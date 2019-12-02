Haute Living x Dior Cruise 2020
Haute Living's Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Cruise 2020
Step Inside The Glam New Missoni Flagship On Madison Avenue

City Guide, Fashion, News

 

Missioni NYC
Women’s evening collection

Photo Credit: Missoni/JM

Missoni has unveiled its new flagship boutique at 676 Madison Avenue, and it’s a sartorial stunner.

Missioni NYC
Women’s wear

Photo Credit: Missoni/JM

The store concept is the result of the ongoing collaboration between Angela Missoni and Spanish architect Patricia Urquiola. Its fresh and contemporary design reflects a reinterpreted vision for the House and hosts, in an intimate and luminous environment, the artisanal Womenswear, Menswear, Beachwear, and Accessories collections, as well as soft furnishings from MissoniHome.

Missioni NYC
Main entrance

Photo Credit: Missoni/JM

The nearly 4000-square-foot space plays on the brand’s iconic elements, artfully channeling the moods of the urban
surrounds with surprising details that recall the intricacies of Missoni’s imaginative motifs. Made from recycled materials, texturized resin walls juxtapose the unique Celosia brick walls throughout. Open ceilings expose colorful crisscrossing pipework, while eco-friendly cement Silipol flooring was customized to create a worn vintage effect. Chevron fabric wallpapers adorn several vertical surfaces.

Missioni NYC
Fitting room

Photo Credit: Missoni/JM

The frosted rose-and-bronze tinted mirrors, lacquered metals, and shimmering metallic paints amplify the ethereal feeling of the space as they unfold into fluid dégradés of transitioning hues, evoking the majesty of a multicolored sunset.

Missioni NYC
Womenswear

Photo Credit: Missoni/JM

In addition, grey oak wood, bespoke area rugs in powdery single-tones with bas-relief patterns, retro-futuristic display cases with iridescent powder-coated aluminum finishes and the amber hues of copper structures co-mingle throughout the space, creating a harmonious patchwork of movement.

Missioni NYC
Celosia detail

Photo Credit: Missoni/JM

Needless to say, it’s something that you absolutely need to see for yourself.

Missoni is located at 676 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10065

