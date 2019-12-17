Joia Beach Restaurant Set To Open In Miami January 2020

Photo Credit: Joia Beach

Liquid Hospitality recently announced that it will be debuting its latest venture come January 2020, this time, in the form of a hip daytime beach club and restaurant—Joia Beach. Located at Miami’s Watson Island, the chic, European-inspired destination will boast Miami’s gorgeous skyline and waterfront views, as well as the group’s acclaimed hospitality service and entertainment programming.

Boasting an impressive portfolio that includes Miami’s celebrity-favored nightclub Rockwell, hospitality veterans Chris Paciello and Mio Danilovic are translating their industry experience and knowledge of the Miami market to Joia Beach to bring an all-encompassing, hip beach club. The pair tapped Francois Frossard to execute the design elements, who created the stunning setting that makes for idyllic daytime lounging in a truly luxurious atmosphere—complete with delicious food and beverage programming, as well as entertainment. And of course, no beach club is complete without a pristine, white beach area.

“Miami is the only international beach city without a proper beach club and restaurant,” co-owner Mio Danilovic explains on why they chose to make a beach club their latest venture. “We wanted to bring something here that is comparable to the likes of the South of France, Greece and Tulum. Both of us felt that this was one of the only things missing in Miami and no one has been able to figure out how to get it done yet. We feel very lucky to have this opportunity as the location is truly one-of-a-kind in Miami.”

In between lounging in the picturesque setting, guests can indulge in Mediterranean seaside-inspired fare curated by Chef Erhan Ozkaya, available for both lunch and dinner. The beach bar serves as the perfect social setting to enjoy a lively meal with friends and family, conveniently located just steps away from the beach.

“First and foremost, Joia Beach is a full, high-end restaurant. The setting, food, drinks and staff will set the tone for a more sophisticated, chic location,” explains co-owner Chris Paciello. “It is somewhere you can bring your kids for an outing on the beach whilst sipping France’s finest rosé and indulging in a day of relaxation. The mellow background music will set the mood while the sun goes down over the downtown Miami skyline and you watch the dolphins swimming by on Biscayne Bay. Our surroundings here are pure magic, and it is incredibly important to us at Joia to take an environmentally-friendly approach in everything we do at the beach in order to protect this incredible location.”

In addition to the European-style beachside venue, Joia Beach will also feature a sunset deck and lounge area, perfect for private events or beachside board games, full moon yoga and fitness classes from Paciello’s premier fitness studio, Anatomy. There will be added weekly programming including DJs, parties and more. And always important for a Miami destination, guests have the ability to dock on-site, allowing them to arrive via boat or yacht to the venue.

“Liquid Hospitality’s DNA has always been about delivering the highest level of service, amazing food and the atmosphere at the venue, which is created by attracting the best clientele. Joia Beach will absolutely be all of this and more, and we will be taking Liquid Hospitality’s name to a new level in 2020,” Paciello says.

Joia Beach will be located at Watson Island | 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, FL 33132. For more information, please follow @joiabeach on social media or visit joiabeachmiami.com.