Photo Credit: Michael Kors

For its new Fall 2019 campaign, MICHAEL Michael Kors features professional BMX biker Austin Augie and Bella Hadid , both shot by David Sims. The “Hell on Wheels” theme is a play on the brand and Michael Kors’ long-standing appreciation and inspiration of travel. “The original jet set of the ’60s and 70s showed the world how to live a fast-paced life in the most glamorous way possible,” began Kors. “Today, between the Internet and all the ways that people move through the world, we’re constantly in motion, and I wanted the image stop reflect that.”