Meet The Celebrated Designers Behind Danish Contemporary Furniture Brand, BoConcept

Haute Design, Haute Residence, News, Real Estate & Design

BoConceptPhoto Credit: BoConcept

BoConcept—a Danish brand in contemporary furniture—is characterized by great attention to detail, producing each piece of furniture by hand. BoConcept works with some of the most respected designers from Denmark and around the world—trendsetting, award-winning designers known for their avant-garde approach. In Miami, the Danish design furniture chain has two showrooms: one in Brickell and the other in Shops At Merrick Park, Coral Gables.

BoConceptPhoto Credit: BoConcept

For BoConcept, its talented designers and the careful work they do to create beautiful, yet functional pieces is key to the success of their collections. An integration of professionalism and passion result in elegant, well-conceived pieces that reflect contemporary life and improve the daily lives of its customers. With more than 300 showrooms around the world, BoConcept designers are the most important part of the creative process. Among BoConcept’s creative team are Frans Schrofer, Anders Norgaard, NENDO and Arde. Here, we recognize a few of BoConcept’s top designers and some of the pieces created especially for the 2020 collection.

BoConcept
Anders Norgaard

Photo Credit: BoConcept

Morten Georgsen, who has worked with BoConcept since 1993, has presented several designs to the new 2020 collection, including the Los Angeles coffee table, the Manhattan sideboard and the Lisbon cabinet. Morten’s modern designs make home storage both functional and beautiful.

The designer of the brand’s most iconic piece—the Imola armchair—Henrik Pedersen offers warm minimalism, luxury without unnecessary ornamentation or ostentation. Check out the Dublin armchair, the Augusta table or the Vienna chair for a fine fusion of comfort, natural curves, clean lines and honest materials.

Karim Rashid is the creator of sensual minimalism, a unique concept. His designs are practical, comfortable, intelligent, innovative and much more than just furniture. Karim is well-known in Miami, with his My Brickell residential tower providing city living in the heart of Miami. For the BoConcept 2020 collection, Karim presented the Chelsea sofa, inspired by the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City. It is a design that breaks conventions and is perfect for creating an innovative look.

Karim Rashid

Photo Credit: BoConcept

BoConcept carries a selection of more than 100 fabrics and leathers, allowing customers to customize nearly 100% of its furniture by material, color and size. Each BoConcept location has a team of dedicated architects and local designers, who know each piece in detail and can customize the furniture to meet the client’s needs. Additionally, BoConcept offers an interior decoration service, in which a team member visits the client’s home to take measurements and build a virtual 3D plan of the space, allowing the customer and designers to create a fully-customized look the client can see before finalizing a purchase.

BoConceptPhoto Credit: BoConcept

A gateway to Danish design, the stores in Brickell and Coral Gables allow customers to explore design details and the functionality of each piece of furniture. Visit BoConcept soon—a definite must-see when redecorating your home.

Miami Locations:

800 Brickell Avenue, suite 107, at 1st Ave. and 8th Street, Miami
342 San Lorenzo Avenue, Suite 1110, Coral Gables

