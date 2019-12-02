Photo Credit: Missoni/JM

Missoni has unveiled its new flagship boutique at 676 Madison Avenue, and it’s a sartorial stunner.

Photo Credit: Missoni/JM

The store concept is the result of the ongoing collaboration between Angela Missoni and Spanish architect Patricia Urquiola. Its fresh and contemporary design reflects a reinterpreted vision for the House and hosts, in an intimate and luminous environment, the artisanal Womenswear, Menswear, Beachwear, and Accessories collections, as well as soft furnishings from MissoniHome.

The nearly 4000-square-foot space plays on the brand’s iconic elements, artfully channeling the moods of the urban

surrounds with surprising details that recall the intricacies of Missoni’s imaginative motifs. Made from recycled materials, texturized resin walls juxtapose the unique Celosia brick walls throughout. Open ceilings expose colorful crisscrossing pipework, while eco-friendly cement Silipol flooring was customized to create a worn vintage effect. Chevron fabric wallpapers adorn several vertical surfaces.

The frosted rose-and-bronze tinted mirrors, lacquered metals, and shimmering metallic paints amplify the ethereal feeling of the space as they unfold into fluid dégradés of transitioning hues, evoking the majesty of a multicolored sunset.

In addition, grey oak wood, bespoke area rugs in powdery single-tones with bas-relief patterns, retro-futuristic display cases with iridescent powder-coated aluminum finishes and the amber hues of copper structures co-mingle throughout the space, creating a harmonious patchwork of movement.

Needless to say, it’s something that you absolutely need to see for yourself.

Missoni is located at 676 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10065