, Chris Holmes, Finola Hughes, Cheyenne Jackson, Shooter Jennings, L7, Ali Larter & Hayes MacArthur, Michael Masini, Michael Muller, Mia Maestro, Maxwell, Arielle & Kevin McKidd, AJ Michalka, Aly Michalka, Ava Michelle, Mason McCulley, Allison Miller, Julie Mintz, Jennifer Missoni, Moby, Cameron Monaghan, Julianne Morris & Kristoffer Polaha, Christina Moses, Anita & Mark Mothersbaugh, Marisol Nichols, Rain Phoenix, Summer Phoenix, Karen Pittman, Erica & LA Reid,  James Roday, Evan Ross, Sammi Rotibi, Jasmine Sanders aka Golden Barbie), Cara Santana & Jesse Metcalfe, Geoff Stults, Stacey Sher, Amy Smart & Carter Oosterhouse, Abigail Spencer, Sasha Spielberg, Ty Stiklori, Mickey Sumner, Azie Tesfai, Larsen Thompson, Michelle Trachtenberg, Elizabeth Tulloch, Rufus Wainwright, Alicia Witt and Robin Zander.

Art of Elysium HEAVEN
Jasmine Sanders

Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

 

 

 

