Photo Credit: Ritz-Carlton Hotel Washington D.C.

Situated in the heart of Washington D.C.’s West End is the charming and ultra-luxe the Ritz-Carlton, Washington, D.C. Serving as the perfect home-away-from-home, the five-star property is the perfect blend of old-school charm meets new-world elegance, boasting top-tier amenities, service and a prime location just steps away from the luxury shops of Georgetown and the city’s most beloved restaurants.

Photo Credit: Ritz-Carlton Hotel Washington D.C.

From the moment you step inside the property, you’ll immediately bask in the hotel’s rich history and culture that has played host to celebrities, politicians and other noteworthy figures since its inception.

The property boasts 267 deluxe rooms and 33 luxury suites for guests to indulge in, with features like plush feather beds, HD LDC TVs, luxurious bath amenities, overnight shoe shine and dry cleaning service with picturesque views of the stunning West End or the property’s tranquil courtyard.

Photo Credit: @Chefsroll

Additionally, one of the crown jewel’s of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Washington D.C. is the 10,000 square-foot Equinox Sports Club, which grants guests access for $15 per day. Hotel guests are able to enjoy the signature Equinox classes as well as the gym’s incredible fitness offerings including a basketball court, indoor swimming pool, squash courts, yoga and boxing studios, state-of-the-art equipment, spa and so much more.

While the surroundings of its area are certainly beautiful, the hotel makes it easy to stay put, with everything that one could need right there in the hotel, available at their fingertips. To wind down and enjoy an exquisite meal in a cozy, familial environment, head to the hotel’s signature restaurant and bar, Quadrant Bar & Lounge, located adjacent to the lobby. Paying homage to the four distinct quadrants of Washington D.C., the bar brings a mix of classic history and modern charm that results in a distinct journey around the world that will stay with guests after each visit.

Photo Credit: @ChefsRoll

Offering inventive libations and locally-inspired dishes, a visit at Quadrant is a must. Kick back, relax and enjoy the warm environment as you watch live sports games or share a meal with friends. Highlights include Roasted Market Vegetables with lavender honey and soft ricotta to share for the table; fresh Salmon Crudo Estilo Japonese with Ora king salmon, bonito soy sauce and wasabi tobiko; grilled Sea Scallops with piquillo pepper coulis and bell pepper salpicon; and the splurge-worthy Harris Ranch Hanger Steak with a rich truffle vinaigrette and market mushrooms.

Pair the meal with one of the lounge’s craft cocktails, which each pay homage to a specific part of the world, from Italy to France, New York, New Orleans and more. The expert mixology team is also able to create a your cocktail specific to your liking if none on the menu catch your eye. Guests can additionally indulge in special experiences such as whisky tastings during their visit to make it extra-special.

Photo Credit: @ChefsRoll

Westend Bistro is another great choice for dining and drinking, located within the hotel. This season, you’re able to imbibe in festive programming, such as “Cocktail & Hot Chocolate on the Patio,” which will be offered from Dec. 2 – Dec. 29, Tuesday-Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Cozy up with pashminas against the outdoor heaters and clink glasses with friends as you enjoy the season’s delights.

For a unique travel experience that offers you the perfect oasis of classic American history and new-world luxury, look no further than the beautiful Ritz-Carlton, Washington, D.C. For more information or to book a reservation, please visit its website here.