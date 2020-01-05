Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Sir Elton John made a rare appearance in support of his biopic “Rocketman” by attending the 2020 BAFTA Tea Party during Golden Globes week. At the event, which was held at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, he held court with the film’s star, Taron Egerton, husband David Furnish, writing partner Bernie Taupin and the film’s director, Dexter Fletcher.

The BAFTA Tea Party is a staple fixture in the Los Angeles awards season calendar for its overall elegance and British aesthetic (because where else can you imagine Hollywood’s biggest stars slathering scones and crumpets, pinkies up, especially during the peak of awards season?). The party has a long tradition of recognizing the very best talent and is a must-attend event, popular with nominees seeking a respite from the hectic and demanding Awards season. The event supports BAFTA’s Access for All initiative, creating opportunity and career pathways for talented individuals from all backgrounds.

