Greg Norman
Cover Story
How Hall Of Fame Golfer Greg Norman Turned His Name Into One Of The Most Recognizable Brands In The Business
louis vuitton
News
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Louis Vuitton’s SS19 Men’s Collection By Virgil Abloh Starring Nasir Dean
Julian Edelman
News
Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman Is Red (+ White + Blue) Hot And Hungrier Than Ever
Sterling Shepard
Cover Story
Beyond His $41 Million Contract Extension How NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard Is Living The Dream
Todd Gurley
Cover Story
Todd Gurley Is Laid-Back, Relaxed & Loving That L.A. Life

Austin Augie + Bella Hadid Star In New MICHAEL Michael Kors Fall 2019 Campaign

Celebrities, Fashion, News

Michael KorsPhoto Credit: Michael Kors

For its new Fall 2019 campaign, MICHAEL Michael Kors features professional BMX biker Austin Augie and Bella Hadid, both shot by David Sims. The “Hell on Wheels” theme is a play on the brand and Michael Kors’ long-standing appreciation and inspiration of travel. “The original jet set of the ’60s and 70s showed the world how to live a fast-paced life in the most glamorous way possible,” began Kors. “Today, between the Internet and all the ways that people move through the world, we’re constantly in motion, and I wanted the image stop reflect that.”
Michael KorsPhoto Credit: Michael Kors
 For more information, please visit the brand’s website by clicking here
PREVIOUS POST
Michael Kors
Celebrities
August 9, 2019
Austin Augie + Bella Hadid Star In New MICHAEL Michael Kors Fall 2019 Campaign
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Celebrities
August 9, 2019
Jonas Brothers, Wives & Stranger Things Star Celebrate Happy Beginnings at Miami Hotspot Swan
By Lesley Abravanel
majordomo
City Guide
August 9, 2019
Exclusive Interview With Executive Chef Jude Parra-Sickels Of David Chang’s Majordomo In Los Angeles
By Deyvanshi Masrani
heatwave
City Guide
August 9, 2019
Here’s How To Survive A New York Heatwave, Haute Living Style
By Natasha Bazika
COVER_TODD GURLEY_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_STERLING SHEPARD_NY

New York

EVA LONGORIA COVER_MIA

Miami

Loader