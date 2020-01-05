The Golden Globes are upon us, which means that Golden Globe parties are too—co-hosting the Saint Laurent pre-Golden Globe party in Los Angeles last night were Creative Director of Saint Laurent Anthony Vaccarello and actor Rami Malek, winner of last year’s Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture; Academy Award for Best Actor; and Screen Actor’s Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, all for his portrayal of Freddy Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Malek was joined by girlfriend and fellow Bohemian Rhapsody actress Lucy Boynton, as well as his sister Jasmine Malek, while others in attendance included Al Pacino, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Kate Bosworth, Kaia Gerber, Hailey (Baldwin) Bieber, Amber Valetta and many more. Scroll to see some of the photos.

Photo Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Photo Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Photo Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Photo Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Photo Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Photo Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Photo Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent