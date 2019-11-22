The Sky’s the Limit in Mexico

El Cielo Winery & Resort blends luxury, warmth, and fine wine for a celestial experience.

BY TERESA RODRIGUEZ | PHOTOS COURTESY OF EL CIELO WINERY & RESORT

Transcending luxury and warmth with a style and atmosphere that seamlessly blends with nature, El Cielo Winery & Resort is an innovative and exclusive enological experience in the center of Mexico’s coveted wine country. The resort, situated on 79 acres of rolling vineyards, is surrounded by lush gardens, two lakes, bountiful orchards and sweeping mountain views that effortlessly fuse its Tuscan and Californian architecture with the region’s natural landscape.

ACCOMMODATIONS

The property’s boutique-style accommodations offer 56 elegant suites located within expansive, 2,350-square-foot villas and two Presidential Villas for intimate groups of up to eight guests. Each villa boasts one master suite and two junior suites that can be booked separately or connecting. Warm, contemporary interiors boast palettes that accentuate the natural surroundings, and stunning scenic views with flourishing gardens encircle the perimeter. For complete privacy, groups can stay in one of the resort’s two breathtaking presidential villas. They are spacious, 2,777-square-foot, 2-bedroom residences, each showcasing elegant wood-beamed ceilings, a fully equipped kitchen, wine fridge, lounge room with oversized jacuzzi, and a balustrade-lined terrace overlooking views of the valley.

THE WINERY

The winery at El Cielo features 79 acres of vineyards producing 15 unique grape varietals, including the traditional Cabernet Franc, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Merlot, Tempranillo, Zinfandel, and Grenache. Newer varietals produced on the property allow for modern mixes such as Malbec, Syrah, Nebbiolo, and Sangiovese. El Cielo grows four specialty brands of high-quality wines, which vary in age and style: Astros, Astrónomos, Constelaciones, and Estrellas—The Reserved Collection. Taking a holistic approach in the fine wine-making process, El Cielo serves as the first winery in Mexico to use solar panels, earning the title of 1st Eco-Responsible Company by the Ensenada government. With the use of new concepts and varietals, the wines at El Cielo tell the story of the Guadalupe Valley’s fertile lands, passionate people, and dedication to producing the best wines in Baja California.

CULINARY

The pairing of sumptuous gastronomic creations at the resort’s two gourmet restaurants, Latitud32 and Restaurant Polaris, underscores El Cielo’s collection of wines. Relying on fresh, locally sourced ingredients from an on-site organic garden and throughout the surrounding region, Executive Chef Marco Marín creates menus to beautifully complement the wines grown on-property. Open all day, the restaurants offer an array of seasonal cuisine that reflects a blend of traditional Baja and Yucatán dishes, such as certified Angus cuts of meat, freshly caught fish from the Pacific Ocean, and distinct flavors of the Guadalupe region.

GUADALUPE VALLEY

El Cielo visitors may partake in guided vineyard tours with the resort’s world-renowned enologists and sommeliers or reserve the elegant tasting room surrounded by rustic wine barrels for an intimate experience with a 3-course dinner menu and wine pairings. The resort is the quintessential destination for couples, groups, and celebrations of all varieties — including a picturesque setting for weddings amid the lush vineyards. Other activities on property include a quaint trolley adventure tour through the vineyards, an adrenaline-filled ATV ride throughout the region’s landscape, and traditional grape stomping, among others.

LOCATION

Located in the Guadalupe Valley in Ensenada, Baja California on the northern part of the peninsula, El Cielo is just two hours south of San Diego and an hour and a half from Tijuana International Airport. Endowed with miles of rolling hills and sprawling farmlands, the valley is one of the world’s most untapped wine regions, a perfect fit for gastronomic enthusiasts seeking an authentic Mexican escape.

www.karismahotels.com/el-cielo