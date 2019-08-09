Photo Credit: Michael Kors
For its new Fall 2019 campaign, MICHAEL Michael Kors features professional BMX biker Austin Augie and Bella Hadid, both shot by David Sims. The “Hell on Wheels” theme is a play on the brand and Michael Kors’ long-standing appreciation and inspiration of travel. “The original jet set of the ’60s and 70s showed the world how to live a fast-paced life in the most glamorous way possible,” began Kors. “Today, between the Internet and all the ways that people move through the world, we’re constantly in motion, and I wanted the image stop reflect that.”
Photo Credit: Michael Kors
