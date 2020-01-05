Big Game Big Give 1
Anthony Vaccarello & Rami Malek Host The Stars For Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globe Party

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

The Golden Globes are upon us, which means that Golden Globe parties are too—co-hosting the Saint Laurent pre-Golden Globe party in Los Angeles last night were Creative Director of Saint Laurent Anthony Vaccarello and actor Rami Malek, winner of last year’s Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture; Academy Award for Best Actor; and Screen Actor’s Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, all for his portrayal of Freddy Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Malek was joined by girlfriend and fellow Bohemian Rhapsody actress Lucy Boynton, as well as his sister Jasmine Malek, while others in attendance included Al Pacino, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Kate Bosworth, Kaia Gerber, Hailey (Baldwin) Bieber, Amber Valetta and many more. Scroll to see some of the photos.

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globes Party Hosted By Anthony Vaccarello And Rami Malek
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Photo Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Kaia Gerber & Tommy Dorfman Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globes Party Hosted By Anthony Vaccarello And Rami Malek
Kaia Gerber (L) and Tommy Dorfman

Photo Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Hailey Bieber Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globes Party Hosted By Anthony Vaccarello And Rami Malek
Hailey Baldwin Bieber

Photo Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton

Photo Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Rami Malek and Jasmine Malek Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globes Party Hosted By Anthony Vaccarello And Rami Malek
Rami Malek and Jasmine Malek

Photo Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globes Party Hosted By Anthony Vaccarello And Rami Malek
Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth

Photo Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Amber Valletta Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globes Party Hosted By Anthony Vaccarello And Rami Malek
Amber Valletta

Photo Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

 

