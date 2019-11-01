Photo Credit: John Parra/Getty Images for We The Best Foundation

Asahd Tuck Khaled, the ubiquitous son of DJ Khaled and the most viral baby on the Internet, turned his 3rd birthday into a celebratory fundraiser at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Sunday to support youth in the community with “Halloween Bazaar,” a Halloween themed party.

We The Best Foundation was established to support youth, education, music, arts and culture, and on Sunday, the foundation culminated their one-year anniversary celebrating Asahd’s 3rd birthday by hosting over 400 young people from the local community in a fun filled day at the Triple A.

The WTB Foundation announced its first grants under Asahd’s Initiative to Overtown Youth Center and Urban Promise. This brings the total donations for the year to $250K in support of programs and efforts across Metropolitan Miami, New York and the Bahamas.

The day was filled with family fun activities that included a pumpkin patch with various sized pumpkins for decorating and carving, a hayride to take children around the event space, a create-your-own slime station, bumper cars, bounce houses, obstacle courses and slides.

On Monday night, Asahd’s daddy celebrated his feature on Rolling Stone’s first ever digital cover with his 50 closest friends at Swan including Timbaland, Michael Bay and N.O.R.E.