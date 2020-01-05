Big Game Big Give 1
Celebrities
Secure Your Spot For Super Bowl’s Most Exclusive Celebrity Charity Event Honoring NFL Legend Jim Brown
FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
Celebrities
Steven Tyler Gets Candid On His Aerosmith Past, His Sobriety & His Charity, Janie’s Fund
Saint-Louis crystal
News
The 2019 Haute Living Luxury Gift Guide Is Here For Everyone On Your List—Including You
gucci grip x haute living fashion editorial
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Gucci Grip Timepieces & Fine Jewelry Collections

“Rocketman” Sir Elton John Holds Court At The 2020 BAFTA Tea Party

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

2020 BAFTA Tea Party
David Furnish, Bernie Taupin and Dexter Fletcher. (Front) Taron Egerton and Elton John

Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Sir Elton John made a rare appearance in support of his biopic “Rocketman” by attending the 2020 BAFTA Tea Party during Golden Globes week. At the event, which was held at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, he held court with the film’s star, Taron Egerton, husband David Furnish, writing partner Bernie Taupin and the film’s director, Dexter Fletcher. 

2020 BAFTA Tea Party
Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan

Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

The BAFTA Tea Party is a staple fixture in the Los Angeles awards season calendar for its overall elegance and British aesthetic (because where else can you imagine Hollywood’s biggest stars slathering scones and crumpets, pinkies up, especially during the peak of awards season?). The party has a long tradition of recognizing the very best talent and is a must-attend event, popular with nominees seeking a respite from the hectic and demanding Awards season. The event supports BAFTA’s Access for All initiative, creating opportunity and career pathways for talented individuals from all backgrounds.

2020 BAFTA Tea Party
Billy Porter and Adam Driver

Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

This year’s attendees at the American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover-presented event included Waad Al-Kateab, Karen Allen, Agustín Almodóvar, Pedro Almodóvar, Gillian Anderson, Patricia Arquette, Awkwafina, Eris Baker, Antonio Banderas, Charlie Barnett, Sacha Baron Cohen, Noah Baumbach, Craig Brewer, Chris Butler, Julia Butters, Ruth E. Carter, Julian Cautherley, Gerald Chamales, Dean-Charles Chapman, Hong Chau, Chinonye Chukwu, Sian Clifford, Jodie Comer, Josh Cooley, Bronwyn Cornelius, Bénédicte Couvreur, Brian Cox, Daniel Craig, Ted Danson, Peter Del Vecho, Robert De Niro, Laura Dern, Alexandre Desplat, Zoey Deutch, Kaitlyn Dever, Leonardo DiCaprio, Colman Domingo, Adam Driver, Lisa Edelstein, Cynthia Erivo, Beanie Feldstein, Isla Fisher, Janina Gavankar, Greta Gerwig, Rupert Goold, Roman Griffin Davis, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Adèle Haenel, Margot Hand, Jamie Harris, Jared Harris, Pippa Harris, David Heyman, Lee Jeong-eun, Han Jin-won, Bong Joon-ho, Rian Johnson, Larry Karaszewski, Keegan-Michael Key, Joey King, Song Kang-ho, Will Kemp, Mimi Leder, Jennifer Lee, Kasi Lemmons, Dan Lin, Elle Lorraine, Camilla Luddington, Ladj Ly, George Mackay, Debra Martin Chase, Anthony McCarten, Shannon McIntosh, Thomasin McKenzie, Fernando Meirelles, Tobias Menzies, Noémie Merlant, Chrissy Metz, Andrew Miano, Aly and AJ Michalka, Peter Morgan, Carthew Neal, Thomas Newman, Mark Nielsen, Paul Oakenfold, Oona O’Beirn, Josh O’Connor, Daniel Pemberton, Todd Phillips, Karen Pittman, Mary Kay Place, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Jonathan Pryce, Florence Pugh, Charles Randolph, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Johan Renck, Allegra Riggio, Jay Roach, Saoirse Ronan, Jane Rosenthal, Lyric Ross, Taylor Russell, Benny Safdie, Julian Sands, Zhao Shuzhen, Kwak Sin-ae, Lee Smith, Wesley Snipes, Lauren ‘Lolo’ Spencer, Mary Steenburgen, Carolyn Strauss, Jeremy Strong, Arianne Sutner, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Quentin Tarantino, Taika Waititi, Paul Walter Hauser, Lulu Wang, Diane Warren, and Edward Watts, among others.

PREVIOUS POST
2020 AFI Awards
Celebrities
January 5, 2020
Catch Your Favorite Stars Letting Loose At The 2020 AFI Awards Luncheon
By Laura Schreffler
31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala
Celebrities
January 3, 2020
Step Inside The Glamorous 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala With Jennifer Lopez
By Laura Schreffler
Big Game Big Give 1
Celebrities
January 2, 2020
Secure Your Spot For Super Bowl’s Most Exclusive Celebrity Charity Event Honoring NFL Legend Jim Brown
By Andres E. Caceres
FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Fashion
January 2, 2020
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CVR1_STEVEN TYLER_LA_REV

Los Angeles

CVR1_DJ KHALED_NY

New York

CVR1_Cover_LUIS FONSI _MIA (1)

Miami

Loader